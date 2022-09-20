We have so many amazing events happening in our area this Fall and Halloween season. Family-friendly holiday events are popping up in town everywhere, all month long. We stirred and stirred our Macaroni Kid potions in a cauldron until -- boom! -- this list of spooky and not-so-spooky kid-friendly festive events happening in our community in late September and throughout October appeared. Use it to plan some family fun, and make sure to share it with all of your friends. You won’t want to miss a thing! We've also included local fall festivals and apple picking locations inside to enjoy with your family. Bookmark it, share it, and get out there and enjoy some fall festivities with your family.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO