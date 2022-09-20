MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A canoe dating back to 1000 B.C. was recovered Thursday from Lake Mendota, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. Wisconsin Historical Society maritime archeologists and partners from Wisconsin’s Native Nations pulled the canoe from the lake this morning. Radioactive tests estimate the canoe to be about 3,000 years old and experts say it is the oldest canoe found in the Great Lakes region by 1,000 years.

MADISON, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO