For the second time in three games, the Worcester Red Sox lost to the Syracuse Mets on Thursday night, falling 4-2. After both teams scored a run in the first inning, the WooSox took the lead in the sixth inning after Pedro Castellanos recorded an RBI single to score Ryan Fitzgerald. However, this would end the scoring for Worcester, with the Mets earning the win in the eighth inning.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO