‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Tino and Rachel’s Argument Didn’t Happen in Mexico

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 finale is finally here, and fans are eager to see what takes place between Tino Franco and Rachel Recchia . Tino and Rachel end the season together, but spoilers note there’s plenty of trouble ahead for the couple. Additional spoilers note Tino and Rachel’s serious argument in the season’s teasers doesn’t happen in Mexico, either.

[SPOILER ALERT: The Bachelorette Season 19 finale spoilers ahead regarding Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 finale takes place in Mexico

Tino Franco and Rachel Recchia | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey have spent all season long jet-setting across the U.S. and Europe with their men. Now, The Bachelorette Season finale is here — and the women, along with their final men, are in Mexico.

The Fantasy Suites also took place in Mexico this season. Rachel brought Tino Franco, Zach Shallcross, and Aven Jones on overnight dates at the Grand Luxxe – Vidanta in Riviera Maya. Rachel’s dates with Tino and Aven went exceptionally well, but Zach’s less-than-stellar overnight date led him to self-eliminating during the final rose ceremony.

As for Gabby, she took two men to the Fantasy Suites — Erich Schwer and Jason Alabaster. Unfortunately, her overnight date with Jason didn’t go well, as he revealed he didn’t see a future with her. This led him to going home, leaving only Erich to potentially propose.

Tino Franco and Rachel Recchia’s major argument didn’t happen while they were in Mexico

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale previews show Tino Franco and Rachel Recchia having a serious argument. The teasers show Rachel accusing Tino of lying to her, and he’s seen looking shocked by her accusations.

“There’s no way this works out,” Tino’s voiceover says in the teaser. Another clip shows him speaking to someone. “She’s throwing me under the bus saying all of this is lies,” he states.

“You’re lying straight to my face,” Rachel says, seemingly to Tino. “Look me in the eyes and lie to me again.”

The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve indicate Rachel and Tino’s argument seen in these clips doesn’t happen at the finale. Rachel and Tino allegedly get engaged in Mexico, and the ensuing arguments happen after the engagement.

“And with the promo last night showing more of Rachel and Tino’s ‘fight,’ you gotta remember that the average fan watching that just assumes that happened in Mexico,” the spoiler guru wrote. “Clearly, it didn’t and that footage was post-engagement during a Happy Couple weekend, but most people don’t pick up on that stuff. So the casual viewer watching the promo for next week sees that argument and they’re thinking that happens in Mexico and maybe Rachel and Tino break up in Mexico, or he never proposes or whatnot.”

Rachel allegedly told Tino she wanted to end the engagement after moving to Los Angeles

Additional spoilers regarding The Bachelorette Season 19 finale note Rachel Recchia wanted to break off the engagement with TIno Franco after she moved to Los Angeles. “At some point after the engagement, Rachel told Tino when she moved to LA she wanted to give back the ring and just date,” Reality Steve reported. “Why it got to that point with Rachel, I’m not sure. That’s not what Tino wanted, but apparently never told her that wouldn’t work for him because he was afraid he’d lose her.”

Rachel might’ve wanted to move to LA to remain in the same state as Tino while also pursuing her own hopes and dreams in a different city. She’s originally from Chicago. Hopefully, the season finale will bring more clarity to the situation.

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale airs Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ Fantasy Suites: Reality Steve Calls Out ‘Producer-Driven’ Erich and Gabby Conflict