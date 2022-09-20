ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nipsey Hussle Died After Being Shot 11 Times, Autopsy Reveals

By Matt Young
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQuFU_0i3YBAIk00
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for Warner Music

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot 11 times in the head and body during a fatal attack at his clothing store in March 2019—just a day before he was scheduled to meet with L.A. cops in a bid to stop gang violence.

The 33-year-old’s official autopsy report, released by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office and viewed by The Daily Beast, revealed multiple gunshot injuries sustained by the rapper—who was born Ermias Asghedom—including a gunshot wound to the head, chest, back, abdomen, left and right thighs, big toe, and right elbow.

The report, which was undertaken a day after his death, indicates he was in good health when he died and notes each specific gunshot wound in detail, including entry point and the size and location. The doctor performing the autopsy concludes Ashgedom died as a result of the gunshot wound to the head and torso and notes that his death would have been “rapid.”

A toxicology report taken from the rapper’s bloodstream revealed Ashgedom was under the influence of marijuana, codeine, and promethazine at the time of his death. Both codeine and promethazine are common ingredients found in what is known as “sizzurp,” “purple drank,” or “lean,” a recreational drug beverage prepared by mixing prescription strength cough or cold syrup with soft drink. Hydrocodone and hydromorphone, opioids used to treat pain, were also present in the system.

Eric Holder was convicted of Ashgedom’s first-degree murder in July and is awaiting sentencing with the potential for life in prison. The autopsy report notes Ashgedom was in the parking lot of the clothing store with the others when “another man walked up and fired multiple gunshots, striking them all.” The other two victims’ injuries were non-life threatening. Cops found seven .40 calibre casings at the scene.

When paramedics arrived, the rapper was unresponsive and in “full traumatic arrest,” the report says. Despite repeated attempts to resuscitate him during transportation to hospital and at the trauma center, Ashgedom was declared deceased in the emergency room of a California hospital at 3:55 p.m.

The autopsy report ruled his death as a homicide.

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney described Holder’s actions as “cold-blooded” and “calculated” during the conviction hearing, adding that he had “quite a bit of time for premeditation and deliberation.”

At the time of the shooting, Los Angeles Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff said he and the police chief were set to meet with Hussle and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation “to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids.”

“I'm so very sad,” Soboroff tweeted.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Nipsey Hussle Autopsy Confirms Slain Rapper Was Shot 11 TIMES As Convicted Killer's Sentencing Is Postponed

Nipsey Hussle's official autopsy report confirmed the slain rapper was shot 11 times on the day he was gunned down outside of his clothing store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Hussle (real name: Ermias Asghedom) sustained wounds on his head and torso. His death was deemed a "homicide," RadarOnline.com can also confirm. As for the cause, it was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office listed his death as "rapid," signifying that he died not long after being fatally shot in March 2019....
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Due To Be Sentenced Today

The man convicted of murdering the late great, Nipsey Hussle is expected to be sentenced today. In July, jurors found Eric Ronald Holder Jr. guilty of first-degree murder in the 2019 killing of Hussle along with two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm. He shot the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

PnB Rock’s Family Details ‘Trouble’ Recovering Rapper’s Body For Funeral: ‘It’s Not Right’

PnB Rock‘s body should be heading back to his hometown of Philadelphia, but according to his brother PnB Meen, Los Angeles officials have made it difficult to recover it. PnB Rock’s brother took to Instagram a few days after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles and claimed getting his brother returned to his Philadelphia hometown had been a strenuous process.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Vibe

Ice-T Warns Rappers To Stop Wearing Jewelry In L.A.

The murder of Hip-Hop star PnB Rock in Los Angeles has sparked discussion surrounding the city’s history of local gang activity and the targeting of high-profile figures. Rapper and actor Ice-T, one of the first artists to touch on the dangers associated with gangbanging in his music, recently voiced his frustration with entertainers and celebrities who fail to take heed of his warnings. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he wrote on Twitter, seemingly in response to PnB’s death. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.” Ice-T furthered his point by noting that even the most beloved and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Unarmed Man Shot by Cops Texted Girlfriend Goodbye: Witness

Video released this week showed the moment two Chicago police officers shot a 23-year-old unarmed man. Now a witness—who tried to help a wounded Miguel Medina while he texted his family goodbye—is speaking out.In an exclusive interview with The Daily Beast, the witness—who asked that he be identified only by his first name out of fear of retaliation—said he saw some of the shooting from his window and then the aftermath on the ground when he rushed outside.He said Medina, on the ground with cops standing near him, was screaming: “Please don’t kill me,” “Why did you shoot me?” “I...
BET

New Tupac $100K Reward Offered For Information Connected To Rapper’s Killer

The 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur still remains a cold case but a new reward is being offered to anyone who has information that can lead to an arrest of the shooter. The $100,000 reward comes after the 26th anniversary of the “Hit Em Up” artist's death, from two podcasts, The Problem Solver Show and Action Junkeez Podcast who have partnered together in the hopes that there can be a break in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Eminem Reveals How Dr. Dre’s Brain Aneurysm Led Him To End Snoop Dogg Feud

When a brain aneurysm befell Dr. Dre, 57, at least one person was doing a little self introspection. Affected by the seriousness of the medical problem, fellow rap god Eminem, 49, took the opportunity to de-escalate a tense situation between himself and Martha Stewart‘s BFF Snoop Dogg, 50. “You know, me and Snoop had our little issue, and then when that thing happened with Dre, the brain aneurysm thing…” he told his manager Paul Rosenberg, referring to the 2021 health scare, during a podcast interview.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Eric Holder
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
Steve Soboroff
TheDailyBeast

Civilian Office of Police Accountability Releases Video of Chicago Cop Shooting

Surveillance video was released on Tuesday which showed the jarring moment two Chicago police officers gunned down an unarmed man in the street in July—and left him writhing on the street for minutes as cars drove past.The video, released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), was cited on Friday as direct evidence used to charge Chicago police officers Chistopher Liakopoulos and Ruben Reynoso in the shooting—a rare occurrence in a city with a long history of police violence.Cook County State Attorney Kimberly Foxx said the video directly contradicted statements by officers after the shooting took place, when they...
CHICAGO, IL
HipHopWired

London Drill Rapper M Lo Dead At 29

M Lo, a Drill rapper from London, was shot and killed over the weekend according to reports. M Lo was just 29 years old. The post London Drill Rapper M Lo Dead At 29 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Gang Violence#Sentencing#Warner#The Daily Beast
TheDailyBeast

‘Riverdale’ Actor Sentenced to Life for Slaying Mom, Plotting to Kill Trudeau

A Canadian actor known for his turns in Riverdale and Diary of a Wimpy Kid will spend the rest of his life behind bars after murdering his mother, according to the CBC. Ryan Grantham, 24, admitted to shooting his mother in the back of the head as she played piano in March 2020. A day after her death, Grantham allegedly plotted to assassinate Justin Trudeau, loading his car up with guns, ammunition, and a dozen Molotov cocktails, with a map to the Canadian prime minister’s Ottawa residence. He never made it there, instead driving to Vancouver police headquarters, where he turned himself in, telling one officer, “I killed my mother.” Grantham, who played Jeffrey Augustine in a 2019 episode of Riverdale, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and will not be eligible for parole for 14 years. In passing judgment on Grantham, Justice Kathleen Ker said she had taken into account the 24-year-old’s mental health issues, adding that it had been a “saving grace” that he had maintained enough of an attachment to reality not to cause further harm.Read it at CBC
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Shocking Video Shows Traveler Punch Flight Attendant in Back of Head

A rowdy passenger was arrested at the Los Angeles airport Wednesday after he hit an American Airlines flight attendant in the back of the head on a plane headed to California from San José del Cabo, Mexico. The whole incident was caught on tape by fellow passengers, who helped restrain the man until they landed, according to CBS. “[Flight 377] landed safely and taxied to the gate where law enforcement removed the individual,” American Airlines released to the outlet in a statement. “Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines. The individual involved in this incident will never be allowed to travel with us in the future, and we will work closely with law enforcement in their investigation.” The case is being handled by the FBI, as the incident occurred in the air. Assaulting a flight attendant is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.Read it at CBS News
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
31K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy