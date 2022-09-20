Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspects who killed man in road-rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed during a road rage incident last week and authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspects responsible. Mark Isaiah Maldonado Jr. was shot and killed during a road rage incident on Friday, Sept. 16 in the 6200 block of W. Commerce, according to San Antonio police.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Man Allegedly Killed by Police During Arrest Struggle
A San Antonio police officer ended up fatally shooting a man while attempting to arrest him on the west side of the city, according to a statement from Police Chief William McManus. On Saturday morning, the San Antonio Police Department received a call from the dead man’s family reporting that...
KTSA
Fourth suspect arrested in connection to May shooting death on northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There is now a fourth suspect in police custody after the May shooting death of a man in front of his girlfriend on the northeast side. San Antonio police say 20-year-old Arturo Reyes is the latest suspect arrested, and he joins 19-year-old Joseph Ortiz, 20-year-old Aaron Trevino and 22-year-old Nathan Sanchez in facing a capitol murder charge in the death of Takhai Charles Michael.
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed behind Northwest Side hotel, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed behind a hotel on the city’s Northwest Side early Friday morning. Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to a Quality Inn in the 6700 block of North Loop 1604 after receiving word of a person wounded.
KSAT 12
Video: Shooting of South Side home, vehicle caught on camera. Crime Stoppers, police seek tips
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the shooting of a home and vehicle on the city’s South Side. The incident occurred on Friday, April 1 at a home in...
KSAT 12
Man arrested at his workplace after sending explicit message to officer posing as underage girl, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 55-year-old man was arrested at his workplace after San Antonio police said they caught him sending a sexually explicit message to a detective who he believed was an underage girl. Ernest Johnson was arrested Thursday for online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, and...
KSAT 12
Driver, passenger killed after crashing sedan head-on into 18-wheeler on Highway 90, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A driver and a passenger of a sedan were killed after they crashed head-on into an 18-wheeler on Highway 90 westbound early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Highway 90 in the 2600 block near South General McMullen,...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Altercation on West Side sends man to hospital with knife wounds
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and another is on the run following an altercation that turned into a stabbing on the city’s West Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. in 200 block of Aldama Street, not...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks tips into Circle-K robbery on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying two men wanted in a robbery of a Circle-K store on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Sept. 9, two men entered a Circle-K located at 12070 Blanco Road with weapons and threatened a clerk for money.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested in West Side apartment shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting where one man was found dead inside an apartment on the West Side. Darryl Love II, 18, is facing a murder charge for the death of 33-year- old Carlos Madrazo. The shooting happened on Sept. 8...
KSAT 12
Man, 67, being held in Bexar County Jail on $2,500 bond dies of apparent ‘medical episode’
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate held on a $2,500 bond for a misdemeanor theft charge died while in custody on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office. A detention officer found 67-year-old Rogelio Hernandez unresponsive in his cell around 2:32 a.m. and called for backup before attempting lifesaving measures, BCSO said.
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies in middle of Northwest Side street after being victim of hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being a victim of a hit-and-run on the Northwest Side. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Culebra Road and Arcadia Creek. Police said when they arrived, they found the man in the street with severe injuries. EMS...
Driver arrested in connection with fatal San Antonio-area hit-and-run
The name of the woman wasn't released.
KSAT 12
Driver of stolen vehicle rams police car, causes crash at West Side intersection, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say as many as five people may have injuries as a result of two West Side crashes that were caused by a driver attempting to get away from officers late Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Ceralvo...
KSAT 12
Burglary problems at West Side storage facility may be worse than customers knew
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A West Side self-storage facility that has been plagued by a recent string of burglaries appears to have been experiencing this type of problem for some time. KSAT 12 News has spoken to frustrated customers of Otter Self Storage, located in the 2400 block of...
KSAT 12
Woman apparently hit by random gunfire at public park
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting in which a woman was hit by gunfire while at a public park early Wednesday. The shooting happened after 1:30 a.m. on the Northeast side of town. According to police, the woman and her husband had been driving around...
Pleasanton Express
Driver arrested in hit and run fatality crash
The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night at 8 p.m. that the driver of the 18-wheeler which struck and killed a woman on IH-37 this morning, was arrested this afternoon by DPS Troopers. He was booked into the Atascosa County Jail. The ACSO said thank you to all...
KTSA
DPS Troopers looking for white truck involved in fatal crash in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for the driver of an industrial vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday morning. The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office has posted to Facebook photos of what the truck might look like. Troopers think the driver of the truck hit a white SUV and knocked the driver’s side door off on northbound IH-37 near the Atascosa and Bexar County line.
KSAT 12
Authorities ID second teen who was fatally shot in car on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second teenager who died in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday. Omar Neal, 16, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said Tuesday morning. The office previously identified another shooting victim as Devin Taylor, 17.
KSAT 12
Chaos erupts outside Jefferson High School following false report of shooting
An unsubstantiated threat caused a lockdown and major law enforcement response at Jefferson High School on the West Side Tuesday afternoon, with one parent injured during the chaos after several people rushed to the campus. In the early afternoon, following an altercation at the school, a report of a weapon...
