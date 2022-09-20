Read full article on original website
Louisiana's unemployment rate hits record low, but labor force participation still lags
(The Center Square) — Louisiana's unemployment rate hit a record low for the third consecutive month in August with a seasonally adjusted rate of 3.5%, though the figure is complicated by a high resignation rate and lagging labor force participation. Louisiana's 3.5% unemployment rate decreased 0.2% from July, marking...
NTX Giving Day: Animal Investigation & Response raises funds for disaster relief efforts
SHREVEPORT, La. - Animal Investigation & Response (AIR) is one of many non-profit organizations raising funds during a special campaign on September 22, 2022. Communities Foundation of Texas’ NTX Giving Day is an 18-hour online giving event designed to empower every person to give back to their community by supporting local nonprofits and causes they care about in one easy-to-use platform.
Mandatory summer school for Louisiana kids behind on reading? Some are pushing back.
BATON ROUGE, La. - State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley proposed Thursday that students in kindergarten, first, second, third and fourth grades who are not reading on grade level be required to undergo 30 hours of summer remediation or repeat the grade. The plan sparked immediate criticism from local superintendents,...
Redwater ISD wins 2022 TAEA District of Distinction Award
REDWATER, Texas - The visual arts program at Redwater ISD has been named one of the best in Texas. The Texas Art Education Association recently announced that Redwater received the District of Distinction award. Redwater ISD is one of only 13 schools in Texas to receive the award for three years in a row.
