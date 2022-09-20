Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia's first GeForce RTX 4090 PC build video confirms rumours about its colossal size
Even though Nvidia officially unveiled the GeForce RTX 4090 today and even provided its physical dimensions, it is hard to tell how it will fit in with the rest of a PC, based on that alone. Previous leaks portraying the graphics card speculated that it would be just as colossal as its predecessor. Now, Nvidia has shown off a build video featuring the Ada Lovelace flagship in action.
IGN
Nvidia's Third-Generation of DLSS Is Exclusive to RTX 40 GPUs
Nvidia has confirmed that its third-generation supersampling tech, DLSS, will be available exclusively on its recently-announced RTX 40 series of desktop graphics cards. Nvidia notes that DLSS 3 is exclusive to its just-announced RTX 40 series due to the hardware needed to run the next iteration of its supersampling tech.
IGN
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and Ada Lovelace Everything Announced
The day PC gamers have been waiting for is finally here, new Nvidia graphics cards. Nvidia announced a new Nvidia RTX 4090. Additionally, the computer chip maker announced new a new RTX platform and tools, and even an RTX remastered version of Portal. Read on to see all the biggest gaming announcements from Nvidia's GTC 2022 keynote.
Gamespot
Portal With RTX Adds Ray Tracing And 4K Textures To Valve's Classic Puzzle Game
If you were looking for an excuse to replay Valve's classic first-person puzzle game, Portal with RTX might be a good one. Portal is coming up to 15 years old now, so it will obviously show its age a bit in places. As part of yesterday's (September 20) reveal of the Nvidia RTX 40 series, Portal with RTX was announced, which is just the same game, but with some pretty impressive-looking lighting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nvidia's RTX 4090 4x performance claims aren't holding up on current games
Most of them are barely getting 2x the boost.
knowtechie.com
A hacker leaked tons of GTA 6 early gameplay footage
Over the weekend, a hacker leaked a massive dump of early Grand Theft Auto VI footage. A hacker by the name “teapotuberhacker” shared a file with 90 different videos of early GTA 6 gameplay on the GTA Forums. Many people were skeptical early on, but a PCGamer report...
IGN
Nvidia Officially Announces the RTX 4090 and 4080 Desktop GPUs
Nvidia has announced a new flagship GPU as part of its RTX 4000 series of graphics cards, the successor to its two-year-old RTX 3000 series. Using Nvidia's new Ada Lovelace architecture, which uses the third-generation DLSS, the first GPU is the GeForce RTX 4090, which includes 24GB of G6X memory and is claimed to be two to four times faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, Nvidia's previous flagship GPU. The RTX 4090 will cost $1599 and will be released on October 12th.
IGN
How Nvidia RTX Remix Enhances Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind
NVIDIA RTX Remix is an easy way for modders to create RTX Remasters of classic games. Watch the tool in action as we capture and remaster The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. We can't wait to see what classic RTX remasters you'll make next!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Finally Gets Former PS5 Exclusive
A game that has been exclusive to PlayStation 5 for over a year has finally made its way to Xbox Game Pass. While Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to seeing all first-party titles from Xbox arrive right away on the subscription platform, one of the biggest releases of the past year from Microsoft has instead been stranded on PS5 and PC since last September. Luckily, with that exclusivity deal now up, the game in question is free to come to Xbox, and by proxy, Game Pass.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080: Release date, price, and specs
The slightly more affordable Ada Lovelace GPUs are set to arrive in November.
IGN
PS5, Xbox Series X vs. Nvidia’s Next-gen GPUs - Next-Gen Console Watch
Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. I’m Daemon Hatfield, and this week I’m joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN’s Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Bo Moore, Executive Editor of Tech here at IGN.
IGN
Zoria: Age of Shattering - Kickstarter Trailer
Here's your look at the world of Zoria: Age of Shattering, an upcoming tactical RPG. Check out the trailer to learn more about the game, including the story, character abilities, and more. The game is set in a fantasy world of Zoria filled with magic, ancient history, tumultuous politics, and countless mysteries.
Nvidia's building an AI mod tool that can automatically remaster classic games
Putting the win in The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind
notebookcheck.net
Radeon RX 7000 vs RTX 40 price battle could see AMD wipe the floor with Nvidia as RDNA 3 boards are allegedly much cheaper to make
Nvidia took the wraps off the RTX 40 “Lovelace” GPUs yesterday. The company announced three boards: the RTX 4090, the RTX 4080 with 24 GB of GDDR6X, and the RTX 4080 with 12 GB of GDDR6X. Some users were taken aback by the prices of the new GPUs. In his latest video, Tom from Moore’s Law is Dead analyzes the specifications and prices of the RTX 40 cards while also alleging some surprising details about AMD’s upcoming RDNA 3-based RX 7000 cards.
Digital Trends
How GeForce Now is powering Nvidia’s metaverse
Nvidia will soon be powering its version of the metaverse with the same robust infrastructure that powers the company’s GeForce Now cloud gaming platform. Nvidia revealed Omniverse Cloud during its GTC 2022 keynote, which brings Nvidia’s suite of metaverse tools to nearly any PC. Although Omniverse has been...
notebookcheck.net
Alleged GTA 6 gameplay footage confirms female protagonist, in-game locations and Vice City throwback
It has been a while since Rockstar officially confirmed that GTA 6 was in development. The company has put out zero teasers of the game since, indicating that it is quite a while away from release. Some estimates suggest that it could not see the light of day until 2024. Now, some GTA 6 gameplay has supposedly been leaked on YouTube and Twitter.
notebookcheck.net
Older NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs might get DLSS 3 support
With more than 30 titles already supported, NVIDIA DLSS 3 promises impressive performance gains of up to four times. DLSS 3 takes advantage of the optical flow accelerator, which has been available since Turing. However, this major improvement seems restricted to the upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 series. According to...
IGN
EVGA Will No Longer Make Graphics Cards for Nvidia
Popular graphics card maker EVGA has terminated its relationship with Nvidia and will therefore no longer be manufacturing graphics cards going forward. As reported by YouTube channel Gamers Nexus, EVGA has ceased all future graphics card operations but will continue to sell the remaining stock of its current products and support customers who've purchased them already.
notebookcheck.net
Portal is upgraded to support the latest RTX 4000-series ray-tracing features and DLSS 3 with NVIDIA RTX Remix
Portal has gunned its way into the NVIDIA Project Beyond showcase as the first official example of what RTX Remix can do. It has been introduced as a new "modding platform to create stunning remasters of classic games". Accordingly, NVIDIA's Lightspeed Studios has leveraged the new feature to make Portal...
IGN
NVIDIA Announces RTX 40 Series GPUs Including 4090 and 4080 With DLSS 3.0; All You Need To Know
NVIDIA has announced the third generation of RTX GPUs with the 40 series cards based on the Ada Lovelace architecture. Alongside the newly introduced DLSS 3, the company aims to deliver up to 4x performance from its predecessors, with the new age of ray-tracing and neural rendering. To deliver the...
Comments / 0