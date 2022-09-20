Game times and TV channels have been set for most of this coming Penn State men’s basketball season. At least 28 of Penn State’s games will be broadcast on national television. Some will be on ESPN, others FS1 and more on the Big Ten Network. Every game that’s on FS1 or the Big Ten network will also be streamed nationwide and ESPN games can also be seen on the ESPN app.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO