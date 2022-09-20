Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Safe Streets Wichita hosting event to combat opioid crisis
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an effort to combat the opioid crisis in the community, Safe Streets Wichita is hosting a free Naloxone day this Saturday. Naloxone, which is often branded as Narcan, is a medication that can quickly reverse an opioid overdose. The event lasts from 8-10 a.m. at...
KWCH.com
Water levels steady for Wichita area despite severe drought
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Kansas communities are asking residents to conserve water as this summer’s long stretch of hot, dry weather impacts water sources. The situation is serious, but not dire for the Wichita metro area. An example is at the August City Lake where water levels are lower than usual, but overall in the area, water supplies are stable.
KWCH.com
Infant killed in Hays house fire
Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman. Lingering heat, drought impact fall harvest for Kansas farmers. Farmers work to get crops out of their fields as one of the hottest summers on record comes to a close. Royals fire president of baseball operations...
KWCH.com
Family pleas for violence in Wichita schools to stop after teen seriously hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Violence in schools is at the forefront of some parents’ minds as a group of students at Wichita Southeast High School face expulsion hearings after seriously injuring a 14-year-old boy. Parents of Tyren Jackson said their son was walking away from a fight when four...
Hutchinson brewery nearly closes its doors due to law, hopes for change
Due to a 1986 law, in order to renew their liquor license, 30% of their total revenue must be from food sales.
KSN.com
ICT Block Party + Polo on the Plains
This weekend get out and enjoy one of the many events happening in your area! If you are in the Wichita area there are a couple we started the show sharing details about. The ICT Block Party takes place Saturday, September 24th from 3pm – 10pm at Nafgzer Park. Expect great energy, music food, and local vendors sharing their locally made products. All ages are welcome and encouraged to come and have a great time supporting local.
wichitabyeb.com
Come together for a cure at the 12th Annual Concert in the Country
The largest fundraiser for the Wichita non-profit Coming Together for a Cure is just around the corner on Saturday, Sept. 24. It’s the 12th Annual Concert in the Country, where proceeds from the event go to help people with Muscular Dystrophy and other rare diseases access stem cell therapy.
WPD writes dozens of citations at Rock Road and K-96
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) put an extra emphasis on traffic tickets in east Wichita on Wednesday.
Wichita castle for sale: Endless possibilities
WICHITA, Kan. – Imagine owning your historical castle. The Wichita castle has 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet and is listed for $3.5 million. Photos of the Wichita castle and its listing circulated on social media after the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook account posted photos along with the caption: “According to the listing […]
KWCH.com
Multiple traffic citations issued at busy intersection in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday released the number of citations issued at the intersection of K-96 and Rock Road. Traffic Section and Patrol North officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light. Officers issued seven citations for texting while driving. Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, and two were notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.
KAKE TV
Hutchinson brewery calls for public’s help to renew liquor license
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A local Hutchinson brewery is asking for the public's help to raise its food sales after the State denied its request to renew its liquor license. Sandhills Brewery has been open for over four years. Co-founder Pippin Williamson said he renewed the license two years ago, but when he completed the process this year, the result was much different.
KWCH.com
Fall feeling fades Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after a chilly and rainy first day of fall yesterday, we will begin clearing out this afternoon with warming temperatures. We will start the day off with temps in the 50s with scattered rain showers, primarily in south central Kansas. The light rain will continue through mid-morning. We will then begin clearing out clouds late this afternoon. We will be much warmer than yesterday with highs this afternoon into the upper 70s and low 80s.
KAKE TV
Wichita police dog helps US Marshals arrest 'dangerous fugitive' at hotel
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say one of its K-9s assisted in the arrest of a "dangerous and violent fugitive" from Texas who was staying at a hotel on the east side. Officer Dykstra and his K-9, Major, responded Wednesday to assist U.S. Marshals with apprehending 48-year-old Demetrius Carter. The Lancaster, Texas, man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault. He also had a Sedgwick County warrant for cocaine distribution, according to Wichita police.
KWCH.com
Family: 11-year-old boy struck in crosswalk remains in critical condition
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita boy who was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike to school on Tuesday remains in critical condition, according to his family. Eleven-year-old Nathan Veith was in a crosswalk near Central and Tyler on Tuesday morning when he was hit by a driver who didn’t see him. He suffered multiple skull fractures and bleeding on the brain.
Razing of Pistotnik law building related to opening of a long-awaited Wichita restaurant
Now, the restaurant is on the fast track to opening day, the owner says.
Kristin Chenoweth coming to Wichita to host masterclass at Friends University
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kristin Chenoweth is coming to Wichita on Friday, Oct. 7, to host a one-on-one masterclass with 10 students pursuing a degree in music theatre at Friends University. Chenoweth is an Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer. For more information about her award-winning career, visit her website. “We are thrilled to […]
kfdi.com
Man injured in fall from hotel window in south Wichita
Police and emergency crews were called to a hotel in south Wichita after a man fell from a fourth story window. A 33-year-0ld man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the fall around 11 Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of South Broadway. Police said the man...
High demand for building a home in Wichita, despite national trends
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you’re looking to build a house in Wichita, the demand is high. Nationwide there’s been a slowdown in the homebuilding industry, with some builders lowering prices even though costs are still high to build. Experts shared that the market is shifting. “For the most part, we are still seeing a […]
KWCH.com
Air Force ‘Thunderbirds’ coming to McConnell air show
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Air Force “Thunderbirds” will perform at this years air show set for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25 at McConnell Air Force Base. The demonstration squadron will perform a number of maneuvers and tricks while flying hundreds of miles an hour in F-16 fighter jets.
KAKE TV
‘If you can find it’: Drought creates struggles for Kansans needing hay
PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. (KAKE)- A Pretty Prairie animal rescue says it’s struggling to find enough hay to feed its livestock as Kansas agriculture experts warn it will likely only get worse. KAKE News has covered the impact of extreme drought across Kansas in recent months. K-State Research Extension Agriculture...
