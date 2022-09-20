ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

nbc15.com

Town of Beloit receives over $7.6 million for new fire station

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials from Wisconsin’s Department of Administration and Department of Safety and Professional Services presented a $7,675,000 award to the Town of Beloit to fund a new fire station. The funds are part of Governor Evers’ $230 million Neighborhood Investment Fund that aims to help communities...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Fall at Eplegaarden in Fitchburg

The Madison Arts Commission hosted a panel called "Black Artists Speak," which allowed Black artists to share their experiences. The city of Madison’s Common Council passed the second substitute on an ordinance governing the use of tear gas and other chemicals used for crow control. Low housing affordability continues...
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Agrace Thrift Home Store to expand in October

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Agrace Thrift Home Store announced plans to expand their Stoughton Road location on Thursday. Store officials say the expansion will be revealed to customers on Oct. 1, which will feature a larger floorspace and inventory. Agrace says the store will have 30% more floor space for furniture, art, lamps, rugs and home décor for shoppers who love a bargain.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Arts Commission hosts panel for Black artists

The city of Madison’s Common Council passed the second substitute on an ordinance governing the use of tear gas and other chemicals used for crow control. Low housing affordability continues to drive buyers out of the market. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The summer housing market is winding down...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Groundbreaking begins for Oregon Culver’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What started out little and small will soon become big and tall. Oregon’s little Culver’s is going from a toy display to a fully operational Culver’s location. Oregon residents are ready to welcome themselves to deliciousness. “It’s more than just a Culver’s coming...
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Construction of a new Culver's is underway in Oregon

Before Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta was leading the Badgers with nine tackles so far this season, he endured three straight seasons of battling injuries. Charging decision expected any day in the shooting of Quadren Wilson. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. We are expecting a charging decision any day now in...
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A canoe dating back to 1000 B.C. was recovered Thursday from Lake Mendota, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. Wisconsin Historical Society maritime archeologists and partners from Wisconsin’s Native Nations pulled the canoe from the lake this morning. Radioactive tests estimate the canoe to be about 3,000 years old and experts say it is the oldest canoe found in the Great Lakes region by 1,000 years.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

City of Middleton to put staffing referendum on November ballot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Middleton residents will vote on Nov. 8 whether to increase property taxes, according to officials. The increase in taxes stated on the referendum would add two police officers, one full-time parks maintenance crew member and one communication specialist. Higher taxes would also increase compensation for current staff to reflect cost-of-living increases.
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

Common Council passes ordinance on tear gas use for MPD

The Madison Arts Commission hosted a panel called "Black Artists Speak," which allowed Black artists to share their experiences. Low housing affordability continues to drive buyers out of the market. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The summer housing market is winding down and so is housing affordability. Middle school garden...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

16-year-old attacked by four other teens at Madison East High School

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old boy was attacked Thursday afternoon by four other teenagers at Madison East High School, prompting an investigation into the incident, the Madison Police Department said. MPD was dispatched to the high school shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving a report of battery. Officials found...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison College and UW-Platteville set to sign 3 transfer agreements

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison College announced three new transfer agreements Tuesday between it and University of Wisconsin- Platteville. “For our collective students, these agreements provide a clear path toward a bachelor’s degree, or higher, in these exciting and high demand fields,” said Dr. Turnina Bakken, Madison College provost.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Pregame rituals at Gus’s Diner

One of the state agents involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson during his arrest earlier this year has been charged, Dane County court records confirm. A canoe dating back to 1000 B.C. was recovered Thursday from Lake Mendota, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. Quadren Wilson’s family reacts to...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

50-50 Factory Outlet closes in Janesville after 40 years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 50-50 Factory Outlet announced on Wednesday they are closing its doors after over 40 years in business. The store said that it would be going out of business due to decreased sales amid COVID-19 and the rising cost of goods. After over 40 years in business,...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Parthenon Gyros celebrates 50 year anniversary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Throwing it back to 1972. That’s when Parthenon Gyros first opened in downtown Madison. The price of a Parthenon Gyro that year was $1.35. They offered gyros for that same price Thursday in honor of their 50 year anniversary. “It was nuts,” Parthenon Gyros co-owner...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

One state agent charged in shooting of Quadren Wilson

Two Badgers bond over breakfast food and football. One of the state agents involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson during his arrest earlier this year has been charged, Dane County court records confirm. 3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A canoe dating back...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Luxury beauty retailer Bluemercury set to open at Hilldale this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new luxury beauty retailer will be opening its doors this fall at Hilldale. The shopping center revealed Tuesday that Bluemercury will carry cosmetics, bath and body products, hair products and more. It will also provide in-store consultations to customers who want to learn more about makeup and skincare.
MADISON, WI

