Mobile, AL

WPMI

Foley moving forward with plans for $5M first responder safe room

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Protecting those who help the community recover after a storm; that's the goal of a new first responder safe room, which is now moving forward in the city of Foley. The memories of the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Sally in September 2020,...
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

Mobile Co. Commission works on raise, bonus for county employees

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — On Thursday's Mobile County Commission work session agenda are items to provide a one-time bonus of $2,500 to full-time county employees and $1,250 to part-time employees including employees in their working test period and on military leave. County employees would see a bonus, a...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

City of Mobile says new scooters appearing downtown have no 'right of way' agreement

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile says new scooters appearing downtown have no agreement with the city, and that they will be impounded. "The City of Mobile has not been provided any information about the EZRide scooters recently placed in the downtown area. The company does not have a franchise agreement to have its scooters in the city’s rights of way, and the Mobile Police Department will be impounding them. We are currently working to finalize a franchise agreement with another company to bring scooters back to downtown Mobile."
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Section of Cooper Riverside Park closed for repairs

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Friday morning, City of Mobile Public Works team members placed barricades in Cooper Riverside Park to cordon off an approximately 20-foot area above the bulkheads. As a precaution, this area will remain closed to the public for the foreseeable future as needed repairs are made.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Broad St. closures Monday Sept 26

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Monday, Sept. 26, crews will be closing St. Anthony Street from Broad Street to N. Jefferson Street. This work is to rehab the existing roadway transition onto Broad Street. On this same day, the right turn lane from Springhill Avenue onto Broad Street will be closed, as well as the outermost southbound lane on Broad Street between State Street and Old Shell Road. Crews will be repairing the corner curbs and handicap ramps. Both closures will last for up to a week.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police warn parents about downtown curfew

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Halloween wouldn't be complete without a haunted house and apparently the scariest one in the city, at least according to promoters, will be open on St. Francis Street in downtown Mobile this year, just outside the city's entertainment district. "We do feel that that's probably...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

ALEA: Pedestrian from Birmingham killed in crash west of Foley

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:28 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, has claimed the life of a Birmingham man. Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by...
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

Chickasaw Fire Dept. receives hefty grant for critical rescue gear and more

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — The Chickasaw Fire Department will soon be getting some much-needed upgrades to it's critical safety equipment thanks to a hefty grant. "They are several generations behind the newest stuff and significantly heavier than the newest stuff as well. So, there's more work involved in using them and there's less air in it," Chickasaw Firefighter and Paramedic Noah Wilson said.
CHICKASAW, AL
WPMI

Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office seeking suspects in violent home invasion

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects in a violent Citronelle home invasion, one of whom allegedly shot two residents in the face. Statement from Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office:. Today we are searching for two thugs, DYLAN MITCHELL ADAMS and SHELBIE DANIELLE BYRD...
CITRONELLE, AL
WPMI

C02 shortage impacting beer industry

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A consumer alert: If you enjoy a nice cold beer, your supply may be limited. There's a C02 shortage making it nearly impossible to brew new beer. The shortage started two years ago during the pandemic, but as we ease away from Covid, the C02 problem remains. We spoke with local brewers who say they're keeping ahead of the shortage, and they have to stay proactive because without C02 there's no beer.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

LendingTree Bowl presents donation check to Mobile teacher

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A big ol' check and an unexpected surprise for a Mobile cCounty teacher. Officials with the lending tree bowl surprisedTanner Williams elementary teacher Kelly Parker with a thousand dollar donation in front of her second grade class. It's a part of the "big day of...
MOBILE, AL

