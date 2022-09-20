Scott Harris introduced as Tigers President of Baseball Operations
Harris was joined at the news conference by team owner Christopher Ilitch and President & CEO, Ilitch Sports and Entertainment Chris McGowan will be available for questions.
The Tigers announced they had hired Harris on Monday. He had been serving as the General Manager of the San Francisco Giants.
