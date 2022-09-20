Read full article on original website
Video shows train colliding with police cruiser that had suspect inside
FORT LUPTON, Colo. — The Fort Lupton Police Department on Friday released some video showing the moments surrounding the crash where a patrol car that was parked on train tracks with a detained woman inside and was struck by a train. The video is eight minutes long and contains...
CSP investigating fatal August crash involving off-duty officer and motorcyclist
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Nearly 50 days after a motorcyclist collided with a pickup truck, documents obtained by 9NEWS are revealing more about the complicated investigation into the fatal crash that occurred near the West Columbine neighborhood. Josh Smith, 27, died on Aug. 6 after he crashed his motorcycle...
lifeoncaphill.com
Suspect injured in train crash with squad car
It started as a reported menacing with a gun all in Fort Lupton Sept. 16. The initial incident ended with a collision between a train and a squad car in Platteville, and it continued Sept. 21 with a statement from Fort Lupton police that it will release body camera video, though it may take “:several days” because of the amount of video involved.
1310kfka.com
Greeley woman hurt in train crash while in police custody identified
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has identified a woman who suffered serous injuries while in police custody last week. CBI said 20-year-old Yareni Rios Gonzalez of Greeley suffered serious bodily injury after she was struck by a train while being detained inside a Platteville police cruiser that was parked on railroad tracks at U.S. 85 and Weld County Road 38. Rios-Gonzales is expected to survive. She was arrested by Platteville police in connection with a road rage incident involving a gun in Fort Lupton.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Chambers Road in Aurora
A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle that never stopped for her when she was crossing the road in Aurora on Wednesday night. According to Aurora Police Department, close to 8:15 p.m., the woman was walking westbound in the crosswalk at the intersection with N Chambers Road and E 12th Ave when she was hit by a vehicle — suspected to be an older white pickup truck, possibly a GMC. Investigators determined the suspect vehicle was making a left turn from 12th Ave onto Chambers when the woman was hit, and the driver in the truck never stopped to help her.Police responded to the scene and found the woman lying in the street with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. APD says this was the 34th deadly crash in the city since the beginning of 2022. Anyone with information can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000.
Greeley chop shop discovered, dismantled by police
Detectives discovered a chop shop during an auto theft investigation.Greeley Police is part of a multi-agency team of investigators. Last Friday, that team recovered two stolen cars in Greeley, and both were returned to their owners.During the investigation, the team also found a motorcycle chop shop operating from inside a storage unit off West 29th Street and 35th Avenue.Five motorcycles were recovered, the chop shop was dismantled and the investigation is ongoing, police said.Colorado was ranked highest in the nation for auto thefts in 2021 and also in the first six months of 2022 Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.
1 person killed in I-25 semi crash in Thornton
A driver was killed in a crash with a semitrailer on Interstate 25 in the same location as a tanker rollover hours before on Thursday.
850wftl.com
Deputy killed in hit-and-run by undocumented immigrant
FORT COLLINS, CO.– — A 24-year-old deputy has died after she was fatally struck by an undocumented drunk driver. The incident occurred Sunday night near Greeley as Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work. Authorities say the suspect was driving drunk when he struck the Weld...
Woman dies in hit-and-run crash involving white pickup truck
AURORA, Colo. — A woman who was struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday evening in Aurora as she crossed the street in a crosswalk has died from her injuries. The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of East 12th Avenue and North Chambers Road, that's not far from Hinkley High School.
1310kfka.com
DA: Fatal shooting of man by Larimer Co. deputy ‘justified ‘
The fatal shooting of a man by a Larimer County deputy during a standoff in June is justified, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Robert Webb, 66, was shot by Deputy Lance Cartrite in Fort Collins during a standoff as deputies tried to arrest him on charges of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute methamphetamine. The Coloradoan reports the DA’s decision comes after the coroner determined Webb’s cause of death was fentanyl intoxication; however, thee autopsy did note that the bullet was a “significant contributing factor” in Webb’s death. Toxicology tests, though, show Webb had seven times the fatal level of fentanyl in his system when he died. For the full story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Suspect apprehended in hit-and-run that killed Weld Co. deputy
A suspect was arrested late on Monday night in connection to the hit-and-run that killed Weld County Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz on Sunday. The 36-year-old man was identified on Tuesday as Norberto Garcia-Gonzales and he tentatively faces charges including leaving the scene of an accident involving death and careless driving resulting in death.The sheriff's office confirmed the suspect was taken into custody at 10:15 p.m. after being tracked to Fort Collins and apprehended by WCSO Strike Team, Colorado State Patrol and Fort Collins police. Garcia-Gonzales was taken into custody using Alexis' jail handcuffs. Hein-Nutz, 24, was on her way to work on a motorcycle north of Greeley when she was hit. The suspect driver reportedly jumped out of the van he was driving hid in a nearby corn field after leaving the crash. Anyone with any information about this investigation can call Colorado State Patrol investigators at 303-239-4501. Reference case # 3A221639. You can remain anonymous.RELATED: Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz killed in hit & run crash
Hit-and-run suspect taken into custody with fallen deputy’s handcuffs
The Weld County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a deputy.
Woman who claimed she shot intruder convicted of attempted murder
AURORA, Colo. — An Arapahoe County jury convicted a woman on Thursday of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation in connection with a shooting in July of last year. Emily Janis Strunk called 911 around 12:30 a.m on July 21, 2021, and reported that she had shot a man who had forced his way into her apartment. She also reported to Aurora Police that she had a previous relationship with the man.
I-25 reopens following rollover crash near Thornton Parkway
The Colorado Department of Transportation says the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 have reopened between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway following a rollover crash.
Victim Identified and Colorado Cop on Leave After Freight Train Struck Squad Car with Young Woman Inside
A Platteville, Colorado police officer has reportedly been placed on leave after stopping a squad car on railroad tracks, putting a detainee inside, and leaving the car and the detainee to be subsequently struck by a freight train. The detainee, who has since been identified as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez of...
cpr.org
Colorado police left woman inside car parked on train tracks, leading to crash and serious injuries
A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident. The agency identified the woman Monday as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez. She is still being treated for her injuries at a Greeley hospital, but she's expected to survive.
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield Police promote ‘9 p.m. Routine’ to reduce crime
The Broomfield Police Department is turning to a social media campaign in hopes of reducing thefts. For the last three years Broomfield Police have undertaken the educational effort to reduce property crime, according to Police Public Information Officer Rachel Haslett. “The 9 p.m. Routine was something that became popular nationwide...
Suspect found guilty in fatal Ballpark neighborhood shooting of Isabella Thallas
DENVER — A Denver jury on Thursday found Michael Close guilty of killing Isabella Thallas and seriously wounding her boyfriend more than two years ago after an argument about the couple's dog relieving itself outside Close's apartment. Close was found guilty of:. Two counts of first-degree murder. Two counts...
Loveland Resident Shares Scary Video of Cars Running Stop Sign
Colorado doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to driving. Earlier this year, a WalletHub study ranked our state as the seventh-worst place for road travel; and recently, Forbes Advisor noted that Centennial State residents have a road rage problem. An example of these bad habits came to light...
"He ran away like a coward": Manhunt underway after hit-and-run kills Colorado deputy
A deputy from the Weld County Sheriff's Office was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday while riding her motorcycle to work, according to a news release from the Weld County Sheriff's Office. The victim has been identified by the sheriff's office as 24-year-old Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz. The crash occurred...
