Romer: Workforce development key to business growth
Did you know that September is Workforce Development Month? Gov. Jared Polis signed a proclamation declaring September as Workforce Development Month. That’s important because the key to business success, and a key focus of our local businesses, is the workforce. Our business owners and operators continue to indicate that talent pipeline development, upskilling, reskilling, and workforce development are key to their continued success in Eagle County. The attraction, retention and development of the local workforce requires a concerted community effort.
Vail council to consider money for East Vail parcel
The Vail Town Council on Tuesday will consider the first reading of an ordinance to approve funding for the purchase of the East Vail Workforce Housing Subdivision, formerly known as Booth Heights. The ordinance, if approved, would authorize a supplemental budget appropriation. The ordinance will be considered at the evening...
Letter: Improving transportation will support our economic vitality
Eagle County has evolved greatly in recent years. We now have a vibrant year-round community. We enjoy world-class ski resorts and other exceptional recreational opportunities that draw seasonal visitors from far and wide. All this activity supports a growing employment and tax base up and down the valley. But, as...
Letter: A yes for keeping Vail and Eagle County accessible
Accessibility is a critical issue for Eagle County, including access to affordable housing and transportation. Reducing our carbon footprint and reliance on escalating gas prices is part of this process. Having a transportation authority implement regular, affordable public transportation will go a long way in making Eagle County and Vail more affordable for residents and visitors. A vote for Eagle Valley Transit will help us, as a community, address issues beyond bus transportation that will enable Vail and Eagle County to remain viable places to live and work for years to come.
Town of Vail to offer Vail Resorts $12 million for East Vail parcel
The Vail Town Council voted Tuesday evening to offer $12 million to Vail Resorts for the purchase of the much-contested Booth Heights property in East Vail. The offer marks the next step in the town’s condemnation of the 23.3-acre parcel in East Vail. “The offer is based upon the...
Vail approves six additional unit purchases toward deed-restriction goal
The town of Vail continues to chip away at its goal to acquire 1,000 additional deed-restricted properties by 2027 — one property at a time. At its Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting, the council approved the purchase of six additional residential properties, increasing its inventory of deed-restricted properties to 1,028 in the Vail community. This number includes the 72 deed-restricted units that are currently under construction at the Residences at Main Vail Project, according to the town’s housing director George Ruther.
Browning: A last best place worth preserving
I am writing on behalf of the Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance, an all-volunteer nonprofit that works in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service to protect, preserve, and maintain the four federally designated Wilderness Areas in Eagle and Summit counties. In 2021, our members contributed over 7,000 volunteer hours to our local Wilderness areas.
Edwards apartment plan in county approval process
There’s a new idea for a piece of land just west of the Gashouse restaurant in Edwards. The latest idea comes from East West Partners, which bought the property earlier this year. Earlier plans have been for a combination business and residential site, then a for-sale housing plan. The new plan, which must go through Eagle County’s approval process, calls for nothing but rental units, 275 of them, a combination of studio units and one-and two-bedroom apartments.
Breckenridge hosts second annual Climate Solutions Summit this week
The second annual Climate Solutions Summit is taking place in Breckenridge this week, bringing mountain towns from around the country together to share strategies for addressing climate change in our unique economic and ecological environments. The first summit was held in Park City in 2019 as one of a few...
Walks for causes, Wild West fun, John Denver tribute, last ride on the lifts at Beaver Creek and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/23/22
Head down to the Brush Creek Park and Pavilion for the Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday. Registration opens up at 9 a.m. and get there early for coffee and breakfast goodies as well as entertainment by Helmut and Charlotte Fricker, Don Watson, Mountain Harmony, kids activities and face painting and the Battle Mountain High School Dance Team.
Robert Moore’s innovative impressionism comes to Vail Village
Robert Moore’s colorful and textural style makes his landscapes immediately recognizable. Yet, behind the scenes of his energetic paintings lies a story just as fascinating. Artist’s Reception: September 23, 7-9 p.m. Visit the gallery during the artist’s reception to meet Robert and see his newest work. Plein...
Seibert: The spirit of the 10th Mountain Division
My dad, Peter, rarely talked about the war. One winter day in 1989, he called me and asked for a ride to Camp Hale. Once there he slung a heavy pack onto his back, strapped on his skis, and set off for the Jackal Hut, all alone. Maybe he was seeking the solace of the mountains; or reliving memories of the place that seeded his destiny. I often wonder what it was like for the other hut guests when Pete Seibert joined them for the night.
Letter: The art of gathering
It was a magical evening. The night was the coming together of community and resort. Laughter and locals. Food and friends. The Vail Social made the “Art of Gathering” with intention and purpose: glorious and fun. Elaine Kelton. Vail.
Letter: Haymeadow — not in limbo
After reading the Vail Daily headline in the Sept. 15 print edition characterizing Haymeadow as “in limbo,” I feel a need to clarify our intent in listing two of the five neighborhoods within Haymeadow for sale. Unfortunately, our team was not contacted to weigh in on the article...
Gas leak in Minturn closes Highway 24 Thursday morning
A Thursday morning gas leak in Minturn closed U.S. Highway 24 — Main Street — for about an hour. There were no injuries. According to Michelle Aguayo, a media relations specialist with Xcel Energy, a natural gas team was called to the site just after 9 a.m. Thursday. Aguayo wrote that the team shut off gas to the line at Toledo Avenue and Eagle Street just before 10 a.m.
Work on Vail Pass, Glenwood Canyon and more local road projects in CDOT update
State roads and highways on the Western Slope need a lot of work. A good bit of that work is set for Eagle County. The Eagle County Commissioners on Monday heard an update on that work from representatives of the Colorado Department of Transportation. The state has five transportation districts. Eagle County is in Region 3, which encompasses most of the Western Slope and has more than 5,000 lane-miles of state highways, with roadways running from high alpine to desert environments.
Time machine: 40 years ago, Vail Symposium examines ‘water options for tomorrow’
The Vail community gathered at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater to celebrate the life of Bob Parker, a 10th Mountain Division veteran who went on to become Vail’s first marketing specialist. “Parker lobbied for the current alignment of Interstate 70 through the Eagle River Valley and away from a...
Man of the Cliff competitions return this October
Calling all lumberjacks and lumberjills! The 12th annual Man of the Cliff is returning to Avon, Colorado, on October 15-16. This mountain-town event is your chance to trade in your business attire for flannel and try your hand at axe throwing, keg tossing, speed chopping, and more outdoor activities. Proceeds from the event benefit Can Do Multiple Sclerosis, an Eagle Valley-based nonprofit organization that helps people and families living with MS thrive.
Meet Your Musician: Kory Montgomery
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Veterans stump in support of Camp Hale becoming new national monument
Anticipating President Joe Biden’s announcement of a new national monument at Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range, the Vet Voice Foundation gathered 10th Mountain Division veterans and local representatives Thursday to discuss the environmental, educational and ceremonial impacts such a designation would have. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited the...
