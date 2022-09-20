Read full article on original website
Girls Soccer: Bergen County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Bergen County Tournament seeds have been finalized and defending champion Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round will be played by Sunday, Oct. 25, and the first round will be played before Sunday, Oct. 2. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Indian Hills. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at River Dell, and the final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at River Dell.
Note: All matches through September 22 count towards this week’s NJ.com Top 20 ranking. Any match that takes place on September 23 will be considered for the next edition.
Dakota Pinero produced four touchdowns, including a 97-yard kickoff return, as Palisades Park cruised to a 42-20 victory at home over Emerson Bpro. Pinero scored three rushing touchdowns while gaining 177 yards on 22 carries to lead the offense for Palisades Park (2-1). Nicholas Palermo added two TDs while going...
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
Tragedy struck in Union County for the second time in two weeks when Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday from an apparent head injury sustained in a Big Central Conference game against Woodbridge Sept. 9. That fatal injury was suffered only one day after Rahway senior Ali Muhamad died in...
He was a rising star known for his toughness on the field and his big heart off the field.
Walking out of the tunnel at Red Bull Arena on Thursday night, Scotch Plains-Fanwood took it all in. Playing under the lights at a professional soccer stadium would be the highlight of a young lifetime for most soccer players, but for the Raiders it wouldn’t mean anything unless they came out with a win.
We have so many amazing events happening in our area this Fall and Halloween season. Family-friendly holiday events are popping up in town everywhere, all month long. We stirred and stirred our Macaroni Kid potions in a cauldron until -- boom! -- this list of spooky and not-so-spooky kid-friendly festive events happening in our community in late September and throughout October appeared. Use it to plan some family fun, and make sure to share it with all of your friends. You won’t want to miss a thing! We've also included local fall festivals and apple picking locations inside to enjoy with your family. Bookmark it, share it, and get out there and enjoy some fall festivities with your family.
Am’ir Martinez posted two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to lead Matawan past Pinelands 28-27 in overtime in Aberdeen. Matawan (3-1) started the scoring off wih a 29-yard touchdown throw from Martinez to Welman Crooms, ending the first quarter with a 7-0 lead. Martinez would throw another touchdown with 38.9 seconds left in the half, a 16-yard strike to Cameron Cooper to give Matawan a 14-0 lead at the half.
Beech Leaf Disease is killing our trees!Morristown Minute. In 2020, beech leaf disease was identified in Bergen and Essex counties, responsible for the gradual deforestation of our communities; today the NJDEP reports the disease has been identified in an additional 10 counties.
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’ve been to New Brunswick, NJ, you’ll agree there’s a lot to love about the city. Also known as ‘The Hub City,” New Brunswick is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the northeastern state.
Newark native Shakur Stevenson failed to make weight for his Friday night homecoming bout against Robson Conceicao, announcing on Twitter that he would prioritize his health and forfeit his WBC and WBO junior lightweight world titles. “I gave it my all,” Stevenson tweeted on Thursday afternoon. “I’ve been professional my...
Two brothers were injured after being attacked and beaten during a large fight in a McDonald’s parking lot after a New Jersey high school football game Friday night.
The truth is, I never ate at Cluck' n Crabs, a family-owned take-out eatery in the Mill Creek Plaza, just off of Rt. 72 in the Manahawkin neighborhood of Beach Haven West. I did write about them once, though, in an article about places with good take-out food in South Jersey.
A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were attacked and beaten in a McDonald’s parking lot during a large brawl following a high school football game in Elizabeth on Friday night, authorities said. The fight, portions of which were recorded by a bystander, shows the Elizabeth High School student and his...
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this! It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall, and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10 years since...
A body was recovered from the Raritan River in Central Jersey, NJ Advance Media reported. New Brunswick police and firefighters discovered the unidentified man's body near Boyd Park, around 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, a city official told the outlet. The incident was not considered suspicious. to follow Daily Voice...
The Jets were making their final preparations for the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. But they were also thinking about a tragedy in the local high school football community. Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he sustained an apparent head injury in a Sept. 9 game against Woodbridge. Jets head coach Robert Saleh started his Friday news conference with a message to McClain’s family and those who knew him well.
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
NJ State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the connection between a woman reported missing late Wednesday night and a body found Thursday morning off Staten Island. The U.S. Coast Guard said a call was received by Monmouth County 911 around 11 p.m. The call led to an...
