ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

6 Louisiana animal shelters reducing pet adoption fees in October

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Pet adoption fees will be reduced for six Louisiana animal shelters in the first week of October. Two of those animal shelters are in the Greater Baton Rouge area — Rescue Alliance in Gonzales and West Feliciana Animal Humane Society in St. Francisville.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Rouses Supermarket close to opening in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the largest independent grocers in the state is moving to North Baton Rouge. Rouses Market held a groundbreaking event to mark their first steps to making the store a reality. It’s an oasis in the middle of a food desert. Community members...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empty Bowls#Auction#Fight Hunger#Charity
1037thegame.com

Sugarcane Festival Returns!

The New Iberia Sugarcane Festival was canceled last year, as were many events around Acadiana and the country. Good news! The Sugarcane festival returns this weekend, Thursday through Sunday (9/22-25). The popular events return, including the blessing of the crop, the crowning of the king and queen, a 5k race,...
NEW IBERIA, LA
brproud.com

Beautifying Baton Rouge: EBR officials teach citizens how to tackle blight

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Efforts to improve various aspects of the capital area’s environment and ambiance have been underway for years, and this fall they continue with a City-Parish sponsored Blight Boot Camp for citizens. EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is encouraging locals to attend the course,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
thelouisianaweekend.com

The Harlem Nights Affair is Saturday Night

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you a fan of the classic movie Harlem Nights, starring Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, Della Reese, and Redd Foxx? If so, this is the event for you. The Harlem Nights Affair experience begins Saturday, September 24th at 8:30pm at Boudreauxs in Mid City Baton Rouge. Live music is provided by the Michael Foster Project. There will also be several DJs including: DJ Dre, DJ Rod B, DJ Pleasure, and DJ Scrappy in Sugar Rays VIP Lounge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Live After Five Is Back For Fall 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Live After Five community concert series is back for fall 2022. This concert series runs Fridays this through October 28th. Expect great music, lots of food and beverage vendors, and appearances from some of your favorite news personalities. Feel free to bring your lawn chairs and blankets but leave the tents at home. The event takes place at Rhorer Plaza located at 238 North Blvd. #200 in Baton Rouge from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Puerto Rican LSU student speaks on Hurricane Fiona’s effects

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Recovery efforts are underway in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona. Flooding and landslides have made it difficult to assess the damage. Hundreds of miles away from his grandmother, LSU freshman Jorge Bello feels for his loved one. “I was worried about my grandma, my...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Did you know: A ‘First Responders Monument’ is under construction in Walker

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Livingston Parish officials are creating a monument to honor local first responders. The First Responders Monument is currently under construction and is being crafted thanks to donations from more than 40 sponsors, including the Livingston Parish Sheriff. When it’s completed, visitors will find it in...
WALKER, LA
theadvocate.com

See what will be built across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center

Land is being cleared across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to make room for a drive-thru coffee shop. 7 Brew coffee plans to open a location at 5131 Essen Lane in the next few months. The fast-growing Arkansas chain is looking at building between 20 and 40 locations across south Louisiana, said Judah Vedros, of Kurz & Hebert. 7 Brew locations are in small modular buildings and feature double drive-thru lanes.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy