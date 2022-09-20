ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Desert survival class in October at Superstition Mountain Museum

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zBi4F_0i3YFwN600

A desert survival and safety class being offered at the Superstition Mountain Museum might be one of the most important classes that you have ever taken.

Anyone who hikes or camps should be particularly interested, because you can learn about surviving in almost any situation.

Teacher John Jay Pelletier is a former Army Green Beret survival instructor and an active outdoorsman. In this class, he teaches attendees important tips about surviving in just about any situation. Learn what J. Jay packs in his own backpack.

The next class is 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 1, in the amphitheater at the museum, 4087 E. Apache Trail (State Route 88), so attendees are urged to bring a comfortable chair, a hat and water.

The $35 class fee includes a special survival kit for backpacks with just about everything one would need to survive in most situations in the desert and a copy of his survival booklet.

Prior registration and payment is required. Go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org or stop by the museum gift shop to register. More information at 480-983-4888.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Drought conditions prompt Scottsdale to stop HOAs from forcing residents to overseed lawns

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale City Council has approved a code amendment that prohibits homeowner associations from requiring its residents to over-seed their lawns. In response to water shortages on the Colorado River, the council has offered an option for residents in HOAs to forgo over-seeding their properties during the fall season and potentially save some water.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Apache Junction, AZ
AZFamily

Good Samaritan stopped to help change a flat tire

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After hitting a curb and popping a tire, one woman was helped by a local Good Samaritan!. Alison R. shared her story on the Living Chandler Facebook page, saying she was on the corner of Val Vista and Market Street when she popped a tire. The man who helped her told Alison that he’d watched “people drive on by”, and that he couldn’t believe no one stopped to help her.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Paradise Valley’s McCune Mansion listed on market for $16 million

PHOENIX — McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley, one of the largest homes in Arizona, was recently listed on the market for $16 million. The 52,000-square-foot house was built in 1967 for the heir of Pennzoil, Walker McCune, and was at one point the No. 13 largest house in the country, according to Forbes.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Jay
East Valley Tribune

Mesa pair sells all to pay cancer bills

It was a yard sale for love, not money. Andrew Kuzyk, 60, and Pamela Andersen of Mesa have spent the past four weekends selling most of their worldly possessions. Andersen said it’s “overwhelming” but it’s their last hope to pay for Kuzyk’s brain cancer treatment.
MESA, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

The Perils of an Unregulated STR Industry Rears its Ugly Head

We are not afraid to confront the short-term rental (STR) crisis here in Arizona. After the industry lobbied the state government heavily, the legislature essentially took away any local control and left municipalities toothless in their ability to fight back, After extensive public outcry, a partial reversal of those laws passed this past legislative session, which then prompted both Scottsdale and Paradise Valley to capitalize off of the opportunity and fight back.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Desert#Army Green Beret
Greyson F

Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.

A favorite local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa may get chooiser on future projects

In light of Mesa’s recent economic successes, Mesa’s mayor and city manager think the city can be choosier in the future about which projects get the welcome mat from the city. City leaders were addressing local business leaders at the Economic Development Advisory Board meeting on earlier this...
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Desert
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22

Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona homeowners accuse estate sale company of selling items and keeping money

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking at family photos helps Jeanne Burton and her sisters remember just how much their parents loved each other. “This was Disneyland in 2001,” Burton said looking at one vacation photo. “They were just a unit. They were always together and always holding hands. They just loved each other so much.” But their mom and dad both passed away within 82 days of each other and left their Valley home to Jeanne and her sisters.
PHOENIX, AZ
Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction, AZ
983
Followers
1K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source serving the community of Apache Juction, Arizona, focusing on the city, its people and what makes it a unique place in the Valley of the Sun.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy