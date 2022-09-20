OKC Thunder: 2022-23 NBA Awards Odds

Taking a look at who has the best odds to bring home the hardware for Oklahoma City this season.

Despite Chet Holmgren being out for the season with a Lisfranc injury, the Thunder are still primed and ready to roll out a highly entertaining team.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey and a host of new and exciting players, Oklahoma City could potentially bring home some hardware come awards season.

In the MVP odds per Vegasinsider.com , Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the only Thunder to make the cut, coming in tied for 34th overall at +150000 odds.

While it’s unlikely Gilgeous-Alexander makes an MVP-type jump anytime soon, it’s likely he leaves the 2022-23 season with his first All-Star bid.

Interestingly, incoming third-year forward Aleksej Pokusevski has Oklahoma City’s highest chance at winning the sixth man of the year award, tied for the 40th best odds at +10000.

Pokusevski certainly hasn’t had the smoothest ride with Oklahoma City thus far, he’s there’s no denying there’s limitless potential.

Oklahoma City’s two remaining first round rookies, Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng has the best chances to take home an award, both tied for the 9th best odds at +3300.

Luguentz Dort comes in at +10000 to win the defensive player of the year award.

Oklahoma City kicks off their season on Oct. 19 with a game against the new-look Timberwolves at 7 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.