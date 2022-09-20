Read full article on original website
insideedition.com
Brewery Company Employees in Wisconsin Say They Are on Strike for Fairer Contracts
Molson Coors Brewery employees in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are currently on strike. They say they are all fighting for fairer contracts. Union Chairperson Joe Kanzleiter told WDJT’s Gabriella Bachara that negotiations have taken place since July. So far, an agreement has not been reached. “People are just burnt out and they're tired and they want to show their support and have their voice be heard,” he said. Inside Edition Digital has more.
CBS 58
Questions soon being accepted for new Twin Cities - Milwaukee - Chicago rail project
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The trek between the Twin Cities, Milwaukee and Chicago is set to become a bit more flexible with a new round-trip passenger rail service being added by 2025, and those who are interested will have the opportunity to offer direct input during public involvement meetings later this year.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Rep Theater gets major sponsorship deal for facility renovations
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The largest Wisconsin-based bank has just committed to helping the state's largest performing arts center get closer to its dream home. Associated Bank signed up for a $10 million, 20-year sponsorship for the Milwaukee Rep. Theatre. It's a full audience tonight for Titanic. Theatre-goers are already...
CBS 58
Petition gains traction against proposed Live Nation music venues in Deer District
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As two new Milwaukee music venues inch through the approval process, historic theaters and residents are voicing their concerns. The two venues are proposed by Frank Productions, a Wisconsin subsidiary of Live Nation/Ticketmaster. They would be a part of the Bucks' Deer District. The venues would...
CBS 58
Manufacturer files lawsuit against Window Select; more than $1 million owed
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Lawsuits against Window Select continue to pour in. The company is now being sued by one of its suppliers for non-payment. Waukesha County court documents allege Window Select and its owner, Justin Kiswardy owes more than $1 million to Illinois-based manufacturer, Climate Solution Windows & Doors Inc. Window Select has been a distributer of Climate Solution products for about two years. The company is based in Franklin Park, Illinois.
CBS 58
58 Hometowns: We're taking the tour to Pleasant Prairie and Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is heading to Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and the Bronzeville neighborhood on Thursday, Sept. 29 as part of our CBS 58 Hometowns tour. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale retail thefts, Milwaukee man arrested, officer honored
GLENDALE, Wis. - A Glendale police officer was recognized for apprehending a Milwaukee man wanted in connection with numerous retail thefts at Glendale businesses. According to police, Bobby Grady, 50, of Milwaukee, has racked up 11 cases in Milwaukee County and had warrants out of Waukesha County. Grady was arrested with two others on Aug. 7.
CBS 58
'Our overall financial predicament is not sustainable': Milwaukee mayor presents 2023 budget proposal
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson was back in the Common Council chambers at City Hall on Tuesday where he presented his billion dollar budget to council members. "As you will see, we are tightly constrained by limited revenue," Mayor Johnson said. "In fact, 'constrained' is not the...
Mayor proposes 1st budget, includes cuts to services
We are getting a first look at Mayor Cavalier Johnson's proposed budget for 2023. It includes staffing cuts to the city's police and fire departments.
CBS 58
Gov. Evers grants $20M toward new Milwaukee County ME facility
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The state will grant an additional $20 million toward a new public safety facility for Milwaukee County, Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday. Plans started for the Center for Forensic Science and Protective Medicine in 2016. With new grants, the county is hoping construction can begin next year, with a completion date set for 2025.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Eric Toney, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson Spar On Twitter Over Police Officer Cuts
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson wants to reduce the number of sworn officers on the Milwaukee police force to 1,640. For comparison purposes, consider that the MPD had 2,130 sworn police officers in 1995. Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney called on Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson to reconsider his 2023 budget...
wuwm.com
Asian-Latino restaurants find a home in Milwaukee
In the kitchen of AsianRican Foods, a cook fires up some carne frita, big hunks of fried pork. It reminds me of a Chinese dish: roast pork belly. While pork sizzles in the fryer, she makes mofongo to go with it, pounding fried plantains with chicharron, spices, and lots of garlic.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County electric bus charging station installed
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 the installation of the first electric bus charging station at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa. It is installed along Milwaukee County’s East-West Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line. The MCTS planned 9-mile, regional, modern transit...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County residents hit with rate increase by WE Energies starting January 2023
September 22, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – As neighbors in Washington County, WI face a November 8 referendum question to permanently raise their taxes about 10% for an anti-crime proposal, WE Energies is now piling on with a proposed 8.4% increase as well. In August neighbors received...
WISN
Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game
MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'regular illegal dumping spot' draws neighbors' ire
A Milwaukee man who lives on 35th and Fairmount says the neighborhood has become a makeshift dumpster. FOX6's cameras Tuesday, Sept. 20 found dressers, a wheelchair, tables and more dumped on the street.
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Foxconn Workers Put in 3 Months of Work Per Year
So, what are they making at the "eighth wonder of the world?" It's a common question for Wisconsinites who know little about the happenings at Foxconn's private plant in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, workers in Mount Pleasant are assembling motherboards for Google and Amazon, but the...
CBS 58
Take to the lanes to bowl for a cure this Sunday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The village of Richfield in Washington County is hosting a fundraiser this weekend where folks can bowl to benefit a worthy cause. The first annual National Ataxia Foundation Bowl for a Cure is taking place this Sunday. We were joined Thursday, Sept. 22 by several special guests to discuss the importance of the fundraiser, as well as why it is so important to battle ataxia:
spectrumnews1.com
Concerned residents hope to form advisory group in response to proposed Menomonee Falls landfill expansion
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — As Waste Management (WM) looks to expand the Orchard Ridge landfill, residents who live nearby are hoping to form a Community Advisory Group to have some influence on the project’s future. Penelope Waggoner lives about a mile away from Orchard Ridge, which is the...
CBS 58
Milwaukee mayor's 2023 budget proposal faces criticism from Republican attorney general candidate
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson's proposed budget for 2023 is facing criticism from some state republicans, specifically personnel cuts to the police force. Johnson told CBS 58 his proposal to cut sworn police officers by one percent, or 17 positions, was made out of necessity. "I would...
