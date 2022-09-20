ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Scott Harris introduced as Tigers President of Baseball Operations

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
The Detroit Tigers introduced new President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Harris was joined at the news conference by team owner Christopher Ilitch and President & CEO, Ilitch Sports and Entertainment Chris McGowan will be available for questions.

The Tigers announced they had hired Harris on Monday. He had been serving as the General Manager of the San Francisco Giants.

