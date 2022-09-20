Reusable Respirators wins Innovation Award by Chamber of Commerce

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMMB )– Bay County Chamber of Commerce recognized Reusable- Respirators for the innovative work the company does not only in Bay County but across the nation.

Reusable Respirator started developing a silicon respirator mask in 2017.

The mask is integrated with forever technology, it is easy to clean with everyday disinfectants, and the mask maintains fit even after 100,000 uses.

Reusable Respirator vice President Brian Heimbuch said, in the past 20 years the world has seen an increase in significant virus outbreaks, like Covid-19.

“The Elasto Mask Pro was made to eliminate those supply chain shortages”, said Heimbuch. “It is a sustainable solution, the idea is one device can last a health care worker an entire year or even longer without an additional part being provided.”

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health has approved the Elasto Mask Pro. Reusable Respirator is currently waiting for the FDA to approve the Elasto Mask Pro.

