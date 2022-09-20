ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca College to test campus emergency alert system Thursday

ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca College will conduct a regular test of its outdoor warning system sirens around 12:00 p.m. Thursday. The college tests the system periodically to increase awareness of it among the campus community and to ensure that it is working properly, the college said. Local residents may...
Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy assaulted by man with hand saw in Oncenter parking lot

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been arrested and charged for assaulting an off-duty sheriff's deputy at the Oncenter in Syracuse late Tuesday night. On September 20 at around 11:30 p.m. two deputies who had finished their shifts at the Justice Center were in the parking lot when a homeless man approached them armed with a folding hand saw, deputies said.
Devastation in Puerto Rico caused by Hurricane Fiona hits home for CNY neighbors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Puerto Rico has been hit hard by Hurricane Fiona and many not only around the country but also in Central New York are feeling the loss. Syracuse Councilwoman Rita Paniagua is originally from Puerto Rico and still has family there, including her brother that lives there. She said after seeing the videos and pictures of the damage she was speechless and added that it's difficult to even talk about.
Syracuse football vs. Virginia: What to watch for in Week 4

Syracuse, N.Y. — Good morning Orange fans. Today is a day that can be defined by four words, all of which start with the letter 'F'. Fall, foliage, Friday and football. For those of you who will be sitting in the bleachers, wrapped in blankets watching your high school aged children play the game they love, I offer an apology. Sorry, that high school has some major competition. Enter the Dome, and Syracuse vs. Virginia.
