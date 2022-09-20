SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for the driver of an industrial vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday morning. The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office has posted to Facebook photos of what the truck might look like. Troopers think the driver of the truck hit a white SUV and knocked the driver’s side door off on northbound IH-37 near the Atascosa and Bexar County line.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO