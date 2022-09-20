It’s ‘must-win’ time for the White Sox vs Guardians this week

CHICAGO – Over the course of 162 games, there are very few contests that you can bring out the long-used spots cliche of “must win.”

But for it’s completely apt for the next three contests that the White Sox will play at Guaranteed Rate Field over the course of this week.

If they don’t win at least two games, their chances of repeating as American League Central division champions are likely finished.

The Guardians come to Guaranteed Rate Field with a four-game lead with just 15 games left to play in the season as they’ve finished up the regular season on a tear. That’s unfortunate for the White Sox, who are 12-5 in the month of September but haven’t been able to make up a lot of ground over the past few weeks due to Cleveland’s play.

Acting manager Miguel Cairo will remain the team’s manager through this series as Tony La Russa continues to recover after having a pacemaker put in at the beginning of the month. Under his leadership, the White Sox have shown a new spark and have played arguably their best baseball of the season, having won five of the last six series they’ve played.

Of course, none of that will matter if the team doesn’t take care of business against the Guardians starting on Tuesday night, for the club that’s underachieved all year is simply out of time to mess around.

WGN News Now is having a special preview for the White Sox series against the Guardians on Tuesday evening. We hear from the team along with getting an update on shortstop Tim Anderson, who is due to come off the injured list this week.

Scott Merkin of MLB.com also joins the show as he gives us his take on the series along with the club’s improved play over the last few weeks.

Larry Hawley has all of that in this special, which you can watch in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.