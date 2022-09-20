Read full article on original website
Related
8newsnow.com
Campus safety concerns following recent Las Vegas stabbing spree
Safety concerns loom in the east Las Vegas valley, following the investigation of a stabbing spree. Campus safety concerns following recent Las Vegas …. Parents of missing North Las Vegas teen ask for help …. Pet Health: Chiropractic care for animals in Las …. CCSD grade reform discussed at school...
Parents of missing North Las Vegas teen ask for help in search
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local family is asking for the public’s help as they search for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen nearly a week ago. Days after their daughter vanished, Autumn and William Trejo told 8 News Now they are doing everything they can to bring her home. “We are not complete […]
Las Vegas woman, 20, accused of murdering roommate, 63
A 20-year-old woman is accused of stabbing and killing an older woman she lived with, Las Vegas Metro police Lt. Jason Johansson confirmed Thursday.
Las Vegas man sentenced to federal prison for trying to burn down courthouse
A Las Vegas man is heading to federal prison for four years after pleading guilty to a "depredation against property of the United States" charge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 women fatally stabbed in Las Vegas' university district
Las Vegas police will provide an update on their investigation into two recent stabbings that occurred within a half-mile of each other.
Las Vegas hotel security officer dies after accused murderer shoves him to ground, police say
A man is accused of murdering a Las Vegas security officer after pushing him to the ground in an incident not reported until a grand jury indicted the suspect Tuesday.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas ranks No. 11 in US for most minority professionals
Minorities make up 41.1% of professionals in the Las Vegas metro area according to a new analysis released today. Las Vegas ranks No. 11 in US for most minority professionals. Parents of missing North Las Vegas teen ask for help …. Pet Health: Chiropractic care for animals in Las …
8newsnow.com
Man indicted for murder in shoving of Las Vegas hotel security guard
The 35-year-old man is accused of attacking in September 2021 67-year-old Randall Lyons, who died months later of his injuries. The incident was not reported until the indictment this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect in stabbing spree arrested after third attack on unhoused people
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced the arrest of a man suspected of stabbing four people in the university district over the past week.
Las Vegas man convicted of DUI resulting in death, who was out on bail for DUI, accused of 2nd fatal DUI
A Las Vegas man accused of killing another driver Thursday while under the influence previously served prison time for a fatal DUI and was awaiting a court appearance for a DUI arrest earlier this summer, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
L.A. Weekly
David Serrano Killed in Semi-Truck Crash on Charleston Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
37-Year-Old Bicyclist David Serrano Dies after Vehicle Crash. The incident happened on September 16th, at about 6:50 a.m., on Charleston Boulevard, west of Sandhill Road. According to reports, Serrano was riding a bicycle along the sidewalk on Charleston Boulevard when he lost control of his bicycle. He then crashed into the rear of a truck headed eastbound.
Teen believed to be impaired in deadly crash that left man in wheelchair dead, police say
According to North Las Vegas Police Department, the crash was reported around 6:41 a.m. near N. Carey Avenue and N. Las Vegas Boulevard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Robert Schneider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Flamingo Road [Las Vegas, NV]
29-Year-Old Motorcyclist Struck by Box Truck near Decatur Boulevard. The incident happened on September 19th at around 11:24 a.m. in the area of Flamingo Road near Decatur Boulevard, involving a white box truck and a motorcycle. Police have identified the motorcyclist as 29-year-old Robert Schneider. Initial report stated that Schneider...
Woman recorded in backseat with public administrator transferred to another county office
The woman accused of having an inappropriate relationship with Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is in jail facing a murder charge, has left the office for another county department, a spokesman confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators.
Deadly shooting at Las Vegas senior apartment complex considered ‘accidental discharge’: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the south valley is being investigated as an accidental shooting, Las Vegas Metro police said. The shooting Sept. 9 at Ensemble Senior Apartments, which left 62-year-old Valerie Whitaker dead, took place when a gun was fired and a bullet went through a wall, […]
LVMPD: Suspect in custody after stabbing two adults near Desert Springs Hospital
Las Vegas police said that a stabbing occurred near Desert Springs Hospital. The victim is currently at the hospital and is not fatal at this time.
Fox5 KVVU
Police involved in SWAT standoff at Henderson home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Window Rock Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday night. Henderson police tell FOX5 a domestic battery incident occurred between a man and woman. Police say the woman exited the house however, the man refused to come out. Police believe the suspect may be armed.
Police: 2 men arrested following Summerlin shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection to a shooting in a Summerlin neighborhood. Malachi Garey was arrested on Tuesday and through the investigation, Elijah Warren was arrested for his part in the incident, police stated on Twitter. The incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 12, near Alta and Pavillion […]
news3lv.com
Local wins $55k jackpot from Rampart Casino
One lucky local won big Wednesday night. The North Las Vegas native took home $55, 177 from Summerlin's Rampart Casino. They took home the big prize after a $2.50 bet on Dragon Crash. Congratulations!
2-time convicted felon accused of shooting 5 at Las Vegas party
Alberto Santacruz, 36, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday but police were not able to confirm his identity because he gave them a fake identification card. Santacruz is not a U.S. citizen.
Comments / 0