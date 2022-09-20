ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Bachelorette' Season 19: When Is the 'After The Final Rose' Special?

By Lauren Weiler
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Part two of ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 finale is finally here, and fans can’t wait to see what happens with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s relationships . Gabby and Rachel have only one man standing at the end, and the “After the Final Rose” special airs right after the finale finishes. So, when can fans catch The Bachelorette Season 19 After the Final Rose special?

[Spoiler alert: Potential spoilers for The Bachelorette Season 19 finale and The Bachelor 2023 ahead.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 finale concludes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s journeys

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale and After the Final Rose will focus heavily on Rachel Recchia’s relationship with Tino Franco and Gabby Windey’s ending with Erich Schwer. Gabby wants Erich to get down on one knee for her, but part one of the finale shows he’s unsure as to whether he’s ready for an engagement without dating Gabby in the real world. As for Rachel and Tino , the two seem quite sure about their romance — but the previews show their serious argument.

“You’re lying straight to my face,” Rachel tells Tino in a clip from a recent teaser. “Look me in the eyes and lie to me again.”

“You did say that,” Tino tells Rachel, clearly upset by the conversation, as Rachel gets off the couch. “You said that!”

“I want an answer for why you did what you did,” Rachel tells Tino in another scene.

When is the ‘After the Final Rose’ special? Plus, how to watch

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale part two airs on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. As for the After the Final Rose special, that airs the same night. The finale is two hours long, with the following hour dedicated to the After the Final Rose special. We anticipate the After the Final Rose special airing at 10 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch the After the Final Rose special live by watching ABC or by using services like DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV. All three options have free trial options. Those with a regular Hulu subscription can also stream the finale the day after it airs.

So, what will happen during the After the Final Rose special? It’s likely that Erich’s scandals will come up, including his blackface yearbook photo and the texts with his ex-girlfriend . Rachel and Tino’s troubles will also likely dominate the ATFR. The previews show Rachel and Tino getting into multiple verbal altercations, and The Bachelorette spoilers note trouble’s on the horizon for the couple. Host Jesse Palmer will likely allow the couple to rehash what occurred and see whether they can fix what happened between them.

5 women from ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 allegedly join the stage

In addition to Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s personal drama, The Bachelorette Season 19 finale and After the Final Rose special will feature more information regarding The Bachelor 2023. Rumors suggest Zach Shallcross is the next lead, and according to Reality Steve , fans will meet five of the potential women on his season.

Reality Steve also has more information about Zach Shallcross’s season of The Bachelor . “Anyway, I’ve been told filming begins Monday night the 26th, which means we should be getting the list of potential women on The Bachelor Facebook page for his season sometime later this week,” the spoiler guru wrote. “Some women are in LA now because they are the ones meeting him tonight. Others arrive in the next couple days.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale airs Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

RELATED: 'The Bachelorette' Finale: Tino Franco's Dad Says He's 'So Glad It's Almost Over'

