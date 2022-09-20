ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Bergen County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

The Bergen County Tournament seeds have been finalized and defending champion Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round will be played by Sunday, Oct. 25, and the first round will be played before Sunday, Oct. 2. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Indian Hills. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at River Dell, and the final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at River Dell.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Dakota Pinero powers Palisades Park over Emerson - Football recap

Dakota Pinero produced four touchdowns, including a 97-yard kickoff return, as Palisades Park cruised to a 42-20 victory at home over Emerson Bpro. Pinero scored three rushing touchdowns while gaining 177 yards on 22 carries to lead the offense for Palisades Park (2-1). Nicholas Palermo added two TDs while going...
EMERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street

A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Edison, NJ
East Brunswick, NJ
Edison, NJ
East Brunswick, NJ
macaronikid.com

Fall and Halloween Event Guide 2022: Eastern Monmouth County

We have so many amazing events happening in our area this Fall and Halloween season. Family-friendly holiday events are popping up in town everywhere, all month long. We stirred and stirred our Macaroni Kid potions in a cauldron until -- boom! -- this list of spooky and not-so-spooky kid-friendly festive events happening in our community in late September and throughout October appeared. Use it to plan some family fun, and make sure to share it with all of your friends. You won’t want to miss a thing! We've also included local fall festivals and apple picking locations inside to enjoy with your family. Bookmark it, share it, and get out there and enjoy some fall festivities with your family.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Edison
NJ.com

Football: Matawan edges out Pinelands in OT

Am’ir Martinez posted two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to lead Matawan past Pinelands 28-27 in overtime in Aberdeen. Matawan (3-1) started the scoring off wih a 29-yard touchdown throw from Martinez to Welman Crooms, ending the first quarter with a 7-0 lead. Martinez would throw another touchdown with 38.9 seconds left in the half, a 16-yard strike to Cameron Cooper to give Matawan a 14-0 lead at the half.
MATAWAN, NJ
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in New Brunswick, NJ (Too Much Great Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’ve been to New Brunswick, NJ, you’ll agree there’s a lot to love about the city. Also known as ‘The Hub City,” New Brunswick is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the northeastern state.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Recovered From Raritan River: Report

A body was recovered from the Raritan River in Central Jersey, NJ Advance Media reported. New Brunswick police and firefighters discovered the unidentified man's body near Boyd Park, around 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, a city official told the outlet. The incident was not considered suspicious. to follow Daily Voice...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Jets’ Robert Saleh pays tribute to Linden football standout who died after apparent head injury

The Jets were making their final preparations for the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. But they were also thinking about a tragedy in the local high school football community. Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he sustained an apparent head injury in a Sept. 9 game against Woodbridge. Jets head coach Robert Saleh started his Friday news conference with a message to McClain’s family and those who knew him well.
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

