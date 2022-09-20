Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Food, jokes mark Senior Day at the Kern County Fair
Ilene Burks didn't get to the age of 95 without a healthy serving of common sense. When she got to Senior Day at the Kern County Fair on Friday morning, she knew just what to do: Get some food. "That's why you come to the fair," she said.
An inside look at Kern County Fair food vendors
One of the best parts of the Kern County Fair is the food, right? So 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann got an inside look at some of the best treats you can enjoy this year.
The Fair is back: Here’s what opening day of the 2022 Kern County Fair looked like
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Kern County Fair opened on Wednesday returning with a full lineup of events, activities and vendors. Fair organizers are hoping for big crowds to head to the Fairgrounds as there is a higher presence of security and law enforcement and there are no COVID-19 restrictions at this year’s fair. […]
What you can expect at the Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fair is here and there’s a packed schedule full of fun and excitement for everyone to enjoy. The fair is back in Kern County. If you’re an animal lover check out the goats, cows, and other animals showcased throughout the week. There are other events like the new daily lumberjack […]
Kern County Fair returns to a full schedule with new food and fun
From rides, games, food, and so much more, the Kern County Fair has been a staple in the community for over 100 years.
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Lifelong Delano resident Steve Kinsey named grand marshal of Harvest Holidays Parade
DELANO — Steve Kinsey, lifelong Delano resident, has been chosen as grand marshal of Delano’s 77th annual Harvest Holidays celebration. He was born in Delano in 1956 to Wayne and Betty Kinsey. Steve and Cindy, his wife of 42 years, have five children: Chadney, Kara, Jacob, Matthew and...
KGET 17
Black Bear hit, killed on Highway 178
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A black bear was hit and killed by a car near Lake Isabella, Thursday night. The Kern County Fire Department said the collision happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the Elizabeth Norris off-ramp at Highway 178, according to department. KCFD confirmed the impact resulted...
Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital to hold on-site job fair
Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital will hold a job fair on Friday, September 23rd, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Bakersfield Californian
CAPK hosting Feed the Need at Kern County Fair on Monday
The Community Action Partnership of Kern is once again celebrating Feed the Need at the Kern County Fair from 4 to 11 p.m. Monday. Residents can donate six non-perishable food items and get a free pass into the fair. A wide range of food items will be accepted, according to CAPK, from canned food and jars of peanut butter to oatmeal, instant potatoes, rice, beans and other meal staples.
Man found dead near Arvin identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was found dead near Arvin on Monday morning. Jose Antonio Barajas, 49, was found near the intersection of Highway 223 and Cuda Drive, according to the coroner’s office. Lamont deputies responded to a “possible subject down,” according to the Kern County Sheriff’s […]
KCSO asks for public’s help in 2021 Tehachapi homicide investigation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County homicide investigators are asking for help in solving the death of a man found in Tehachapi last year. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is asking for help in the shooting death of Gabriel Barraza-Acosta. Barraza-Acosta’s body was found near Highway 58 about a mile west of […]
Why Fresno health officials say they threw away Bakersfield vendor’s food
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Fresno County Department of Public Health are responding after a viral video captured health officers throwing away a street vendor’s food outside of a concert in Fresno. Outside the Save Mart Center on Friday night, officers from the health department could be seen on video throwing away hotdogs […]
KGET 17
KCSO identifies pedestrian struck by vehicle in downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle on Sept. 17. in downtown Bakersfield. Bakersfield police responded to the intersection of 20th Street and F Street around 7:30 p.m. Police said Majid Mojibi Yazdi, 75,...
IPad register stolen from Dutch Bros on South Chester Ave two days in a row
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for two people suspected of stealing an iPad register from a Dutch Bros in south Bakersfield on back-to-back days. The Bakersfield Police Department said the two separate burglaries happened on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 at the Dutch Bros located at 15 S. Chester Ave. In each case, […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
COPS filming Kern County Sheriff's Office
Employees of the Kern County Sheriff's Office may be coming soon to a screen near you. Filming began Sept. 14 to feature KCSO on the Fox Nation reality show COPS, which follows law enforcement officers on their duties. KCSO will not be paid for participating in the show. Sheriff Donny...
Traffic delays on roundabout near Highway 43 cleared
Update: This incident has been cleared. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Oil field equipment is blocking traffic on the southeast side of a roundabout near Highway 43 delaying motorists Friday morning. The oil field equipment is blocking eastbound lanes just east of the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 43 and Highway 119, according to the […]
GET Stuff the Bus, CAP-K food drive helping to Feed the Need in Kern County
There are food drive events happening through September and October in Kern County, sponsored by 23ABC, in partnership with CAP-K, GETBus, and Starbucks.
Truck fire on northbound Highway 99 blocking lanes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck caught fire on northbound Highway 99 Friday morning causing traffic delays. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, a semi-truck caught fire just after 6 a.m. and came to a stop in the number two lane of northbound Highway 99 just south of White Lane halting traffic. Emergency crews […]
Bakersfield Californian
BPD to take over fair security
Citing "staffing issues," the Bakersfield Police Department announced Tuesday it was taking over responsibility for security at this year's Kern County Fair. Funding for the staffing of the fair's security will be provided by the State Fair Board. In years past, the Kern County Sheriff's Office has handled security for the event, which draws thousands of attendees during its run each fall.
Father, husband, businessman and community pillar hit by car, killed
Ask anyone who knew the owner of the San Joaquin Refining Company, however, and they will tell you, with Mojibi's passing, Bakersfield lost more than just a business leader.
