Lakewood, WA

q13fox.com

Everett Police arrest suspected drug dealer, recover loaded handgun and cash

EVERETT, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett earlier this week, and recovered a loaded handgun, cash and an ample amount of street drugs. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers from the Anti-Crime Team (ACT) recognized a man who had an active arrest warrant at a local gas station. The ACT also knew the man had been convicted multiple times for illegally owning a firearm. When the suspect left the gas station on his motorcycle, undercover officers followed him.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Shoplifting emphasis at Lakewood businesses

City of Lakewood announcement. Recently Lakewood Police conducted a series of shoplifting emphases to catch thieves in action and ultimately deter future shoplifting attempts. The most recent emphasis occurred during the week of Sept. 12-16, 2022. Twelve people were arrested and nearly $3,000 in merchandise recovered. Earlier this year police...
LAKEWOOD, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

On 09/21/22 at 1:36 a.m. in the 4200 block of Martin Way E, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jimmy Joseph C Weiler, 41, on suspicion of 1) possession of stolen vehicle and 2) unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Lacey Police Department. On 09/21/22 at 2:51 p.m. in the...
LACEY, WA
wa.gov

WSP Seeks Assistance Locating a Hit and Run Suspect

PUYALLUP – A motorcycle rider sustained serious injuries after being involved in a hit and run collision in Puyallup earlier this month. Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives are seeking the public’s assistance to help identify the fleeing vehicle and driver. The motorcycle rider, a 57-year-old Puyallup man, was...
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

Woman killed in wrong-way, fiery crash near SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. - Troopers are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash near Sea-Tac late Thursday night. At about 11:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of a serious crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 at the South 188th on-ramp. It closed all lanes. According...
SEATAC, WA
q13fox.com

Family escapes Spanaway house fire

SPANAWAY, Wash. - Smoke alarms helped a family escape a house fire early Thursday morning in Spanaway, fire officials said. Just after midnight, crews with Central Pierce and Graham Fire departments responded to a report of a fire in the 24400 block of 34th Avenue Court. When crews arrived, the...
SPANAWAY, WA

