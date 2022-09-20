Desert survival class in October at Superstition Mountain Museum

A desert survival and safety class being offered at the Superstition Mountain Museum might be one of the most important classes that you have ever taken.

Anyone who hikes or camps should be particularly interested, because you can learn about surviving in almost any situation.

Teacher John Jay Pelletier is a former Army Green Beret survival instructor and an active outdoorsman. In this class, he teaches attendees important tips about surviving in just about any situation. Learn what J. Jay packs in his own backpack.

The next class is 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 1, in the amphitheater at the museum, 4087 E. Apache Trail (State Route 88), so attendees are urged to bring a comfortable chair, a hat and water.

The $35 class fee includes a special survival kit for backpacks with just about everything one would need to survive in most situations in the desert and a copy of his survival booklet.

Prior registration and payment is required. Go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org or stop by the museum gift shop to register. More information at 480-983-4888.