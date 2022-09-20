Watch: Dane Key Talks Freshman Records, Staying Consistent and More

Kentucky freshman wide receiver Dane Key spoke to the media on Tuesday following practice.

Key has recorded a touchdown catch in each of the first three games of his collegiate career, becoming the first Wildcat to do so since La'Rod King accomplished the feat in 2011. Being attached to records after just a few games is a special feeling for the freshman:

"It does mean something special to me," he said. "Just being able to come out here and compete at the level that I knew I could coming in early. It's just really paying off and showing what I can do. For games to come, I hope to keep improving each game and keeping the consistency each game."

The entire media scrum with the Lexington native can be viewed above.

