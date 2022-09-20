ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Rachel Recchia Says She’s ‘Extremely Happy’ Despite Tino Franco Drama

By Lauren Weiler
 2 days ago

Part two of ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 finale is almost here, and fans can’t wait to see what happens between Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco . Rachel sent her remaining men home, and only Tino remains at the end — but the previews (and The Bachelorette spoilers) indicate there’s trouble ahead. However, Rachel said she’s “extremely happy” after the show.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 finale and After the Final Rose spoilers ahead.]

Are Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco still together?

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco end part one of The Bachelorette Season 19 finale as a couple. So, are they still together? Unfortunately, they broke up, and fans will see it all play out during part two of the finale and during the After the Final Rose special.

As for why they called it quits, The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve indicate that Rachel and Tino get engaged at the show’s end, but Rachel calls off the engagement and decides to just date Tino. Once this happens, Tino allegedly kisses another girl. This sends their relationship spiraling down.

“That’s one detail I do have, and that it was he kissed another girl,” the spoiler guru noted. “Whether Rachel believes it was only that probably will be brought up. … He told her it was a one-time kiss. Rachel found out because Tino told her. At that point, Rachel ended it with him. That’s the argument we see in the promos.”

Rachel Recchia says she’s ‘extremely happy’ after ‘The Bachelorette’ finale

Given The Bachelorette finale spoilers, fans can guess that Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco have had an extremely difficult time post-finale. Despite this, Rachel told Extra that she’s “extremely happy” with the outcome of her season.

“I am extremely happy and I definitely have just no regrets,” Rachel said. “It was such an amazing experience.”

Rachel also told the interviewer that viewers should expect “ups and downs” toward the end of the season. “It is just no surprise to anyone that this entire journey has been ups and downs for Gabby and I, and it will be that way toward the end as well. But, we are just following our hearts. And I’m excited for everyone to get a chance to see our love stories.”

Will the exes get back together?

Given The Bachelorette spoilers regarding Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco’s breakup, is there any chance the exes reconcile during the After the Final Rose special? Reality Steve says fans shouldn’t anticipate the couple getting back together.

“Doesn’t seem to be any reconciliation coming at the ATFR,” he wrote. “My guess based on what I heard is that if Rachel would’ve given it another chance at the time, Tino would want that, but he understood why Rachel made the decision she did. He broke her trust with his actions when he should’ve told her immediately. Not to mention he shouldn’t have cheated in the first place.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale airs Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

