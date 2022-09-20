ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OKC Thunder: 2022-23 NBA Awards Odds

By Derek Parker
 2 days ago

Taking a look at who has the best odds to bring home the hardware for Oklahoma City this season.

Despite Chet Holmgren being out for the season with a Lisfranc injury, the Thunder are still primed and ready to roll out a highly entertaining team.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey and a host of new and exciting players, Oklahoma City could potentially bring home some hardware come awards season.

In the MVP odds per Vegasinsider.com , Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the only Thunder to make the cut, coming in tied for 34th overall at +150000 odds.

While it’s unlikely Gilgeous-Alexander makes an MVP-type jump anytime soon, it’s likely he leaves the 2022-23 season with his first All-Star bid.

Interestingly, incoming third-year forward Aleksej Pokusevski has Oklahoma City’s highest chance at winning the sixth man of the year award, tied for the 40th best odds at +10000.

Pokusevski certainly hasn’t had the smoothest ride with Oklahoma City thus far, he’s there’s no denying there’s limitless potential.

Oklahoma City’s two remaining first round rookies, Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng has the best chances to take home an award, both tied for the 9th best odds at +3300.

Luguentz Dort comes in at +10000 to win the defensive player of the year award.

Oklahoma City kicks off their season on Oct. 19 with a game against the new-look Timberwolves at 7 p.m.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Biggest takeaways from Thunder GM Sam Presti preseason media availability

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti spoke with the media on Thursday to for his annual preseason media availability. This marks the unofficial beginning of the 2022-23 regular season as the Thunder kick off training camp next week. The Thunder opens their season on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves in less than a month on Oct. 19.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
