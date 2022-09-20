Read full article on original website
Related
‘A number of loopholes’: Tenants face steep rent hikes in affordable units
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Amid steep rent hikes hitting tenants in a North Portland affordable housing apartment building, increasing rent by nearly 50% in some cases, KOIN 6 News found out hundreds of other affordable housing units are also susceptible to these increases. Portland Housing Bureau officials confirmed there are 49 buildings participating in the […]
Multnomah County won’t tax first $50,000 of manufactured homes’ value
Multnomah County commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to reduce property taxes for residents of manufactured homes. Effective next year, the county will not tax manufactured homeowners on the first $50,000 of their home’s value. If a manufactured home is valued at $50,001, the homeowner will receive a tax bill only for the $1.
WWEEK
Rene Gonzalez Faces $77,000 Penalty From City Elections Program for Accepting Deeply Discounted Office Space Downtown
The city of Portland’s Small Donors Elections program proposes to penalize City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez for accepting heavily discounted office space downtown from Schnitzer Properties Management and failing to report the discount as a contribution. On Sept. 20, the program’s director, Susan Mottet, issued a penalty notice against...
opb.org
Portland elections program hits council candidate Rene Gonzalez with $77,000 fine for discounted office space
Portland City Council hopeful Rene Gonzalez was slapped with a hefty fine Tuesday for accepting — and failing to report — a steep discount on rent on his campaign office from real estate company Schnitzer Properties Management. The $77,000 fine — the biggest ever issued by the city’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pamplin Media Group
Lake Oswego City Council upholds commission's decision over tree removals
Councilors vote 4-2 to allow nine trees to be cut down for the development of two single-family homes in First Addition. Barring a successful appeal at a higher court, First Addition trees will be removed as part of a development project. Lake Oswego City Council voted 4-2 Tuesday, Sept. 20...
Gonzalez fined $77,000 for discounted office space
City Council candidate can appeal the largest election penalty in Portland history.Portland City Council hopeful Rene Gonzalez was slapped with a hefty fine Tuesday, Sept. 20, for accepting — and failing to report — a steep discount on rent on his campaign office from real estate company Schnitzer Properties Management. The $77,000 fine — the biggest ever issued by the city's Small Donor Elections program — stems from an unreported in-kind contribution Gonzalez is accused of accepting from the company, which is owned by property magnate Jordan Schnitzer. Schnitzer personally donated $250 to Gonzalez in May. Program director Susan...
The Portland Mercury
A Tenant Enrolled in a City Affordable Housing Program Just Received a 50 Percent Rent Increase. How is That Possible?
When a new company purchased the Prescott apartment complex in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood in 2021, tenant Kelsey Schreiner expected to get a rent increase. “The previous owner didn’t increase it often, so I figured we’d maybe get a five percent rent hike—something like that,” said Schreiner, who lives in a two-bedroom apartment with her four-year-old daughter.
The Portland Mercury
Candidate Rene Gonzalez Faces Historic Fine for Violating Election Law
City council candidate Rene Gonzalez may have to pay $77,140 in fines for violating the city’s small donor election laws, according to a letter sent to Gonzalez’s campaign Tuesday. The fine, proposed by city election officials, is the largest in Portland’s Small Donor Elections program history. Gonzalez’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portland affordable housing tenants speak out after nearly 50% rent spike
Tenants in affordable apartments in north Portland came to KOIN 6 News after they say their landlord increased rent by nearly 50%.
Pamplin Media Group
Old Town residents mull lawsuit against Lake Oswego over pickleball
Neighbors are unhappy the city didn't close George Rogers Park courts while looking for alternative locations. Residents of the Old Town neighborhood are lawyering up and considering filing a lawsuit against the city of Lake Oswego for keeping the George Rogers Park pickleball courts open amid a search for alternative sites.
WWEEK
Murmurs: Thomas Lauderdale and Storm Large Pan City Charter Reform
LAUDERDALE AND LARGE PAN CHARTER REFORM: Thomas Lauderdale, leader of the band Pink Martini, and singer Storm Large are lining up against the city charter reform proposal that will appear on Portland’s November ballot. Lauderdale hosted a Sept. 19 cocktail fundraiser at his home for the “no”campaign. Tickets cost $100 apiece and included a special appearance by Large. Both musicians have been longtime social justice activists, so their opposition to the ballot measure—which has the endorsement of a number of nonprofits and coalitions—is a meaningful win for the campaign against charter reform. The “no” campaign hopes to defeat the measure at the ballot box and then rally behind an alternative proposal crafted by City Commissioner Mingus Mapps next spring. Opponents raised $14,500 at Lauderdale’s event. The bandleader tells WW the proposal headed for the ballot is too complicated and, although it expands the City Council to 12 members plus a mayor, does not guarantee better candidates will run for office. “Inclusivity is a very correct, total, great goal,” Lauderdale says, “but not at the expense of functionality.”
thereflector.com
Woodland rescinds planning agreements with Cowlitz County
In an effort to better handle the potential for growth outside of city limits, Woodland has formally cut ties with Cowlitz County in regard to the city’s development planning. During its Sept. 6 meeting, the Woodland City Council voted 5-0 to approve a resolution rescinding two prior resolutions that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
City plans to remove Laurelhurst Park homeless encampment
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless encampment at Laurelhurst Park is set to be removed after the Portland City Attorney’s Office received a letter from a lawyer. The 20+ page legal document says it’s representing neighbors and that the trees above the encampment in the park aren’t safe. Specifically, on Southeast Oak Street and goes into detail about more than a dozen trees, saying an arborist report shows branches and limbs could fall off and severely hurt someone.
Concerned about a Portland homeless camp? Here’s who to contact
Portland has a way for residents to report illegal camping or related garbage within the city. It’s called the One Point of Contact Campsite Reporting System.
kptv.com
Clark County Council approves major changes to jail system
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Council approved establishing a new county department of Jail Services on Tuesday. The new department would transition management of the county jail from the sheriff’s office to the county manager’s office. “The county is committed to work together internally and...
kptv.com
Oregon election officials being swamped with public record requests
Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/20) Lovely's Fifty Fifty in N. Portland featured in Netflix food series. Lovely's Fifty Fifty is known for its fresh take on pizza, and now the shop is featured in a Netflix food series. City makes progress on Old Town cleanup; business owners say...
opb.org
Clark County moves forward with jail takeover amid questions from public
The Clark County Council moved forward with a plan Tuesday night to take control of its local jail and urged patience to residents who expressed concern with what they perceived to be a rushed and opaque process. The five councilors largely moved in unison with the plan, voting unanimously to...
q13fox.com
AG: Clark County repair shop manager fined for removing emissions controls from diesel trucks
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. - The manager of a Clark County repair shop must pay $10,000 and serve 240 hours of community service for illegally removing emissions controls from diesel trucks, the Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said the manager of RPM Northwest in Ridgefield, Nicholas...
opb.org
Portland school board renames central office for Matthew Prophet, district’s first Black superintendent
Portland Public Schools has renamed its district offices after Matthew Prophet, the first Black superintendent to lead the district. The board passed the resolution unanimously at its Tuesday meeting, agreeing that the Blanchard Education Service Center will now be known as the Dr. Matthew Prophet Education Service Center. The action...
WWEEK
The City Weighs Turning a Street Occupied by Tents and Car Campers Into a Pickleball Court or Off-Leash Dog Park, Among Other Ideas
For more than two years, a two-block strip abutting Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland has been occupied by dozens of homeless people in tents and cars. For at least two years, neighbors have lobbied—sometimes successfully—for the city to intervene and sweep the campers. Within days and sometimes even...
Comments / 0