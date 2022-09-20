ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Daily Orange

Boom Babies founder Lorraine Koury remembered as a 'generous, dynamic leader'

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. A memorial for the late Lorraine Koury sits in the center of Boom Babies surrounded by delicate jewelry and prom dresses. In the largest photo, Koury wears a striped shirt with a bright pink oversized belt and bold jewelry — an outfit that was "quintessentially Lorraine," said co-store manager MacKenzie Wilkinson.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Sign-up for annual walk to end Alzheimer's

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Sunday, CNY Central’s Michael Benny will host the annual walk to end Alzheimer's. The event starts at 11am at the Onondaga Community College campus. All the money raised will go to the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer's association. For more details...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

ESM high school to go remote on Monday following threat

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — East Syracuse Minoa Central School District Superintendent, Dr. Donna DeSiato, announced the High School will learn remotely on Monday, September 26 after a racist threat was made to a student that indicated violence would take place on that day. Dr. DeSiato sent a letter to parents and families on Sunday, […]
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
cnycentral.com

Stewart's Shops offering free coffee on National Coffee Day

SYRACUSE N.Y. — National Coffee Day is Thursday, September 29, and Stewart's Shops has something brewing!. From noon to close on Thursday, Stewart’s Shops will be offering free hot coffee in any size. Visitors can enjoy their favorite flavors, like Richer Roast, Blueberry Crumble, or Pumpkin Spice. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

First female firefighter with Rome department, to be honored at women's business week

ROME, N.Y. -- Jamie Stasio, the first female firefighter to work with the Rome Fire Department says she was surprised after being presented Friday, with five yellow roses representing a Monday through Friday work week. The roses were a gift from Beth Jones to recognize Stasio's hard work, along with an invitation to be honored during women's business week in October.
ROME, NY
Amy Robbins
cnycentral.com

Governor Hochul attends the Westcott Street Cultural Fair

Syracuse, NY — Governor Kathy Hochul made a trip to Syracuse to attend the 29th annual Westcott Street Cultural Fair. Hochul was joined by Mayor Ben Walsh, and several other elected officials who marched in the parade. The fair featured more than 120 booths with a variety of vendors...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Harriet Tubman mural to be painted in Auburn, N.Y.

Auburn, N.Y. — The Harriet Tubman Boosters hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting in Auburn N.Y. to commemorate the start of a mural in honor of Harriet Tubman. Since 2019, the Harriet Tubman Boosters had been raising money to finish the mural on the Nolan Black Building. On August 19,...
AUBURN, NY
Daily Messenger

Clark Meadows staff members transform into blushing brides

CANANDAIGUA — It all started when Clark Meadows housekeeper Bonnie Ellis scored several pieces of costume jewelry at a garage sale. She thought the sparkly brooches might lend themselves to a tea party for residents; her coworkers agreed. But, as one staff member put it, “At Clark Meadows, everything has to go a little bit above.”
CANANDAIGUA, NY
cnycentral.com

Clay woman meets troopers who helped save her life after "widow maker" heart attack

ONEIDA, N.Y. — A Clay woman got the chance to meet the troopers who helped save her life after she has a "widow maker" heart attack on I-81 south in February. Karolyn Scott woke up with chest pains on February 2. Her husband was driving her to the hospital when Karolyn lost consciousness and stopped breathing, according to state police. The pair were driving on I-81 south near the Thruway in the town of Salina.
CLAY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Phelps quadruplets now home with parents and big brothers

PHELPS, N.Y. — In a small home along a quiet road in Phelps, the Smith family plays with their goat, feeds their big pig, and lets their chickens roam. It’s a bit of a zoo outside and maybe inside too. Karissa VanCamp-Smith and her husband Dillion Smith are...
PHELPS, NY
14850.com

Fall Creek and Northside host the 14th annual Porchfest, after a two-year delay

“It’s been three years since the last Porchfest in Ithaca, and we’ve all been through some stuff,” said organizers of the annual neighborhood music festival as they announced last month that Porchfest would return on Sunday, September 25th. “It feels like we need a nice, big, outdoor community celebration more than ever before.”
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Person shoots animal in the head

Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
cnycentral.com

What's on the menu?: Beertober Cheese Soup with Spatchcock Funk

Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Beertober Cheese Soup!. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings...
SYRACUSE, NY

