BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you a fan of the classic movie Harlem Nights, starring Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, Della Reese, and Redd Foxx? If so, this is the event for you. The Harlem Nights Affair experience begins Saturday, September 24th at 8:30pm at Boudreauxs in Mid City Baton Rouge. Live music is provided by the Michael Foster Project. There will also be several DJs including: DJ Dre, DJ Rod B, DJ Pleasure, and DJ Scrappy in Sugar Rays VIP Lounge.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO