What Members of This Penn State Team Want ‘82 Champs to see Saturday
This year’s Penn State team is off to a good start. It has a long way to go, however, to get to the ultimate goal of winning a national championship. Only two teams in Penn State history have accomplished that feat, and members of one of them will be honored at halftime of Saturday’s game against Central Michigan.
Lloyd Carr to Have Michigan Stadium Tunnel Named in his Honor Before Oct. 15 Game Against Penn State
Former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr will have the Michigan Stadium tunnel named in his honor before Michigan’s Oct. 15 game against Penn State. Carr will be honored in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of Michigan’s undefeated 1997 AP national championship team, which will be honored at halftime.
LOOK: Penn State to sell Chad Powers T-shirts with proceeds going to walk-ons
Chad Powers is the latest quarterback phenom to excite fans of the Penn State football program. Of course, he cannot play a snap for the Nittany Lions because he is Eli Manning's alter ego, but the program is still cashing in on his popularity. On a recent episode of Eli's...
Big Ten Sets Times, Channels for Penn State MBB
Game times and TV channels have been set for most of this coming Penn State men’s basketball season. At least 28 of Penn State’s games will be broadcast on national television. Some will be on ESPN, others FS1 and more on the Big Ten Network. Every game that’s on FS1 or the Big Ten network will also be streamed nationwide and ESPN games can also be seen on the ESPN app.
The Walker Report: Penn State’s Defense Looks Elite
With all the hype surrounding offensive skill position freshmen Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen and Drew Allar, everyone is underrating one aspect of Penn State’s team and another key for it to win the Big Ten and challenge for the College Football Playoff: Penn State’s defense. Manny Diaz is...
‘Good Teams Win, Great Teams Cover: Penn State 1 of 5 Teams Perfect ATS This Season
Georgia is probably a better football team than Penn State. In the Big Ten, Ohio State and Michigan are still ahead of Penn State in the national rankings for now. Like Penn State Georgia, ‘Bama, Ohio State and Michigan are all 3-0. But unlike Penn State, none of them...
Report: Former Penn State HC Bill O’Brien on Nebraska’s Shortlist
Nebraska football needs a full-time head coach to replace Scott Frost, and per the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, former Penn State coach Bill O’Brien is on the shortlist. O’Brien is in his second season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, and previously, was a head coach at both the college and NFL levels for eight plus seasons.
‘Finish What You Started’: Devyn Ford Last of 2019 ‘Lawn Boyz’
Nobody would have blamed Devyn Ford for leaving Penn State. When he began his college football career in 2019, he was part of a quartet of backs known as the “Lawn Boyz.”. After Penn State finished that season with an 11-2 record, Ricky Slade, who was a five-star recruit once upon a time, transferred to Old Dominion.
Penn State didn’t tell townships, EMS about stadium alcohol plans beforehand. Some have concerns
If approved Friday by the board of trustees, service would not begin Saturday when Penn State plays Central Michigan, a spokesperson wrote in an email.
Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook- September 21
Update (9:35 AM)- **2025 defensive back Remington Moss from Fredericksburg, Virginia, will make an unofficial visit to Penn State this Saturday. **Penn State football has extended an offer to 2024 3-star wide receiver Jaden Reddell from Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, Missouri. Reddell (6’5″, 225) holds other offers from Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
Jersey Shore, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Bellwood, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Furniture maker responds to lawsuit over injured Little Leaguer
MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — An update on the lawsuit filed by the parents of the boy seriously injured after falling from a bunk bed at the start of this year's Little League World Series tournament. A Philadelphia law firm filed the lawsuit on behalf of Easton Oliverson's family, saying the...
Hunters Warehouse owner reflects on four decades in business
BELLEFONTE — Generations of hunters, fishers and outdoor enthusiasts have enjoyed the natural wonders of Centre County, and many have benefited from the wisdom and experience of Tom Engle, whose Hunters Warehouse stores have been a pillar of the community for almost 40 years. Although he is originally from...
Oktoberfest Returns to Tussey Mountain
Strap on your lederhosen and bust out the beer steins. Tussey Mountain’s Oktoberfest is back this weekend for another installment of the beloved fall tradition in the Centre Region. Tussey Mountain’s German-inspired festival will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday. The event will feature live entertainment,...
Clearfield County pastor set to retire in October
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – There will be a new pastor at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church. This news comes after current Pastor Jimmy Hopper announced his retirement. Hopper is from San Antonio, Texas and his career has taken him to many different places around the United States. Six and a half years ago his journey […]
Allen Street Pizza Opens in Downtown State College
A new pizza shop is open for business in downtown State College. Allen Street Pizza, located at 128 S. Allen St. in the former location of Jersey Mike’s, opened its doors on Sunday. Jersey Mike’s moved to a new location on South Atherton Street in the Hills Plaza shopping center last summer.
PSU professor accused of stalking, taking up-skirt photos
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State University professor is facing charges after he was stalking a woman on campus, according to the charges filed by university police. On fifteen different instances, Brandon Schwartz, 36, of Lemont, followed a woman, and would go quickly up the stairs behind them, with his cell phone out, police […]
Spirit of Altoona Locomotive
Looking ahead the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad is hosting a fundraiser for the Spirit of Altoona K-4 steam engine. It will be held on Friday, October 14th. Railroad historians will be running a special steam engine between Cumberland and Frostburg, Maryland with all proceeds going to the preservation and restoration of the K-4 that is ongoing in Altoona.
Radar speed signs placed on Atherton Street in State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Radar-controlled speed signs have been placed along Route 3014 on Atherton Street to remind drivers of work zone speed limits. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed two display boards along the roadway in an effort to help curb speeding which they say is a common type of aggressive driving. […]
