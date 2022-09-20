ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

What Members of This Penn State Team Want ‘82 Champs to see Saturday

This year’s Penn State team is off to a good start. It has a long way to go, however, to get to the ultimate goal of winning a national championship. Only two teams in Penn State history have accomplished that feat, and members of one of them will be honored at halftime of Saturday’s game against Central Michigan.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Big Ten Sets Times, Channels for Penn State MBB

Game times and TV channels have been set for most of this coming Penn State men’s basketball season. At least 28 of Penn State’s games will be broadcast on national television. Some will be on ESPN, others FS1 and more on the Big Ten Network. Every game that’s on FS1 or the Big Ten network will also be streamed nationwide and ESPN games can also be seen on the ESPN app.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook- September 21

Update (9:35 AM)- **2025 defensive back Remington Moss from Fredericksburg, Virginia, will make an unofficial visit to Penn State this Saturday. **Penn State football has extended an offer to 2024 3-star wide receiver Jaden Reddell from Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, Missouri. Reddell (6’5″, 225) holds other offers from Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
High School Football PRO

Jersey Shore, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

JERSEY SHORE, PA
High School Football PRO

Bellwood, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BELLWOOD, PA
State College

Hunters Warehouse owner reflects on four decades in business

BELLEFONTE — Generations of hunters, fishers and outdoor enthusiasts have enjoyed the natural wonders of Centre County, and many have benefited from the wisdom and experience of Tom Engle, whose Hunters Warehouse stores have been a pillar of the community for almost 40 years. Although he is originally from...
BELLEFONTE, PA
State College

Oktoberfest Returns to Tussey Mountain

Strap on your lederhosen and bust out the beer steins. Tussey Mountain’s Oktoberfest is back this weekend for another installment of the beloved fall tradition in the Centre Region. Tussey Mountain’s German-inspired festival will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday. The event will feature live entertainment,...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County pastor set to retire in October

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – There will be a new pastor at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church. This news comes after current Pastor Jimmy Hopper announced his retirement. Hopper is from San Antonio, Texas and his career has taken him to many different places around the United States. Six and a half years ago his journey […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Sports
State College

Allen Street Pizza Opens in Downtown State College

A new pizza shop is open for business in downtown State College. Allen Street Pizza, located at 128 S. Allen St. in the former location of Jersey Mike’s, opened its doors on Sunday. Jersey Mike’s moved to a new location on South Atherton Street in the Hills Plaza shopping center last summer.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

PSU professor accused of stalking, taking up-skirt photos

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State University professor is facing charges after he was stalking a woman on campus, according to the charges filed by university police. On fifteen different instances, Brandon Schwartz, 36, of Lemont, followed a woman, and would go quickly up the stairs behind them, with his cell phone out, police […]
LEMONT, PA
abc23.com

Spirit of Altoona Locomotive

Looking ahead the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad is hosting a fundraiser for the Spirit of Altoona K-4 steam engine. It will be held on Friday, October 14th. Railroad historians will be running a special steam engine between Cumberland and Frostburg, Maryland with all proceeds going to the preservation and restoration of the K-4 that is ongoing in Altoona.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Radar speed signs placed on Atherton Street in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Radar-controlled speed signs have been placed along Route 3014 on Atherton Street to remind drivers of work zone speed limits. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed two display boards along the roadway in an effort to help curb speeding which they say is a common type of aggressive driving. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA

