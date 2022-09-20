Read full article on original website
Olympian, professional skateboarder to host meet and greet at Madison County skatepark
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. — Olympian and professional skater Manny Santiago will be in Madison County for a meet and greet on Saturday, September 24. Santiago began skating at 14 years old and was the first Puerto Rican skateboarder to be in the Street League Skateboarding premier competitive series. The...
Mom demanding action after her child was left behind on Seabreeze field trip
Rochester, N.Y. — Left behind at Seabreeze. Two children in Town of Ontario summer camp were forgotten at Seabreeze. “My stomach dropped, my heart dropped, I felt like I was going to throw up,” said Karen Cassano. Cassano fearing the worst, the children were not hurt but Cassano...
Annual Stock the Shelter and Silent Auction for HumaneCNY Saturday in Liverpool
Liverpool, N.Y. — The annual Stock the Shelter and Silent Auction through HumaneCNY is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Liverpool. It is located at the HumaneCNY at 4915 West Taft Road. The event will feature a buy now option for the silent auction. Meaning that items...
Syracuse, NY radio host reveals wife's health crisis and makes 'big' ask for help
SYRACUSE N.Y. — For more than 30 years together on 93Q radio, it has been all fun and games with Ted Long and Amy Robbins of “Ted and Amy In The Morning.” But these days have not been so much fun for Ted and his wife Bobbie.
Cortland County SPCA offering $1K reward after cat found in trap, shot in face
CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. — The Cortland County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Law Enforcement Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information after a cat named Winston was found in a have-a-heart trap, shot in the face and head. SPCA officials responded to Country Meadows...
Will take months and millions to recycle abandoned stash of hand sanitizer
ORISKANY, NY (WRGB) — It's the start of the last chapter in the saga of the very expensive NYS clean hand sanitizer that has been hidden away on the outskirts of a state facility in Central New York for months. Ever since we revealed the state of NY had...
Syracuse leaders weigh in after arrest of Common Councilor for domestic violence complaint
SYRACUSE N.Y. — CNY Central is learning more about the accusations that led to the arrest of Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers. Gethers was arrested Wednesday by Syracuse Police for a domestic violence complaint filed by a woman who says she was Gethers’ former girlfriend. He is charged...
Ithaca College to test campus emergency alert system Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca College will conduct a regular test of its outdoor warning system sirens around 12:00 p.m. Thursday. The college tests the system periodically to increase awareness of it among the campus community and to ensure that it is working properly, the college said. Local residents may...
Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy assaulted by man with hand saw in Oncenter parking lot
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been arrested and charged for assaulting an off-duty sheriff's deputy at the Oncenter in Syracuse late Tuesday night. On September 20 at around 11:30 p.m. two deputies who had finished their shifts at the Justice Center were in the parking lot when a homeless man approached them armed with a folding hand saw, deputies said.
Longtime Syracuse radio DJ named program director of 93Q, two radio hosts promoted
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse radio DJ Rick Roberts has been named the program director for 93Q (WNTQ-FM), after former Program Director Tom Mitchell left the station after 26 years. Roberts has been with the station for over 25 years since launching his career at 93Q while he was in...
Devastation in Puerto Rico caused by Hurricane Fiona hits home for CNY neighbors
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Puerto Rico has been hit hard by Hurricane Fiona and many not only around the country but also in Central New York are feeling the loss. Syracuse Councilwoman Rita Paniagua is originally from Puerto Rico and still has family there, including her brother that lives there. She said after seeing the videos and pictures of the damage she was speechless and added that it's difficult to even talk about.
NYS Police searching for suspect who stole purse from car, spent $3K at Walmart
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police are attempting to identify a suspect caught on surveillance video after troopers say he stole a purse with several credit cards and a checkbook inside, and spent $3,500 at a Walmart in Onondaga County. Troopers say the suspect broke the driver-side...
Convicted rapist Christopher Block back in prison following parole violation
ELMIRA, N.Y. — Convicted rapist Christopher Block is back in the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections and imprisoned at the Elmira Correctional Facility, according to DOCCS. While out on parole in 2019, Block led authorities in Skaneateles on a manhunt after he cut his ankle...
Rome Police investigating, searching for suspects in two stolen vehicle complaints
ROME, N.Y. — Rome Police are investigating two stolen vehicle complaints from early September; one from Rome Health, and one from a towing company. Officers responded to Rome Health on 1500 North James Street on September 9 around 4 p.m. When they arrived, officers spoke to an employee who...
Syracuse pediatric doctor says mental health crisis should be wake-up call to lawmakers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — We know kids are struggling. We know hospitals have been overwhelmed with patients flooding the emergency room desperate for mental health help. We know there are not enough providers to care for them. It is all prompting a call to action from a pediatric doctor who...
Syracuse football vs. Virginia: What to watch for in Week 4
Syracuse, N.Y. — Good morning Orange fans. Today is a day that can be defined by four words, all of which start with the letter 'F'. Fall, foliage, Friday and football. For those of you who will be sitting in the bleachers, wrapped in blankets watching your high school aged children play the game they love, I offer an apology. Sorry, that high school has some major competition. Enter the Dome, and Syracuse vs. Virginia.
Syracuse Police prepare for crowds, parties, ahead of the SU Football game
SU football is off to their best start in years with a chance of moving to 4-0 on the season when they face Virginia in the JMA Wireless Dome this Friday. With higher fan turnouts expected in the upcoming home games, Dome security, and security on the hill, are becoming increasingly important.
What you need to know about Syracuse football's Week 4 opponent: the Virginia Cavaliers
Syracuse, N.Y. — There's nothing like the college football season. It doesn't matter if you're one of the "cupcakes" or one of the blue bloods, everyone's journey is the same. Long, intense and unforgiving. Then there's the conference season, and that's a whole other thing entirely. WATCH this week's...
