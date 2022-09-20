‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Finale Teaser Shows Tino Saying Rachel Called Him Names

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 finale will conclude with explosive drama from Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco . Rachel and Tino end the season together, but the latest teasers show a major verbal altercation breaks out between them. In one of the teasers, Tino even says Rachel starts calling him names. Here’s what goes down.

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 finale teasers show Tino Franco talking to production about Rachel Recchia

Tino Franco and Rachel Recchia started the season strong, but The Bachelorette Season 19 finale teasers show their relationship unraveling. Before part two of the finale, Zach Shallcross sent himself home, and Rachel and Aven Jones broke up after Aven revealed he wasn’t ready for an engagement. That leaves Tino and Rachel at the start of part two of the finale.

Given the teasers, it’s clear Rachel and Tino engage in serious conflict. “I just really need to tell you something that’s been weighing on me,” Rachel tells Tino while sitting with him on a couch. Tino then leaves the room alone, and Rachel’s left crying on the couch.

Another clip shows Tino talking to someone (likely a producer) about Rachel. “She’s throwing me under the bus saying all of this is lies,” he says. Another voiceover of his has him saying, “She just called me a little b****,” through tears.

The following clip of the teaser shows Rachel accusing Tino of lying. This clip goes along with the clip of Tino talking to the producer given his clothing and his disheveled hair. It’s unclear whether Rachel’s accusations chronologically came first, or Tino talking to the producer did.

Are Tino Franco and Rachel Recchia still together?

Tino Franco and Rachel Recchia’s epic fight during The Bachelorette Season 19 finale teasers shouldn’t give fans much hope for their future. So, are Tino and Rachel together after the show?

According to The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve , they are no longer together. Reality Steve reports they get engaged on the show, but Rachel then asks to date Tino without the engagement afterward. This allegedly leads Tino to kiss another girl during a night out, and the ensuing verbal fight is what fans see in the previews.

“At that point, Rachel ended it with him,” the spoiler guru noted of Tino kissing another woman. “That’s the argument we see in the promos. Was told Tino knows he screwed up, has apologized, but Rachel is checked out of the relationship. Doesn’t seem to be any reconciliation coming at the ATFR.”

It looks like the other men from Rachel’s season aren’t fans of Tino’s, either. Some of her cast members were seen partying near a sign that said, “f*** Tino.” It’s unclear whether this will be addressed after the finale.

The exes will come face to face during the After the Final Rose special

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco allegedly don’t get back together after The Bachelorette Season 19 finale and during the After the Final Rose special. But they will meet and discuss everything that went down after their engagement. The After the Final Rose special will likely last about an hour after the finale concludes on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, and begin around 10 p.m. ET.

“On the ATFR, I’m sure we’ll get a clearer explanation from Rachel as to why she went from wanting the engagement so bad on the show to saying she wanted to give the ring back and just date,” Reality Steve continued. “I’m sure there’s more to it. That’s probably the $1 million question at this point.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale airs Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

