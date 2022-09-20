Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Boom Babies founder Lorraine Koury remembered as a ‘generous, dynamic leader’
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. A memorial for the late Lorraine Koury sits in the center of Boom Babies surrounded by delicate jewelry and prom dresses. In the largest photo, Koury wears a striped shirt with a bright pink oversized belt and bold jewelry — an outfit that was “quintessentially Lorraine,” said co-store manager MacKenzie Wilkinson.
cnycentral.com
CNYCentral promotes Amanda Hull to co-anchor Today in Central New York on NBC3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Central, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Central New York television stations WSTM NBC3, WTVH CB5, and CW6, announced Amanda Hull has been named co-anchor on Today in Central New York on NBC3. Hull, who joined the CNYCentral team in 2020 will join Lisa Spitz, Brandon Roth...
cnycentral.com
Sign-up for annual walk to end Alzheimer's
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Sunday, CNY Central’s Michael Benny will host the annual walk to end Alzheimer's. The event starts at 11am at the Onondaga Community College campus. All the money raised will go to the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer's association. For more details...
ESM high school to go remote on Monday following threat
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — East Syracuse Minoa Central School District Superintendent, Dr. Donna DeSiato, announced the High School will learn remotely on Monday, September 26 after a racist threat was made to a student that indicated violence would take place on that day. Dr. DeSiato sent a letter to parents and families on Sunday, […]
Central NY Deputy Always Finding Way To Lead His Community By Example
Hero's and leaders can come in all shapes and sizes... this one happens to live, work and serve in Madison County. Here's an individual who always goes above and beyond what's required. Deputy Jones is a proud member of the Madison County Sherriff's Office. He's been a member for years, always leading by example and putting others ahead of himself.
cnycentral.com
Stewart's Shops offering free coffee on National Coffee Day
SYRACUSE N.Y. — National Coffee Day is Thursday, September 29, and Stewart's Shops has something brewing!. From noon to close on Thursday, Stewart’s Shops will be offering free hot coffee in any size. Visitors can enjoy their favorite flavors, like Richer Roast, Blueberry Crumble, or Pumpkin Spice. The...
Bride, maid of honor surprise guests after shaving heads for cancer
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Raising awareness and money for childhood cancer, even on your wedding day. There is a bond like no other, as a Cortland bride and her sister as the maid of honor did just that. “I was like maybe this could help to avoid what she went through, I get emotional,” says […]
WKTV
First female firefighter with Rome department, to be honored at women's business week
ROME, N.Y. -- Jamie Stasio, the first female firefighter to work with the Rome Fire Department says she was surprised after being presented Friday, with five yellow roses representing a Monday through Friday work week. The roses were a gift from Beth Jones to recognize Stasio's hard work, along with an invitation to be honored during women's business week in October.
cnycentral.com
Governor Hochul attends the Westcott Street Cultural Fair
Syracuse, NY — Governor Kathy Hochul made a trip to Syracuse to attend the 29th annual Westcott Street Cultural Fair. Hochul was joined by Mayor Ben Walsh, and several other elected officials who marched in the parade. The fair featured more than 120 booths with a variety of vendors...
cnycentral.com
Harriet Tubman mural to be painted in Auburn, N.Y.
Auburn, N.Y. — The Harriet Tubman Boosters hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting in Auburn N.Y. to commemorate the start of a mural in honor of Harriet Tubman. Since 2019, the Harriet Tubman Boosters had been raising money to finish the mural on the Nolan Black Building. On August 19,...
Clark Meadows staff members transform into blushing brides
CANANDAIGUA — It all started when Clark Meadows housekeeper Bonnie Ellis scored several pieces of costume jewelry at a garage sale. She thought the sparkly brooches might lend themselves to a tea party for residents; her coworkers agreed. But, as one staff member put it, “At Clark Meadows, everything has to go a little bit above.”
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police department discusses fall violence trends, reporting crime, and safety
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed violence trends in the fall, how to file your own reports to cut down on wait officer wait times, and...
cnycentral.com
Clay woman meets troopers who helped save her life after "widow maker" heart attack
ONEIDA, N.Y. — A Clay woman got the chance to meet the troopers who helped save her life after she has a "widow maker" heart attack on I-81 south in February. Karolyn Scott woke up with chest pains on February 2. Her husband was driving her to the hospital when Karolyn lost consciousness and stopped breathing, according to state police. The pair were driving on I-81 south near the Thruway in the town of Salina.
WHEC TV-10
Phelps quadruplets now home with parents and big brothers
PHELPS, N.Y. — In a small home along a quiet road in Phelps, the Smith family plays with their goat, feeds their big pig, and lets their chickens roam. It’s a bit of a zoo outside and maybe inside too. Karissa VanCamp-Smith and her husband Dillion Smith are...
14850.com
Fall Creek and Northside host the 14th annual Porchfest, after a two-year delay
“It’s been three years since the last Porchfest in Ithaca, and we’ve all been through some stuff,” said organizers of the annual neighborhood music festival as they announced last month that Porchfest would return on Sunday, September 25th. “It feels like we need a nice, big, outdoor community celebration more than ever before.”
cortlandvoice.com
Person shoots animal in the head
Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
cnycentral.com
What's on the menu?: Beertober Cheese Soup with Spatchcock Funk
Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Beertober Cheese Soup!. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings...
What’s going around? – 9-26-22
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
cnycentral.com
Man convicted in connection with deadly Word of Life church beating released from prison
COLLINS, NY — Joseph Irwin, one of several people convicted in the 2015 beating death of Lucas Leonard at the Word of Life Christian Church in Chadwicks, Oneida County, has been released from prison, according to Department of Corrections records. Irwin was sentenced in December of 2016 to serve...
