This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Jameson Dion, Matthew Hockman lead No. 10 Amherst football past No. 20 Easthampton
HOLYOKE – When the No. 10 Amherst football team got the ball following the opening kickoff, the Hurricanes did what they do best — run it. And they did not stop the entire game.
Surprise Squad honors Brooking’s Elementary’s ‘Mr. Sunshine’
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - School is back in session and so is the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad. This month, we’re recognizing a Springfield educator who goes above and beyond not only for the students in his classroom, but for his entire community. With a nickname to match...
Women's basketball pioneer Louise O'Neal, who led Southern Connecticut, Yale to prominence, dies at 83
Louise O’Neal, one of the most prominent figures in women's basketball in Connecticut, died Sept. 17 in Plymouth, Mass. O'Neal was 83. O'Neal, a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, led both Southern Connecticut and Yale to prominence in the 1970s before embarking on a successful career in athletic administration.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Emma Goodreau scores 5 goals; Amelia Willenborg nets third shutout in four games & more
St. Mary’s goalie Amelia Willenborg posted her second consecutive shutout and third in four games and Saints forward Emma Goodreau continued to find the net at a rapid rate, posting five goals.
WooSox lose second consecutive game, fall to Syracuse Mets, 4-2
For the second time in three games, the Worcester Red Sox lost to the Syracuse Mets on Thursday night, falling 4-2. After both teams scored a run in the first inning, the WooSox took the lead in the sixth inning after Pedro Castellanos recorded an RBI single to score Ryan Fitzgerald. However, this would end the scoring for Worcester, with the Mets earning the win in the eighth inning.
From eviction and hunger to med school, Southbridge native Rodriguez overcomes adversity
Staring at the two-week eviction notice on the door of the apartment she shared with her dad, the reality of Southbridge native Carla Rodriguez’s situation — then a senior at Bay Path Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School — did not set in until she spoke to a friend who cried upon hearing the news. Now a junior at Husson University in Maine, on track to apply for medical school and achieve her dream of becoming...
Katie Sledzieski’s two goals propel Northampton field hockey past Southwick, 2-1
SOUTHWICK – Northampton senior Katie Sledzieski scored two goals and the Blue Devils held off the Southwick Rams 2-1 in a hard-fought high school field hockey game Thursday night in Southwick. Sledzieski tallied the game’s first goal with 7:43 remaining in the first quarter and added another a few...
UMass celebrates groundbreaking for $125 million computer science building
AMHERST - The University of Massachusetts on Thursday celebrated the groundbreaking of a $125 million facility for its computer science program that officials say will place the university in a position to be a leader in education and research in the digital frontier. “This is an important day in the...
Antonio Brown no show for his performance at Worcester’s Whiskey on Water
As some predicted on social media before his scheduled Thursday night appearance at a Worcester nightclub — Antonio Brown did not show up. The former NFL star wide receiver was scheduled to perform as a rapper at Worcester nightclub Whiskey on Water. Brown, however, never made it to Massachusetts.
Westfield Technical Academy earns Tree Campus honor from Arbor Day Foundation
WESTFIELD — Westfield Technical Academy is one of 70 elementary, middle, and high schools across the United States, and the only one in Massachusetts, to earn recognition through the Arbor Day Foundation’s new Tree Campus K-12 program. The Arbor Day Foundation is the largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated...
Western Mass. Football Top 20: Amherst climbs list, two teams join rankings
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. This is the third installment of MassLive’s Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
Agawam boys soccer extend winning streak, defeats Mount Greylock, 2-0
AGAWAM – The Agawam boys soccer team defeated Mount Greylock, 2-0 on Thursday at home for their third consecutive victory.
St. John’s (DC) vs. Springfield Central football: Five players to watch out of No. 24 team in country
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. This Saturday’s game between Springfield Central and St. John’s College High School will showcase a lot of talent.
Worcester Technical High School saw ‘remarkable turnaround’ new report says
Once considered among the poorest performing vocational-technical schools in Massachusetts, Worcester Technical High School was recognized for its turnaround efforts in a recent report by the Pioneer Institute For Public Policy Research. Worcester Tech and its achievements were named alongside those of Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy in Springfield...
A Panther Passes On
The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
Where does Western Mass. begin? This reporter is on a quest to find out
Where does Western Massachusetts begin? Is it in Worcester? At the entrance to Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties? Past the Connecticut River?. Or is it on Cape Cod? One Boston man suggested as much when asked by WBZ NewsRadio reporter Matt Shearer. Seeking answers on where the Western Mass. region...
Report cites Springfield’s Putnam Technical Academy as leader among state’s vocational schools
SPRINGFIELD — Two decades ago, the Roger L. Putnam Technical Academy had high percentages of students who either didn’t graduate or left school early. Today, it is being cited among the best public vocational-technical schools in the state for having made a “remarkable turnaround” in its efforts to prepare students for graduation and success in professional careers.
Western Massachusetts’ resilient Puerto Rican community is thinking of its island (Editorial)
The streets of downtown Springfield were filled with music, food celebration and happiness Sunday, as the Puerto Rican Parade came roaring back after a two-year, pandemic-related live absence. The parade drew its largest gathering on record, with over 5,000 registrants marching from the city’s North End down the Main Street....
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
