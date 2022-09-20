ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

The White Sox Never Took The Guardians Seriously

An ominous trend is developing on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox continue to slip in the AL Central standings. After winning the division last year with 93 victories, the South Siders have watched the Cleveland Guardians zoom past everybody else and take command of the division.
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Bieber wins again as Guardians sweep White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched two-run ball into the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Thursday night for a three-game series sweep. Cleveland opened a seven-game lead over Chicago in the AL Central with its 15th win in 18 games. The...
CHICAGO, IL

