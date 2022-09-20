Read full article on original website
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Epic Adventure Park in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Visiting Pennsylvania This Fall? Where to Go, What to SeeMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ NativeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
No. 16 Scotch Plains-Fanwood stuns No. 4 Westfield in shutout at Red Bull Arena
Walking out of the tunnel at Red Bull Arena on Thursday night, Scotch Plains-Fanwood took it all in. Playing under the lights at a professional soccer stadium would be the highlight of a young lifetime for most soccer players, but for the Raiders it wouldn’t mean anything unless they came out with a win.
Football: Matawan edges out Pinelands in OT
Am’ir Martinez posted two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to lead Matawan past Pinelands 28-27 in overtime in Aberdeen. Matawan (3-1) started the scoring off wih a 29-yard touchdown throw from Martinez to Welman Crooms, ending the first quarter with a 7-0 lead. Martinez would throw another touchdown with 38.9 seconds left in the half, a 16-yard strike to Cameron Cooper to give Matawan a 14-0 lead at the half.
How Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Shane Steichen relationship has helped the offense
PHILADELPHIA – If you look over to the area of the NovaCare Complex practice fields where the quarterbacks are working, it is not uncommon to see Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen talking over some part of the upcoming game plan. The two spend a lot...
NFL analyst: Eagles are team to beat in NFC East thanks to Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles have kicked off the year with a 2-0 start behind quarterback Jalen Hurts. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Eagles are gunning for the NFC East title, and people are getting behind them. Ryan Leaf broke down what Hurts is doing for the Eagles...
NFL Week 3 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Washington Commanders predictions | Carson Wentz’s revenge?
For five seasons, the Eagles hoped that quarterback Carson Wentz would be the player who would be the stalwart in their offense, hoping he could make the plays that compelled them to give up several draft picks to move up and select him in the 2016 draft. However, after an...
PhillyBite
5 Best Italian Restaurants in Collingswood NJ
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant near Collingswood, New Jersey, you've come to the right place!. From a classic Italian restaurant to a contemporary Indian spot, Collingswood is home to plenty of options for a great Italian meal. Here are some of the top choices.
4 New Restaurants Coming To Quaker Bridge Mall This October
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this! It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall, and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10 years since...
Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats
I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $7.1M sold at ShopRite in N.J.
A lucky New Jersey Lottery player who bought a Pick 6 ticket for Thursday’s drawing at a supermarket in Burlington County won the $7.1 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at ShopRite on Route 38 east in Hainesport. Thursday’s winning numbers were 8, 15, 28, 31, 33 and 39.
SEEN HIM? Teenage Boy Missing In South Jersey
A 14-year-old boy has gone missing in Camden County, authorities said. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Zakiye Roldan, was reported missing from the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township, police said. He was last seen at his home. He is black and described as being 5'-05" tall and weighing 140 pounds. He...
NEXT Weather: Summer goes out with gusty thunderstorms
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Parts of the Philadelphia region, including South Jersey and Delaware, are under a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather on Thursday. The main threats are scattered showers, periods of rain and a thunderstorm is possible along coast during this afternoon. The heaviest rain will arrive around 11 a.m. and last until 3 p.m.The rain should come to and end by 4 p.m.Meanwhile, fall arrives Thursday evening with a significant temperature drop.
Rutgers says Big Ten opener vs. Iowa is sold out
The first conference night game at Rutgers in five years will be played in front of a full house. The Scarlet Knights sold all tickets available to the general public for Saturday night’s Big Ten opener against Iowa at SHI Stadium, the athletics department announced Friday afternoon. Student tickets are still available for the game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. ET.
Rutgers vs. Iowa picks, prediction: Scarlet Knights try to stay unbeaten, snap Big Ten home losing streak
The details of how Rutgers reached this point has been discussed ad nauseum: the struggling offense, the close calls against mediocre opposition, the quarterback carousel that only injuries could stop from spinning. But ultimately, when Saturday night rolls around, it all boils down to this: the undefeated Scarlet Knights have...
Rutgers’ Shameen Jones hopes Big Ten opener vs. Iowa trumps previous night game memories | Q&A
It has been a long, long time since Rutgers last hosted a night game in Big Ten play. The fifth-year wide receiver is one of just three players on the current roster — walk-ons Rani Abdulaziz and Parker Day being the others — who was a Scarlet Knight during the 2017 season, when Rutgers welcomed Ohio State to SHI Stadiium. He did not play in the 56-0 loss that marked the last prime-time game played in Piscataway — he redshirted that season — but he remembers the stadium being packed.
Beloved new bakery in Medford, NJ told to cease and ‘de-moose’ their mural
MEDFORD — A popular new local business has been dealt an unexpected setback — its moose mural was flagged by township officials. Maggie Moose Bakery & Gourmet Gift Boutique opened its doors in May, after more than a year of renovations and town approvals to the storefront at 185 Route 70.
N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.
Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
CBS Sports
Philadelphia man says Phillies dollar dog night helped him uncover cancer diagnosis
A Delaware County man is crediting the Philadelphia Phillies' dollar dog night promotion with leading him to a cancer diagnosis that ultimately saved his life, according to a report by Fox29 Philadelphia. The popular promotion helped Phillies fan Bill Finn discover that he had stage-4 Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, a non-Hodgkin's lymphoma that begins in white blood cells.
Swimmer who drowned at Jersey Shore beach ID’d as N.Y. man
Police have identified the swimmer who drowned last weekend in the waters off a Jersey Shore beach as a New York man who had been visiting the Monmouth County town with a friend. Albert James Hendricks, 49, was found dead about 9 p.m. Sunday in the water near the 100...
Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
Ex-Eagles QB praises Jalen Hurts, says he’s better than Carson Wentz
The Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts are 2-0. Hurts has been receiving accolades for stepping up for an Eagles team that has plans to win the NFC East. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. One such admirer is former Eagles superstar Donovan McNabb. The six-time Pro Bowler...
