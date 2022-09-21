Police: Woman shot in the head next to school

The NYPD says a woman was shot near I.S. 278 in Brooklyn.

Police were seen walking up and down what neighbors say is the school’s courtyard searching for pieces of evidence. There is an entrance that opens to the public for the park after school ends.

Police say the shooting took place just after 4 p.m. and say that it is a possible domestic dispute turned violent. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she is currently in critical condition.

Officials on the scene say the suspect is a male, but are unable to confirm the relationship between the suspect and victim at this time.

The man drove off with a baby inside the car, but the baby appears to be fine.

A person of interest is in police custody at this time.