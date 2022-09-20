ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Survivor’ Season 43 Spoilers Indicate Which 2 Players Survive the Premiere

By Sarah Little
 2 days ago

Only one day remains until the Survivor Season 43 premiere, and fans are excited to meet a new group of castaways ready to play the game. But before the first episode could air, some eagle-eyed fans noticed which two contestants would make it past the first Tribal Council based on the season’s trailer. Read on for the Survivor Season 43 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Survivor Season 43 premiere.]

Jeff Probst and the ‘Survivor’ Season 43 cast | Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Meet the ‘Survivor’ Season 43 cast

Eighteen new castaways will step foot on the beaches of Fiji in the Survivor Season 43 premiere . Producers will divide them into three tribes — Baka, Coco, and Vesi.

The cast includes:

  • Cassidy Clark (26), a designer from Austin, TX
  • Cody Assenmacher (35), an elevator salesperson from Honolulu, HI
  • Dwight Moore (22), a graduate student from Collierville, TN
  • Elie Scott (31), a clinical psychologist from Salt Lake City, UT
  • Geo Bustamante (36), a project manager from Honolulu, HI
  • James Jones (37), an event planner from Philadelphia, PA
  • Jeanine Zheng (24), a UX designer from San Francisco, CA
  • Jesse Lopez (30), a political science Ph.D. student from Durham, NC
  • Justine Brennan (29), a cyber security salesperson from Marina Del Rey, CA
  • Karla Cruz Godoy (28), an educational project manager from Newark, DE
  • Lindsay Carmine (42), a pediatric nurse from Downington, PA
  • Mike Gabler (52), a heart valve specialist from Meridian, ID
  • Morriah Young (28), a teacher from Philadelphia, PA
  • Noelle Lambert (25), a Paralympian from Manchester, NH
  • Nneka Ejere (43), a pharmacist from Weatherford, TX
  • Owen Knight (30), an college admissions director from New Orleans, LA
  • Ryan Medrano (25), a warehouse associate from El Paso, TX
  • Sami Layadi (19), a pet cremator from Las Vegas, NV

The tribal makeup is Elie, Gabler, Morriah, Owen, Jeanine, and Sami on Baka, James, Lindsay, Ryan, Geo, Karla, and Cassidy on Coco, and Dwight, Nneka, Cody, Noelle, Jesse, and Justine on Vesi.

Which two castaways are safe from elimination?

One Reddit user started a thread where they shared their discovery regarding Survivor Season 43 spoilers . They posted a screenshot from the season 43 trailer and wrote, “This is a shot of Justine in an unaired challenge with another woman next to her. Since Noelle is the only other white woman on the tribe, it is probably her by process of elimination.”

They explained, “Justine’s hair is not like this in either of the first two challenges, nor is the [Immunity Challenge] on land. The marooning is on water, but Justine’s hair is not braided for that either.”

So based on this fan’s analysis, Justine and Noelle will make it past the first episode. However, it’s difficult to be sure that Noelle is in the clip. It only shows a person’s arm, so it could also be Cody, not Noelle.

But fans can rest easy knowing Justine will survive the first Tribal Council.

‘Survivor’ Season 43 host Jeff Probst teases the upcoming challenges

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly , host and executive producer Jeff Probst discussed the Survivor Season 43 challenges.

“I gotta say, Survivor 43 has some of the biggest and most dramatic challenges of any season,” Probst teased. “I’m not sure what got into [challenge producer John] Kirhoffer’s team. But these challenges are no joke. We’re asking players to do things we wouldn’t have dreamed of doing in the early seasons, and they’re doing it!”

The host added, “It seemed like every other day I was saying to Kirhoffer, ‘Wow, these challenges looked so much smaller on paper. You’re SURE the players can do this, right?!’ … They’re definitely epic. And so is the feeling of accomplishment when you conquer it!”

Survivor Season 43 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. In the meantime, check back in to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more Survivor Season 43 spoilers.

