Another record-setting class
UWL sets record for first-year students; overall enrollment steady. For the second consecutive year, UW-La Crosse has welcomed the largest first-year class in school history. UWL’s first-year enrollment stood at 2,308 on the 10th day of the fall semester, eclipsing the previous record of 2,207, set last year. Overall enrollment held steady, dropping slightly from 10,314 students to 10,302 students.
Educational excellence
They’ve shown exemplary growth, productivity and innovation — all during a pandemic. The UWL Academic Advising Center & Career Services Office has received the Academic Staff Council’s inaugural Academic Staff Council Program Excellence Award for its performance, initiative, creativity and achievement. “The motivation behind all our efforts...
UWL Microbiology Club Meeting
A student org event from American Society for Microbiology. Join us for the first meeting of the semester! UWL student, Anne Wood, will speak about her research experience this past summer as an undergrad student at the National Science Foundation at Georgia Tech.
CAB Info Sessions
Hey Eagles! Come join the CAB team on September 20th and October 4th at 5:30 in room Centennial 3301 to learn more about CAB and how to get involved. We hope to see you there!
