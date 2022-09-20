ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Campus safety concerns following recent Las Vegas stabbing spree

Safety concerns loom in the east Las Vegas valley, following the investigation of a stabbing spree.
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas ranks No. 11 in US for most minority professionals

Minorities make up 41.1% of professionals in the Las Vegas metro area according to a new analysis released today. Las Vegas ranks No. 11 in US for most minority professionals.
L.A. Weekly

David Serrano Killed in Semi-Truck Crash on Charleston Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]

37-Year-Old Bicyclist David Serrano Dies after Vehicle Crash. The incident happened on September 16th, at about 6:50 a.m., on Charleston Boulevard, west of Sandhill Road. According to reports, Serrano was riding a bicycle along the sidewalk on Charleston Boulevard when he lost control of his bicycle. He then crashed into the rear of a truck headed eastbound.
L.A. Weekly

Robert Schneider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Flamingo Road [Las Vegas, NV]

29-Year-Old Motorcyclist Struck by Box Truck near Decatur Boulevard. The incident happened on September 19th at around 11:24 a.m. in the area of Flamingo Road near Decatur Boulevard, involving a white box truck and a motorcycle. Police have identified the motorcyclist as 29-year-old Robert Schneider. Initial report stated that Schneider...
Fox5 KVVU

Police involved in SWAT standoff at Henderson home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Window Rock Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday night. Henderson police tell FOX5 a domestic battery incident occurred between a man and woman. Police say the woman exited the house however, the man refused to come out. Police believe the suspect may be armed.
8 News Now

Police: 2 men arrested following Summerlin shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection to a shooting in a Summerlin neighborhood. Malachi Garey was arrested on Tuesday and through the investigation, Elijah Warren was arrested for his part in the incident, police stated on Twitter. The incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 12, near Alta and Pavillion […]
