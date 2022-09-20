Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
City of Columbia passes stolen gun ordinance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia residents will now be required to report lost or stolen firearms to police within 24 hours or face a $500 fine. Columbia city council unanimously passed its second reading of the ordinance at its council meeting Tuesday, which means it becomes law immediately. Councilman Ed...
WIS-TV
Richland Co. corporal suspended after altercation at courthouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Sheriff’s Department corporal of 23 years has been suspended after an altercation at the Richland County Magistrate Court. It was discovered that at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, deputies had an encounter with an individual, later identified as Damien Akanno, who was there for a personal court case.
WIS-TV
Columbia student charged after gun found in bookbag
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia High School student is facing charges Wednesday after a gun was found in their book bag. Investigators said the administration was alerted after a student reported seeing the gun sticking out of the suspect’s pants in the restroom. A search of the 17-year-old found a loaded pistol in his bag, which was turned over to the school resource officer.
Altercation at Richland County courthouse leads to 23-year deputy's suspension
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A longtime Columbia-area deputy has been suspended following a dispute that turned into an altercation outside the Richland County magistrate court on Wednesday. According to a statement from Sheriff Leon Lott, Deputy Robert C. Oates has been placed on suspension without pay pending a criminal...
WIS-TV
Irmo Police seize $30,000, firearm, and drugs in domestic violence investigation
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department said a domestic violence investigation led to the recovery of narcotics and $30,000 in cash. Officers were called to the Rose Oaks neighborhood on Sept. 21 on reports of a domestic dispute. Investigators said they found a victim at the residence had been hit in the face with the butt of a handgun by another resident in the home. Officers said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Deputy suspended without pay
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a deputy is suspended without pay pending a criminal investigation. Lott says Robert Oates was placed on suspension following the review of body camera footage of an incident Wednesday. Officials say Oates was involved in an altercation with a man...
Worker’s body went undiscovered in public bathroom for 4 days
A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said.
coladaily.com
Student charged for bringing loaded gun to Columbia school
A Columbia High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school. School administrators were alerted to the gun by another student who reported seeing it sticking out of the student's pants while in the bathroom. According to Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators quickly identified the 17-year-old...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg Police charge man for breaking into Dollar General store
ORANGEBURG CO., SC (WOLO)—Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators says a man was charged with first-degree burglary after breaking into a Dollar General store located at Cannon Bridge Road. Tiberias Drayton, 26, was discovered Wednesday behind the convenience store after entering it during closed hours, deputies say. Burglary in the...
abccolumbia.com
Three arrested in drive-by shooting investigation
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–Sumter county deputies say two men and a juvenile are in custody in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. Investigators say on September 19th deputies pulled over a car matching the description of one used in the shootings. Deputies say the car was confirmed to have...
abccolumbia.com
Coroner identifies body of woman found inside Belk restroom at Columbiana Centre
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Coroner says they have identified a woman who was reported missing and found in a restroom in the Belk location at Columbiana Centre. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, the deceased was identified as Ms. Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia. Investigators say the woman...
Worker was dead in department store bathroom for 4 days before found
A 63-year-old woman died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, her body was found four days later, WLTX reports. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher in SC, Bessie Durham worked at Belk at Columbia Centre as a janitor. Durham’s cleaning cart was outside the restroom. She was last seen on store surveillance […]
Sumter County seeing uptick in drive-by shootings, sheriff's office says
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County is seeing an increase in drive-by shootings according to the sheriff's department. "Stray bullets don’t care. We can’t have injuries or deaths related from this kind…this is not how a community acts," Major Randall Stewart with the department told News 19. "[There are] individuals on the streets with a gun in one hand and drugs in the other. They’re making poor decisions and that puts innocent citizens at risk and we can’t have that kind of behavior."
WIS-TV
A/C units stolen from Columbia church
Wanted woman arrested in Louisiana for South Carolina murder
A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County.
wach.com
SC Dept. of Corrections large contraband discovery in 2 housing units
CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections discovered a large amount of contraband in two housing units last week. LOCAL FIRST | Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner. An intensive search of 2 housing units at Turbeville last week found 70 cellphones, 72...
abccolumbia.com
Military procurement company expanding operations in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Military procurement and distribution company M.G.S., LLC announced they will expand their operations to Richland County. The $3 million investment will create 12 new jobs. The international company will assist the government acquire police and military equipment. They will offer law enforcement and security services, and ammunition...
The Post and Courier
I-26 widening between Columbia and Chapin ahead of schedule
LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The plan to widen Interstate 26 between Irmo and Little Mountain is set to be finished three years earlier than expected, making it one of several accelerated road projects across the state. The 16-mile stretch of highway northwest of Columbia is part of a plan to...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Man wanted for double murder arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they have arrested a man wanted for a double murder that occurred on April 12 at a Columbia apartment complex. He had been on the run for five months. Authories say Trev’von Pinckney, 20, is being charged with two counts of...
How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
