San Antonio, TX

dallasexpress.com

Texas Man Allegedly Killed by Police During Arrest Struggle

A San Antonio police officer ended up fatally shooting a man while attempting to arrest him on the west side of the city, according to a statement from Police Chief William McManus. On Saturday morning, the San Antonio Police Department received a call from the dead man’s family reporting that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Fourth suspect arrested in connection to May shooting death on northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There is now a fourth suspect in police custody after the May shooting death of a man in front of his girlfriend on the northeast side. San Antonio police say 20-year-old Arturo Reyes is the latest suspect arrested, and he joins 19-year-old Joseph Ortiz, 20-year-old Aaron Trevino and 22-year-old Nathan Sanchez in facing a capitol murder charge in the death of Takhai Charles Michael.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
KSAT 12

Crime Stoppers seeks tips into Circle-K robbery on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying two men wanted in a robbery of a Circle-K store on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Sept. 9, two men entered a Circle-K located at 12070 Blanco Road with weapons and threatened a clerk for money.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman apparently hit by random gunfire at public park

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting in which a woman was hit by gunfire while at a public park early Wednesday. The shooting happened after 1:30 a.m. on the Northeast side of town. According to police, the woman and her husband had been driving around...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Driver arrested in hit and run fatality crash

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night at 8 p.m. that the driver of the 18-wheeler which struck and killed a woman on IH-37 this morning, was arrested this afternoon by DPS Troopers. He was booked into the Atascosa County Jail. The ACSO said thank you to all...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
KTSA

DPS Troopers looking for white truck involved in fatal crash in Atascosa County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for the driver of an industrial vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday morning. The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office has posted to Facebook photos of what the truck might look like. Troopers think the driver of the truck hit a white SUV and knocked the driver’s side door off on northbound IH-37 near the Atascosa and Bexar County line.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Authorities ID second teen who was fatally shot in car on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second teenager who died in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday. Omar Neal, 16, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said Tuesday morning. The office previously identified another shooting victim as Devin Taylor, 17.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

