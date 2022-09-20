Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Renovation project at Hancock Shaker Village going forward
Pittsfield and Hancock — At a press conference on Thursday, September 22, representatives from Hancock Shaker Village announced plans for renovations to its visitor center. The visitor center is located at the western entrance of the 750-acre site and serves as its primary public entrance. It encompasses several buildings including a cafe, offices, and an exhibition area.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
Downtown Pittsfield to host Halloween festival
Downtown Pittsfield will be hosting a Halloween festival titled "Downtown Pittsfield... It's Alive" on Friday, October 21, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival offers activities for all ages with games, vendors, and more.
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Mia Mazzeo of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Barnbrook Realty offers a gracious home for living and playing on 25+ acres with pond, pool and tennis court, private but close to town.
A true Berkshire oasis with 25+ acres, pool and tennis court
This recently renovated 4-bedroom, 4 ½-bathroom Tudor-style home offers the perfect space for year-round Berkshire living. Sized for spacious comfort, the expansive primary suite includes his-and-her bathrooms, two walk-in closets (designer and cedar), as well as a grand sunroom with picture-perfect backyard views. A foodie’s dream, this charming, eat-in kitchen has been well-maintained and features upgraded appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the light-filled sunken living room complete with a wet bar or enjoy a meal in the formal dining area. The upstairs space offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms as well as an open office and living space.
Lottery being held for new home in Pittsfield
A lottery is being held for a home that was foreclosed and then rehabilitated to be sold to a first-time home buyer at a reduced price.
These Massachusetts parks were awarded funds for upgrades
The Baker-Polito Administration announced a $12 million grant for park improvements and open space additions to 43 Massachusetts communities.
BITS & BYTES: Ghent playhouse season; benefit concerts for music education; Art Omi party for reproductive rights; foraging walk at Clark; lecture on gravestone making
Ghent, N.Y.– The Ghent Playhouse has announced its lineup for the 2022-2023 season. Kicking off the 48th year is the one-man comedic play “Buyer & Cellar,” starring Sam Reilly. November 13 is a one-show-only benefit performance of “Aged to Perfection,” with Alaina Warren Zachary and Lisa Carman. Up next is “The Annual Panto – Beauty and the Beast: Ugly is as Ugly Does.” The romantic comedy “Invitation to a March” brings in the new year, and is followed by “Ruthless! The Musical,” an uproarious spoof of iconic Broadway classics. Closing out the season is “The Nether,” a twisting crime drama and haunting sci-fi thriller. The Ghent Playhouse is located at 6 Town Hall Place in Ghent, NY.
Woman finds big success with Troy empanada business
TROY – Lidia Zanbrana-Madera says it wasn’t uncommon in her family to have empanadas on the breakfast table. They always had to be made a certain way – stuffed with lots of flavor. She never planned on starting a business making them, even though entrepreneurship ran in...
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?
During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market
It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
This Halloween Attraction Is Just A 1 Hour Drive From The Berkshires
Like the song "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell and Michael Jackson. Today as I am writing this post it is the official last day of summer and that can only one thing. Halloween is just around the corner! The time of year for spooks, thrills, and even lots of candy being sold in stores now.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
New asphalt treatment in Springfield to help cool urban locations
The state's Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is celebrating Climate Week this week, and officials were in Springfield on Thursday to demonstrate a new asphalt treatment aimed at cooling down urban areas.
Marijuana dispensary 6 Brick’s now open in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Marijuana dispensary 6 Brick’s has opened its doors on Main Street, making it the third shop of its kind in Springfield. The owner said in the City of Firsts, this business is breaking down barriers. Springfield native Payton Shubrick is the third black woman to open and operate a dispensary in […]
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno seeks ways to curb panhandling downtown
SPRINGFIELD - Mayor Domenic Sarno said he is directing the Law Department to review what the city may legally to do curb panhandling on city streets and at major intersections in response to an increase in complaints from the public. Specifically, Sarno is asking the Law Department to determine whether...
Soft Rock Artist Had the Crowd Laughing at Pittsfield’s Colonial Theater
Over the years, I have attended many rock concerts primarily in Massachusetts and New York. The list is quite long but includes such acts as Aerosmith (multiple times), Kiss (multiple times), Metallica, Gin Blossoms (at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington as a matter of fact), Van Halen, Rush, Ozzy, Black Sabbath, Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, Cake (at Mass Moca in North Adams), Journey, Bon Jovi, Poison and the list goes on and on.
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
Arch and Rose Quartz SPAtique Opens in Dalton
DALTON, Mass. — The Arch and Rose Quartz SPAtique, located at 395 Main St., opened its doors this weekend. Cosmetic tattoo artist Ashley Ciepiela and licensed esthetician Rebecca Moore have worked together on this dual business venture to create an inviting space where people feel comfortable sharing their insecurities.
Pittsfield native set to appear on new season of Lego Masters Wednesday
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Lego Masters is kicking off its third season on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on FOX. Western Mass News met with one of the contestants, a western Mass. native from Pittsfield. “I tell people it’s a lot like summer camp for grown ups that are big Lego...
