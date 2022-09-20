UWL sets record for first-year students; overall enrollment steady. For the second consecutive year, UW-La Crosse has welcomed the largest first-year class in school history. UWL’s first-year enrollment stood at 2,308 on the 10th day of the fall semester, eclipsing the previous record of 2,207, set last year. Overall enrollment held steady, dropping slightly from 10,314 students to 10,302 students.

