WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after a chilly and rainy first day of fall yesterday, we will begin clearing out this afternoon with warming temperatures. We will start the day off with temps in the 50s with scattered rain showers, primarily in south central Kansas. The light rain will continue through mid-morning. We will then begin clearing out clouds late this afternoon. We will be much warmer than yesterday with highs this afternoon into the upper 70s and low 80s.

WICHITA, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO