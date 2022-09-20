Read full article on original website
WPMI
Foley moving forward with plans for $5M first responder safe room
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Protecting those who help the community recover after a storm; that's the goal of a new first responder safe room, which is now moving forward in the city of Foley. The memories of the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Sally in September 2020,...
WPMI
Baldwin Co roundabout at intersection of County Road 32 and County Road 13 completed
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Highway Department announces today that the construction of the roundabout at the intersection of County Road 32 and County Road 13 has been completed. Beginning today Friday, September 23, 2022, the intersection at County Road 32 and County Road 13 will...
WPMI
Mobile Co. Commission works on raise, bonus for county employees
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — On Thursday's Mobile County Commission work session agenda are items to provide a one-time bonus of $2,500 to full-time county employees and $1,250 to part-time employees including employees in their working test period and on military leave. County employees would see a bonus, a...
WPMI
City of Mobile says new scooters appearing downtown have no 'right of way' agreement
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile says new scooters appearing downtown have no agreement with the city, and that they will be impounded. "The City of Mobile has not been provided any information about the EZRide scooters recently placed in the downtown area. The company does not have a franchise agreement to have its scooters in the city’s rights of way, and the Mobile Police Department will be impounding them. We are currently working to finalize a franchise agreement with another company to bring scooters back to downtown Mobile."
WPMI
Section of Cooper Riverside Park closed for repairs
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Friday morning, City of Mobile Public Works team members placed barricades in Cooper Riverside Park to cordon off an approximately 20-foot area above the bulkheads. As a precaution, this area will remain closed to the public for the foreseeable future as needed repairs are made.
WPMI
Broad St. closures Monday Sept 26
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Monday, Sept. 26, crews will be closing St. Anthony Street from Broad Street to N. Jefferson Street. This work is to rehab the existing roadway transition onto Broad Street. On this same day, the right turn lane from Springhill Avenue onto Broad Street will be closed, as well as the outermost southbound lane on Broad Street between State Street and Old Shell Road. Crews will be repairing the corner curbs and handicap ramps. Both closures will last for up to a week.
WPMI
Baldwin County's new program protects against rogue volunteers after disasters
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Volunteers are often a critical part of recovery after a natural disaster, like a hurricane, but Baldwin County leaders are stepping up to prevent unorganized help, which can help more than it helps. We often see the best of humanity in the days after...
WPMI
Mobile native shot and killed outside Biloxi casino, suspect's car spotted in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile native was shot and killed outside a Biloxi casino Tuesday morning. Police say 36 year old Nicholas Craig lived in California, but he's originally from Mobile. They say he was celebrating his birthday at the Scarlet Pearl Casino when he was shot and...
WPMI
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Mother-in-law suite on Fowl River catches fire overnight
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A mother-in-law suite on Fowl River caught fire overnight. The Fowl Rive Volunteer Fire Department says fire fighters were called shortly after one this morning. No one was inside and no one was hurt. The cause is unknown.
WPMI
Mobile Police warn parents about downtown curfew
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Halloween wouldn't be complete without a haunted house and apparently the scariest one in the city, at least according to promoters, will be open on St. Francis Street in downtown Mobile this year, just outside the city's entertainment district. "We do feel that that's probably...
WPMI
ALEA: Pedestrian from Birmingham killed in crash west of Foley
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:28 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, has claimed the life of a Birmingham man. Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by...
WPMI
Chickasaw Fire Dept. receives hefty grant for critical rescue gear and more
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — The Chickasaw Fire Department will soon be getting some much-needed upgrades to it's critical safety equipment thanks to a hefty grant. "They are several generations behind the newest stuff and significantly heavier than the newest stuff as well. So, there's more work involved in using them and there's less air in it," Chickasaw Firefighter and Paramedic Noah Wilson said.
WPMI
Mobile's Crescent Theater will not be closing after last minute rescue
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Good news tonight for folks who enjoy heading out to the movies:. The Crescent Theater will not be closing after all. Two weeks ago, we reported the iconic downtown theater would be closing October 1st due to a raise in rent. Now generous benefactors are...
WPMI
Mobile ShotSpotter system detects 179 incidents, roughly 600 rounds fired, 3 calls to 911
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Since the City of Mobile's ShotSpotter system went fully live on July 26, there's been a lot of gun shots detected, but not a whole lot of people calling to report it. Since July 26, there's been 179 incidents of gunfire detected through this new...
WPMI
Spanish Fort Mayor working with US Postal Service to get post office back
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Spanish Fort is stepping up the fight to get its post office back nearly 2 years after the US Postal Service closed it down. Spanish Fort residents in need of a quick trip to the local post office are still out of luck.
WPMI
Orange Beach pedestrian fatality victim identified, driver was a juvenile
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Orange Beach Police, on 19 Sep 2022, at approximately 10:30 PM Orange Beach Police Responded to the 25000 block of Canal Rd. for a traffic fatality in which a vehicle struck and killed 55 year old Kathleen Sullivan of Plymouth, MA. Ms....
WPMI
Several stolen service seals returned to Spanish Fort Veterans Memorial Cemetery
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Several U.S. military service seals stolen from the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort in early August have reportedly been returned. Seals for the U.S. Army, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps were delivered by the Alabama Highway Department on Sept. 16 after...
WPMI
Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office seeking suspects in violent home invasion
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects in a violent Citronelle home invasion, one of whom allegedly shot two residents in the face. Statement from Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office:. Today we are searching for two thugs, DYLAN MITCHELL ADAMS and SHELBIE DANIELLE BYRD...
WPMI
C02 shortage impacting beer industry
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A consumer alert: If you enjoy a nice cold beer, your supply may be limited. There's a C02 shortage making it nearly impossible to brew new beer. The shortage started two years ago during the pandemic, but as we ease away from Covid, the C02 problem remains. We spoke with local brewers who say they're keeping ahead of the shortage, and they have to stay proactive because without C02 there's no beer.
WPMI
LendingTree Bowl presents donation check to Mobile teacher
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A big ol' check and an unexpected surprise for a Mobile cCounty teacher. Officials with the lending tree bowl surprisedTanner Williams elementary teacher Kelly Parker with a thousand dollar donation in front of her second grade class. It's a part of the "big day of...
