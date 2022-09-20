Read full article on original website
‘Fall in Love’ with a four-legged friend at upcoming pet adoption event in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Companion Animal Alliance and David Mohr, the founder of a local nonprofit called The Roleaux Foundation, are partnering to create a ‘Fall in Love’ pet adoption event. The special event includes a discounted adoption fee and runs from this Thursday, September...
6 Louisiana animal shelters reducing pet adoption fees in October
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Pet adoption fees will be reduced for six Louisiana animal shelters in the first week of October. Two of those animal shelters are in the Greater Baton Rouge area — Rescue Alliance in Gonzales and West Feliciana Animal Humane Society in St. Francisville.
Missing in Louisiana: How some hold on to hope, utilize all resources to locate loved ones
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – There are nearly 500 missing person cases in Louisiana according to LSU’s database, and some date back to the 1960s. These disappearances leave families in pain as they wonder where their loved ones are and if they’re even alive. BRPROUD looked into...
Local nonprofit addresses possible solutions to homelessness in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish continues to struggle to find solutions to the problem of homelessness. But now that many are dealing with increases in housing costs, the situation is becoming even more difficult. “Homelessness is not good for the city of Baton Rouge, and...
Movie filming now in Ascension Parish merges Louisiana flavor with Christmas spirit
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish. The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel. Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to Friday, September...
Police Officer Goes Viral After Jigging With Baton Rouge High School Students
A Baton Rouge police officer is going viral after putting the jig in "Jigga City." Baton Rouge is known as the home of jigging—"a style of dancing originating in Louisiana where the dancer vigorously shakes their arms and wiggles their knees at the same time." If you're already familiar...
Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs honoring Gold Star families
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Gold Star Monument is where the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs is holding a special ceremony on Friday morning. At 9 a.m., a gathering is taking place which the City of Baton Rouge is calling the Gold Star Mothers and Families Recognition Ceremony.
Rouses Supermarket close to opening in North Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the largest independent grocers in the state is moving to North Baton Rouge. Rouses Market held a groundbreaking event to mark their first steps to making the store a reality. It’s an oasis in the middle of a food desert. Community members...
Parents, students complain East Baton Rouge schools field trip was more like church service
More than 2,100 students from Baton Rouge high schools were excused from classes Tuesday morning and hopped on school buses to attend what was billed as a “College & Career Fair.”. Some students, however, came away from this districtwide field trip upset, saying what they participated in felt more...
Sugarcane Festival Returns!
The New Iberia Sugarcane Festival was canceled last year, as were many events around Acadiana and the country. Good news! The Sugarcane festival returns this weekend, Thursday through Sunday (9/22-25). The popular events return, including the blessing of the crop, the crowning of the king and queen, a 5k race,...
Need a booster seat for your child? Get one for free this Saturday in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This week, the Denham Springs Police Department is encouraging drivers to make sure their little ones are buckled in safely while traveling along Louisiana’s highways and roads. The police department took to social media Tuesday (September 20) in honor of Child Passenger Safety...
Beautifying Baton Rouge: EBR officials teach citizens how to tackle blight
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Efforts to improve various aspects of the capital area’s environment and ambiance have been underway for years, and this fall they continue with a City-Parish sponsored Blight Boot Camp for citizens. EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is encouraging locals to attend the course,...
The Harlem Nights Affair is Saturday Night
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you a fan of the classic movie Harlem Nights, starring Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, Della Reese, and Redd Foxx? If so, this is the event for you. The Harlem Nights Affair experience begins Saturday, September 24th at 8:30pm at Boudreauxs in Mid City Baton Rouge. Live music is provided by the Michael Foster Project. There will also be several DJs including: DJ Dre, DJ Rod B, DJ Pleasure, and DJ Scrappy in Sugar Rays VIP Lounge.
Rouses breaks ground on market in north Baton Rouge: 'It's an area that needs a store'
Rouses Markets executives and Baton Rouge leadership broke ground on a new store at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive on Thursday, a location that city leaders say will help redevelop a major street and make a dent in the food deserts of North Baton Rouge. "We...
Southern University Lab freshman making the grade in hopes of educating others about sickle cell anemia
SU Lab freshman, Dynastee Jacobs is making the grade in hopes of educating others about sickle cell anemia
Color run, Cabaret! and blues-rock downtown: 3 things to do this weekend
The Family Color Run takes off from the West Baton Rouge Parish Library, 830 N. Alexander Ave., at 10 a.m. Saturday. Check-in and airbrush body painting is at 9:30 a.m., pre-color party at 9:50 a.m. Wear your white attire; event is free. wbrpl.com. Come to the Cabaret!. UpStage Theatre Company...
Live After Five Is Back For Fall 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Live After Five community concert series is back for fall 2022. This concert series runs Fridays this through October 28th. Expect great music, lots of food and beverage vendors, and appearances from some of your favorite news personalities. Feel free to bring your lawn chairs and blankets but leave the tents at home. The event takes place at Rhorer Plaza located at 238 North Blvd. #200 in Baton Rouge from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.
Puerto Rican LSU student speaks on Hurricane Fiona’s effects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Recovery efforts are underway in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona. Flooding and landslides have made it difficult to assess the damage. Hundreds of miles away from his grandmother, LSU freshman Jorge Bello feels for his loved one. “I was worried about my grandma, my...
Did you know: A ‘First Responders Monument’ is under construction in Walker
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Livingston Parish officials are creating a monument to honor local first responders. The First Responders Monument is currently under construction and is being crafted thanks to donations from more than 40 sponsors, including the Livingston Parish Sheriff. When it’s completed, visitors will find it in...
See what will be built across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center
Land is being cleared across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to make room for a drive-thru coffee shop. 7 Brew coffee plans to open a location at 5131 Essen Lane in the next few months. The fast-growing Arkansas chain is looking at building between 20 and 40 locations across south Louisiana, said Judah Vedros, of Kurz & Hebert. 7 Brew locations are in small modular buildings and feature double drive-thru lanes.
