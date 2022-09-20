ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Gov. Livingston blanks Randolph - Boys Soccer recap

Gov. Livingston scored both goals in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over Randolph in Randolph. After a slow start, Colin Kesler and Blake Ortiz found the back of the net in the second half for Gov. Livingston (6-0-1). Randolph (2-4-1) was outshot 14-12 in this game but...
Girls Soccer: Bergen County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

The Bergen County Tournament seeds have been finalized and defending champion Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round will be played by Sunday, Oct. 25, and the first round will be played before Sunday, Oct. 2. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Indian Hills. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at River Dell, and the final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at River Dell.
Dakota Pinero powers Palisades Park over Emerson - Football recap

Dakota Pinero produced four touchdowns, including a 97-yard kickoff return, as Palisades Park cruised to a 42-20 victory at home over Emerson Bpro. Pinero scored three rushing touchdowns while gaining 177 yards on 22 carries to lead the offense for Palisades Park (2-1). Nicholas Palermo added two TDs while going...
Cade Maglione, Jordan Duffy help Allentown honor memory of Brody Zauner

It was fitting that Jordan Duffy, wearing the number six jersey, would be in the right place at the right time for Allentown Thursday night. Maybe more apropos was the fact it was Duffy, who was one of the people who was seriously injured last year in a terrible car crash on the way to school, that popped up with the winner from Cade Maglione, a family friend of the Zauner family.
Video of brawl following Elizabeth High School football game goes viral

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Video of a high school fight in which two kids were injured is spreading on social media and has some New Jersey parents on edge.CBS2's Thalia Perez has more on parents' concerns."The sad part about it is these are young people who, without any remorse, stomp, kick repeatedly a gentleman that we saw on the ground, already unconscious, and other kids jumping on top of each other," said Salaam Ismial, director of National United Youth Council Inc.As disturbing as the video is to watch, police said the brawl left two brothers, ages 17 and 19, hospitalized. Police...
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street

A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
Football: Matawan edges out Pinelands in OT

Am’ir Martinez posted two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to lead Matawan past Pinelands 28-27 in overtime in Aberdeen. Matawan (3-1) started the scoring off wih a 29-yard touchdown throw from Martinez to Welman Crooms, ending the first quarter with a 7-0 lead. Martinez would throw another touchdown with 38.9 seconds left in the half, a 16-yard strike to Cameron Cooper to give Matawan a 14-0 lead at the half.
