Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Food, jokes mark Senior Day at the Kern County Fair

Ilene Burks didn't get to the age of 95 without a healthy serving of common sense. When she got to Senior Day at the Kern County Fair on Friday morning, she knew just what to do: Get some food. "That's why you come to the fair," she said.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

What you can expect at the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fair is here and there’s a packed schedule full of fun and excitement for everyone to enjoy. The fair is back in Kern County. If you’re an animal lover check out the goats, cows, and other animals showcased throughout the week. There are other events like the new daily lumberjack […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Black Bear hit, killed on Highway 178

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A black bear was hit and killed by a car near Lake Isabella, Thursday night. The Kern County Fire Department said the collision happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the Elizabeth Norris off-ramp at Highway 178, according to department. KCFD confirmed the impact resulted...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CAPK hosting Feed the Need at Kern County Fair on Monday

The Community Action Partnership of Kern is once again celebrating Feed the Need at the Kern County Fair from 4 to 11 p.m. Monday. Residents can donate six non-perishable food items and get a free pass into the fair. A wide range of food items will be accepted, according to CAPK, from canned food and jars of peanut butter to oatmeal, instant potatoes, rice, beans and other meal staples.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man found dead near Arvin identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was found dead near Arvin on Monday morning. Jose Antonio Barajas, 49, was found near the intersection of Highway 223 and Cuda Drive, according to the coroner’s office. Lamont deputies responded to a “possible subject down,” according to the Kern County Sheriff’s […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

KCSO asks for public’s help in 2021 Tehachapi homicide investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County homicide investigators are asking for help in solving the death of a man found in Tehachapi last year. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is asking for help in the shooting death of Gabriel Barraza-Acosta. Barraza-Acosta’s body was found near Highway 58 about a mile west of […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Why Fresno health officials say they threw away Bakersfield vendor’s food

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Fresno County Department of Public Health are responding after a viral video captured health officers throwing away a street vendor’s food outside of a concert in Fresno. Outside the Save Mart Center on Friday night, officers from the health department could be seen on video throwing away hotdogs […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET 17

KCSO identifies pedestrian struck by vehicle in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle on Sept. 17. in downtown Bakersfield. Bakersfield police responded to the intersection of 20th Street and F Street around 7:30 p.m. Police said Majid Mojibi Yazdi, 75,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

COPS filming Kern County Sheriff's Office

Employees of the Kern County Sheriff's Office may be coming soon to a screen near you. Filming began Sept. 14 to feature KCSO on the Fox Nation reality show COPS, which follows law enforcement officers on their duties. KCSO will not be paid for participating in the show. Sheriff Donny...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Traffic delays on roundabout near Highway 43 cleared

Update: This incident has been cleared. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Oil field equipment is blocking traffic on the southeast side of a roundabout near Highway 43 delaying motorists Friday morning. The oil field equipment is blocking eastbound lanes just east of the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 43 and Highway 119, according to the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Truck fire on northbound Highway 99 blocking lanes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck caught fire on northbound Highway 99 Friday morning causing traffic delays. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, a semi-truck caught fire just after 6 a.m. and came to a stop in the number two lane of northbound Highway 99 just south of White Lane halting traffic. Emergency crews […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD to take over fair security

Citing "staffing issues," the Bakersfield Police Department announced Tuesday it was taking over responsibility for security at this year's Kern County Fair. Funding for the staffing of the fair's security will be provided by the State Fair Board. In years past, the Kern County Sheriff's Office has handled security for the event, which draws thousands of attendees during its run each fall.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

