ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Romer: Workforce development key to business growth

Did you know that September is Workforce Development Month? Gov. Jared Polis signed a proclamation declaring September as Workforce Development Month. That’s important because the key to business success, and a key focus of our local businesses, is the workforce. Our business owners and operators continue to indicate that talent pipeline development, upskilling, reskilling, and workforce development are key to their continued success in Eagle County. The attraction, retention and development of the local workforce requires a concerted community effort.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail council to consider money for East Vail parcel

The Vail Town Council on Tuesday will consider the first reading of an ordinance to approve funding for the purchase of the East Vail Workforce Housing Subdivision, formerly known as Booth Heights. The ordinance, if approved, would authorize a supplemental budget appropriation. The ordinance will be considered at the evening...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: A yes for keeping Vail and Eagle County accessible

Accessibility is a critical issue for Eagle County, including access to affordable housing and transportation. Reducing our carbon footprint and reliance on escalating gas prices is part of this process. Having a transportation authority implement regular, affordable public transportation will go a long way in making Eagle County and Vail more affordable for residents and visitors. A vote for Eagle Valley Transit will help us, as a community, address issues beyond bus transportation that will enable Vail and Eagle County to remain viable places to live and work for years to come.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Avon, CO
Government
City
Avon, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
City
Vail, CO
Vail Daily

Vail approves six additional unit purchases toward deed-restriction goal

The town of Vail continues to chip away at its goal to acquire 1,000 additional deed-restricted properties by 2027 — one property at a time. At its Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting, the council approved the purchase of six additional residential properties, increasing its inventory of deed-restricted properties to 1,028 in the Vail community. This number includes the 72 deed-restricted units that are currently under construction at the Residences at Main Vail Project, according to the town’s housing director George Ruther.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Browning: A last best place worth preserving

I am writing on behalf of the Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance, an all-volunteer nonprofit that works in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service to protect, preserve, and maintain the four federally designated Wilderness Areas in Eagle and Summit counties. In 2021, our members contributed over 7,000 volunteer hours to our local Wilderness areas.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Edwards apartment plan in county approval process

There’s a new idea for a piece of land just west of the Gashouse restaurant in Edwards. The latest idea comes from East West Partners, which bought the property earlier this year. Earlier plans have been for a combination business and residential site, then a for-sale housing plan. The new plan, which must go through Eagle County’s approval process, calls for nothing but rental units, 275 of them, a combination of studio units and one-and two-bedroom apartments.
EDWARDS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Election Local#Avon Town Council#Channel 5
Vail Daily

Walks for causes, Wild West fun, John Denver tribute, last ride on the lifts at Beaver Creek and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/23/22

Head down to the Brush Creek Park and Pavilion for the Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday. Registration opens up at 9 a.m. and get there early for coffee and breakfast goodies as well as entertainment by Helmut and Charlotte Fricker, Don Watson, Mountain Harmony, kids activities and face painting and the Battle Mountain High School Dance Team.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Robert Moore’s innovative impressionism comes to Vail Village

Robert Moore’s colorful and textural style makes his landscapes immediately recognizable. Yet, behind the scenes of his energetic paintings lies a story just as fascinating. Artist’s Reception: September 23, 7-9 p.m. Visit the gallery during the artist’s reception to meet Robert and see his newest work. Plein...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Seibert: The spirit of the 10th Mountain Division

My dad, Peter, rarely talked about the war. One winter day in 1989, he called me and asked for a ride to Camp Hale. Once there he slung a heavy pack onto his back, strapped on his skis, and set off for the Jackal Hut, all alone. Maybe he was seeking the solace of the mountains; or reliving memories of the place that seeded his destiny. I often wonder what it was like for the other hut guests when Pete Seibert joined them for the night.
VAIL, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Vail Daily

Letter: The art of gathering

It was a magical evening. The night was the coming together of community and resort. Laughter and locals. Food and friends. The Vail Social made the “Art of Gathering” with intention and purpose: glorious and fun. Elaine Kelton. Vail.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Haymeadow — not in limbo

After reading the Vail Daily headline in the Sept. 15 print edition characterizing Haymeadow as “in limbo,” I feel a need to clarify our intent in listing two of the five neighborhoods within Haymeadow for sale. Unfortunately, our team was not contacted to weigh in on the article...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Gas leak in Minturn closes Highway 24 Thursday morning

A Thursday morning gas leak in Minturn closed U.S. Highway 24 — Main Street — for about an hour. There were no injuries. According to Michelle Aguayo, a media relations specialist with Xcel Energy, a natural gas team was called to the site just after 9 a.m. Thursday. Aguayo wrote that the team shut off gas to the line at Toledo Avenue and Eagle Street just before 10 a.m.
MINTURN, CO
Vail Daily

Work on Vail Pass, Glenwood Canyon and more local road projects in CDOT update

State roads and highways on the Western Slope need a lot of work. A good bit of that work is set for Eagle County. The Eagle County Commissioners on Monday heard an update on that work from representatives of the Colorado Department of Transportation. The state has five transportation districts. Eagle County is in Region 3, which encompasses most of the Western Slope and has more than 5,000 lane-miles of state highways, with roadways running from high alpine to desert environments.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Man of the Cliff competitions return this October

Calling all lumberjacks and lumberjills! The 12th annual Man of the Cliff is returning to Avon, Colorado, on October 15-16. This mountain-town event is your chance to trade in your business attire for flannel and try your hand at axe throwing, keg tossing, speed chopping, and more outdoor activities. Proceeds from the event benefit Can Do Multiple Sclerosis, an Eagle Valley-based nonprofit organization that helps people and families living with MS thrive.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Meet Your Musician: Kory Montgomery

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Veterans stump in support of Camp Hale becoming new national monument

Anticipating President Joe Biden’s announcement of a new national monument at Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range, the Vet Voice Foundation gathered 10th Mountain Division veterans and local representatives Thursday to discuss the environmental, educational and ceremonial impacts such a designation would have. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited the...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy