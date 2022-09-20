ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Morgan Stanley Pays $35 Million SEC Fine Over Data Security (2)

Customer data remained on items resold at auction, agency says. allegations that one of its units failed to secure the personal data of millions of customers when replacing company hard drives and servers. The bank improperly disposed of thousands of devices and some were auctioned off online without checking that...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

The SEC may back off from a total ban on payment for order flow

The SEC reportedly will not push for a total ban on payment for order flow, a proposal that chair Gary Gensler said was "on the table" just a year ago. The regulator is expected to announce changes to the way payment for order flow is conducted, but it will not involve a total prohibition of the controversial system used in processing stock trades, Bloomberg said in a report on Thursday.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Canadian#Investors#Defunct#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Link Administration#Lfs#Dye Durham Ltd
CoinDesk

Binance Secures License in Dubai to Offer More Crypto Services

Crypto exchange Binance has secured a license from Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority to offer a range of crypto-related services in the city, according to a Tuesday announcement. With the new Minimal Viable Product license, the world's largest crypto exchange by volume can open a domestic bank account to hold...
MARKETS
bloomberglaw.com

JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool

Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Canada
Place
Sydney
CoinTelegraph

FTX in talks with investors to raise $1B for further acquisitions: Reports

Sam-Bankman Fried’s crypto exchange FTX is reportedly engaged in talks with investors to raise $1 billion in new funding, as it looks to utilize extra capital for financial acquisitions during the bear market. According to a Wedn report from CNBC which cites sources close to the matter, the talks...
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Crypto to hit literally billions of users by 2027, says Pantera Capital’s CEO

The cryptocurrency market has millions of users at the moment, but Pantera Capital’s CEO believes that the number will massively grow by 2027. Pantera CEO Dan Morehead told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday that he believes the cryptocurrency market would hit billions of users over the next few years.
MARKETS
forkast.news

Binance and FTX lead bidding for bankrupt Voyager

Crypto exchanges FTX and Binance have reportedly made the highest bids on bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital Ltd. and its assets, but neither offer had been accepted as of Tuesday, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Fast facts. The WSJ article published on Tuesday night cites “people familiar with...
MARKETS
EWN

Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License

Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

South Korean gov has confiscated 260B won in crypto for non-payment of taxes since 2021

According to regional news outlet mk.co.kr, the South Korean government has seized over 260 billion Korean won ($180 million) worth of cryptocurrencies over the past two years due to tax arrears. The country’s politicians enacted regulations allowing for the seizure of digital currencies for tax delinquencies and began enforcing them last year.
WORLD
CoinDesk

Estonia Grants First Crypto License to LastBit's Striga

Crypto banking company Striga is the first firm to be awarded a license under a new Estonian legal regime that was significantly toughened earlier this year. Striga was given the authorization to operate on Sept. 20, the Estonian financial intelligence unit (FIU), an anti-money laundering enforcer, said in a statement dated Wednesday. The company, part of Bitcoin Lightning startup LastBit, is now registered under an anti-money laundering law which seeks to clamp down on a previously liberal regime for regulating crypto firms.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy