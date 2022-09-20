ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

theberkshireedge.com

Renovation project at Hancock Shaker Village going forward

Pittsfield and Hancock — At a press conference on Thursday, September 22, representatives from Hancock Shaker Village announced plans for renovations to its visitor center. The visitor center is located at the western entrance of the 750-acre site and serves as its primary public entrance. It encompasses several buildings including a cafe, offices, and an exhibition area.
HANCOCK, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Mia Mazzeo of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Barnbrook Realty offers a gracious home for living and playing on 25+ acres with pond, pool and tennis court, private but close to town.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Society
theberkshireedge.com

A true Berkshire oasis with 25+ acres, pool and tennis court

This recently renovated 4-bedroom, 4 ½-bathroom Tudor-style home offers the perfect space for year-round Berkshire living. Sized for spacious comfort, the expansive primary suite includes his-and-her bathrooms, two walk-in closets (designer and cedar), as well as a grand sunroom with picture-perfect backyard views. A foodie’s dream, this charming, eat-in kitchen has been well-maintained and features upgraded appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the light-filled sunken living room complete with a wet bar or enjoy a meal in the formal dining area. The upstairs space offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms as well as an open office and living space.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Ghent playhouse season; benefit concerts for music education; Art Omi party for reproductive rights; foraging walk at Clark; lecture on gravestone making

Ghent, N.Y.– The Ghent Playhouse has announced its lineup for the 2022-2023 season. Kicking off the 48th year is the one-man comedic play “Buyer & Cellar,” starring Sam Reilly. November 13 is a one-show-only benefit performance of “Aged to Perfection,” with Alaina Warren Zachary and Lisa Carman. Up next is “The Annual Panto – Beauty and the Beast: Ugly is as Ugly Does.” The romantic comedy “Invitation to a March” brings in the new year, and is followed by “Ruthless! The Musical,” an uproarious spoof of iconic Broadway classics. Closing out the season is “The Nether,” a twisting crime drama and haunting sci-fi thriller. The Ghent Playhouse is located at 6 Town Hall Place in Ghent, NY.
GHENT, NY
Erin Murphy
WNYT

Woman finds big success with Troy empanada business

TROY – Lidia Zanbrana-Madera says it wasn’t uncommon in her family to have empanadas on the breakfast table. They always had to be made a certain way – stuffed with lots of flavor. She never planned on starting a business making them, even though entrepreneurship ran in...
TROY, NY
Live 95.9

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?

During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market

It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Marijuana dispensary 6 Brick’s now open in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Marijuana dispensary 6 Brick’s has opened its doors on Main Street, making it the third shop of its kind in Springfield. The owner said in the City of Firsts, this business is breaking down barriers. Springfield native Payton Shubrick is the third black woman to open and operate a dispensary in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Soft Rock Artist Had the Crowd Laughing at Pittsfield’s Colonial Theater

Over the years, I have attended many rock concerts primarily in Massachusetts and New York. The list is quite long but includes such acts as Aerosmith (multiple times), Kiss (multiple times), Metallica, Gin Blossoms (at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington as a matter of fact), Van Halen, Rush, Ozzy, Black Sabbath, Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, Cake (at Mass Moca in North Adams), Journey, Bon Jovi, Poison and the list goes on and on.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?

BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Arch and Rose Quartz SPAtique Opens in Dalton

DALTON, Mass. — The Arch and Rose Quartz SPAtique, located at 395 Main St., opened its doors this weekend. Cosmetic tattoo artist Ashley Ciepiela and licensed esthetician Rebecca Moore have worked together on this dual business venture to create an inviting space where people feel comfortable sharing their insecurities.
DALTON, MA

