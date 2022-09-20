Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Town of Beloit receives over $7.6 million for new fire station
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials from Wisconsin’s Department of Administration and Department of Safety and Professional Services presented a $7,675,000 award to the Town of Beloit to fund a new fire station. The funds are part of Governor Evers’ $230 million Neighborhood Investment Fund that aims to help communities...
nbc15.com
State Superintendent delivers State of Education address on K-12 schools
Two Badgers bond over breakfast food and football. One of the state agents involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson during his arrest earlier this year has been charged, Dane County court records confirm. 3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A canoe dating back...
nbc15.com
Survey reveals African Americans in greater Madison area not receiving key advancements, promotions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A year-long study of the employment of African Americans in the greater Madison area has revealed inequities in the workplace. The survey was conducted by the African American-Jewish Friendship Group of Madison and revealed that African Americans are consistently not getting promotions and advancements in many sectors.
nbc15.com
Fall at Eplegaarden in Fitchburg
The Madison Arts Commission hosted a panel called "Black Artists Speak," which allowed Black artists to share their experiences. The city of Madison’s Common Council passed the second substitute on an ordinance governing the use of tear gas and other chemicals used for crow control. Low housing affordability continues...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Agrace Thrift Home Store to expand in October
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Agrace Thrift Home Store announced plans to expand their Stoughton Road location on Thursday. Store officials say the expansion will be revealed to customers on Oct. 1, which will feature a larger floorspace and inventory. Agrace says the store will have 30% more floor space for furniture, art, lamps, rugs and home décor for shoppers who love a bargain.
nbc15.com
Madison Arts Commission hosts panel for Black artists
The city of Madison’s Common Council passed the second substitute on an ordinance governing the use of tear gas and other chemicals used for crow control. Low housing affordability continues to drive buyers out of the market. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The summer housing market is winding down...
nbc15.com
Groundbreaking begins for Oregon Culver’s
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What started out little and small will soon become big and tall. Oregon’s little Culver’s is going from a toy display to a fully operational Culver’s location. Oregon residents are ready to welcome themselves to deliciousness. “It’s more than just a Culver’s coming...
nbc15.com
Local law enforcement, school officials recognize two years of ‘Speak Up, Speak Out’ tip line
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local law enforcement and school officials in Sun Prairie recognized two years of the “Speak Up, Speak Out” tip line Tuesday. The tip line, which streams the threat reporting system in schools across the state, was launched two years ago by State Attorney General Josh Kaul.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Construction of a new Culver's is underway in Oregon
Before Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta was leading the Badgers with nine tackles so far this season, he endured three straight seasons of battling injuries. Charging decision expected any day in the shooting of Quadren Wilson. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. We are expecting a charging decision any day now in...
nbc15.com
3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A canoe dating back to 1000 B.C. was recovered Thursday from Lake Mendota, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. Wisconsin Historical Society maritime archeologists and partners from Wisconsin’s Native Nations pulled the canoe from the lake this morning. Radioactive tests estimate the canoe to be about 3,000 years old and experts say it is the oldest canoe found in the Great Lakes region by 1,000 years.
nbc15.com
City of Middleton to put staffing referendum on November ballot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Middleton residents will vote on Nov. 8 whether to increase property taxes, according to officials. The increase in taxes stated on the referendum would add two police officers, one full-time parks maintenance crew member and one communication specialist. Higher taxes would also increase compensation for current staff to reflect cost-of-living increases.
nbc15.com
Common Council passes ordinance on tear gas use for MPD
The Madison Arts Commission hosted a panel called "Black Artists Speak," which allowed Black artists to share their experiences. Low housing affordability continues to drive buyers out of the market. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The summer housing market is winding down and so is housing affordability. Middle school garden...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Volunteers with Madison’s Ashley Furniture build beds for kids in need
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison West Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace held its inaugural “Bed Build” Tuesday at Madison’s Ashley Furniture. Eighty volunteers worked to build 40 beds to be distributed to families with children who are in need of beds. Organizers said over 1,000...
nbc15.com
16-year-old attacked by four other teens at Madison East High School
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old boy was attacked Thursday afternoon by four other teenagers at Madison East High School, prompting an investigation into the incident, the Madison Police Department said. MPD was dispatched to the high school shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving a report of battery. Officials found...
nbc15.com
Madison College and UW-Platteville set to sign 3 transfer agreements
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison College announced three new transfer agreements Tuesday between it and University of Wisconsin- Platteville. “For our collective students, these agreements provide a clear path toward a bachelor’s degree, or higher, in these exciting and high demand fields,” said Dr. Turnina Bakken, Madison College provost.
nbc15.com
Pregame rituals at Gus’s Diner
One of the state agents involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson during his arrest earlier this year has been charged, Dane County court records confirm. A canoe dating back to 1000 B.C. was recovered Thursday from Lake Mendota, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. Quadren Wilson’s family reacts to...
nbc15.com
50-50 Factory Outlet closes in Janesville after 40 years
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 50-50 Factory Outlet announced on Wednesday they are closing its doors after over 40 years in business. The store said that it would be going out of business due to decreased sales amid COVID-19 and the rising cost of goods. After over 40 years in business,...
nbc15.com
Parthenon Gyros celebrates 50 year anniversary
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Throwing it back to 1972. That’s when Parthenon Gyros first opened in downtown Madison. The price of a Parthenon Gyro that year was $1.35. They offered gyros for that same price Thursday in honor of their 50 year anniversary. “It was nuts,” Parthenon Gyros co-owner...
nbc15.com
One state agent charged in shooting of Quadren Wilson
Two Badgers bond over breakfast food and football. One of the state agents involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson during his arrest earlier this year has been charged, Dane County court records confirm. 3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A canoe dating back...
nbc15.com
Luxury beauty retailer Bluemercury set to open at Hilldale this fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new luxury beauty retailer will be opening its doors this fall at Hilldale. The shopping center revealed Tuesday that Bluemercury will carry cosmetics, bath and body products, hair products and more. It will also provide in-store consultations to customers who want to learn more about makeup and skincare.
Comments / 0