MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile says new scooters appearing downtown have no agreement with the city, and that they will be impounded. "The City of Mobile has not been provided any information about the EZRide scooters recently placed in the downtown area. The company does not have a franchise agreement to have its scooters in the city’s rights of way, and the Mobile Police Department will be impounding them. We are currently working to finalize a franchise agreement with another company to bring scooters back to downtown Mobile."

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO