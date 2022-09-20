ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

insideedition.com

Brewery Company Employees in Wisconsin Say They Are on Strike for Fairer Contracts

Molson Coors Brewery employees in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are currently on strike. They say they are all fighting for fairer contracts. Union Chairperson Joe Kanzleiter told WDJT’s Gabriella Bachara that negotiations have taken place since July. So far, an agreement has not been reached. “People are just burnt out and they're tired and they want to show their support and have their voice be heard,” he said. Inside Edition Digital has more.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Rep Theater gets major sponsorship deal for facility renovations

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The largest Wisconsin-based bank has just committed to helping the state's largest performing arts center get closer to its dream home. Associated Bank signed up for a $10 million, 20-year sponsorship for the Milwaukee Rep. Theatre. It's a full audience tonight for Titanic. Theatre-goers are already...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Manufacturer files lawsuit against Window Select; more than $1 million owed

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Lawsuits against Window Select continue to pour in. The company is now being sued by one of its suppliers for non-payment. Waukesha County court documents allege Window Select and its owner, Justin Kiswardy owes more than $1 million to Illinois-based manufacturer, Climate Solution Windows & Doors Inc. Window Select has been a distributer of Climate Solution products for about two years. The company is based in Franklin Park, Illinois.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale retail thefts, Milwaukee man arrested, officer honored

GLENDALE, Wis. - A Glendale police officer was recognized for apprehending a Milwaukee man wanted in connection with numerous retail thefts at Glendale businesses. According to police, Bobby Grady, 50, of Milwaukee, has racked up 11 cases in Milwaukee County and had warrants out of Waukesha County. Grady was arrested with two others on Aug. 7.
GLENDALE, WI
CBS 58

Gov. Evers grants $20M toward new Milwaukee County ME facility

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The state will grant an additional $20 million toward a new public safety facility for Milwaukee County, Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday. Plans started for the Center for Forensic Science and Protective Medicine in 2016. With new grants, the county is hoping construction can begin next year, with a completion date set for 2025.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wuwm.com

Asian-Latino restaurants find a home in Milwaukee

In the kitchen of AsianRican Foods, a cook fires up some carne frita, big hunks of fried pork. It reminds me of a Chinese dish: roast pork belly. While pork sizzles in the fryer, she makes mofongo to go with it, pounding fried plantains with chicharron, spices, and lots of garlic.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County electric bus charging station installed

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 the installation of the first electric bus charging station at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa. It is installed along Milwaukee County’s East-West Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line. The MCTS planned 9-mile, regional, modern transit...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game

MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
MILWAUKEE, WI
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Foxconn Workers Put in 3 Months of Work Per Year

So, what are they making at the "eighth wonder of the world?" It's a common question for Wisconsinites who know little about the happenings at Foxconn's private plant in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, workers in Mount Pleasant are assembling motherboards for Google and Amazon, but the...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Take to the lanes to bowl for a cure this Sunday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The village of Richfield in Washington County is hosting a fundraiser this weekend where folks can bowl to benefit a worthy cause. The first annual National Ataxia Foundation Bowl for a Cure is taking place this Sunday. We were joined Thursday, Sept. 22 by several special guests to discuss the importance of the fundraiser, as well as why it is so important to battle ataxia:
RICHFIELD, WI

