Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda will repay $200 million in crypto to bankrupt lender Voyager - after the crash hit dollar values
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda plans to give crypto worth $200 million to Voyager to pay off a loan. The loan was worth $377 million before the crypto slump, which helped push lender Voyager into bankruptcy. Alameda agreed to make the payment in bitcoin, ether and seven smaller cryptos by the end...
bloomberglaw.com
Morgan Stanley Pays $35 Million SEC Fine Over Data Security (2)
Customer data remained on items resold at auction, agency says. allegations that one of its units failed to secure the personal data of millions of customers when replacing company hard drives and servers. The bank improperly disposed of thousands of devices and some were auctioned off online without checking that...
Financial watchdog warns UK crypto fans to be wary of dealing with Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange FTX
The UK's financial regulator has warned Brits to be cautious when dealing with crypto exchange FTX. "This firm is not authorized by us and is targeting people in the UK," the Financial Conduct Authority said. The FCA has previously clashed with Binance over efforts to enforce greater supervision. The UK's...
protocol.com
The SEC may back off from a total ban on payment for order flow
The SEC reportedly will not push for a total ban on payment for order flow, a proposal that chair Gary Gensler said was "on the table" just a year ago. The regulator is expected to announce changes to the way payment for order flow is conducted, but it will not involve a total prohibition of the controversial system used in processing stock trades, Bloomberg said in a report on Thursday.
CoinDesk
Binance Secures License in Dubai to Offer More Crypto Services
Crypto exchange Binance has secured a license from Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority to offer a range of crypto-related services in the city, according to a Tuesday announcement. With the new Minimal Viable Product license, the world's largest crypto exchange by volume can open a domestic bank account to hold...
US Treasury: Tornado Cash Deposits Prior To August 8 Sanction Withdrawable With OFAC License
The U.S. Treasury Department provided conditions for domestic users who wish to withdraw from sanctioned crypto mixer Tornado Cash. U.S. Citizens with deposits in the Ethereum-based service may apply for a license with the Office of Foreign Assets Control. The license requires users to share otherwise private information regarding their...
bloomberglaw.com
JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool
Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Granted Operating License in European Union’s Fifth-Largest Economy
Crypto exchange Coinbase will begin offering its services in the Netherlands after winning approval to operate in the country, which has the fifth largest economy in the European Union. Coinbase says they are now the first major global crypto exchange to successfully register with the Dutch Central Bank, the central...
The Merge Is Set To Increase Ethereum (ETH) Deflation, Token Could Surge To $3,000 By 2022 End
Ethereum’s native token ETH could move closer to a deflationary state thanks to the Merge. The switch to proof-of-stake ETH issuance for network rewards by around 90%. This further bolsters Ethereum’s burn mechanism which went live in 2021. Ethereum’s PoS transition is expected to happen between September 13-15...
dailyhodl.com
SEC Charges Crypto Influencer, Appears To Suggest All Ethereum (ETH) Transactions Fall Under US Jurisdiction
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is filing charges against crypto influencer Ian Balina for his alleged involvement in the 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) of the SPRK token. In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on September 19th, the SEC...
CoinTelegraph
FTX in talks with investors to raise $1B for further acquisitions: Reports
Sam-Bankman Fried’s crypto exchange FTX is reportedly engaged in talks with investors to raise $1 billion in new funding, as it looks to utilize extra capital for financial acquisitions during the bear market. According to a Wedn report from CNBC which cites sources close to the matter, the talks...
coinjournal.net
Crypto to hit literally billions of users by 2027, says Pantera Capital’s CEO
The cryptocurrency market has millions of users at the moment, but Pantera Capital’s CEO believes that the number will massively grow by 2027. Pantera CEO Dan Morehead told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday that he believes the cryptocurrency market would hit billions of users over the next few years.
forkast.news
Binance and FTX lead bidding for bankrupt Voyager
Crypto exchanges FTX and Binance have reportedly made the highest bids on bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital Ltd. and its assets, but neither offer had been accepted as of Tuesday, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Fast facts. The WSJ article published on Tuesday night cites “people familiar with...
forkast.news
Markets: XRP bounces back, Bitcoin stuck under US$19,000, Ether loses more ground post-Merge
Bitcoin traded below US$19,000 Thursday afternoon in Asia after dropping below that resistance level earlier, following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points. Ether also fell. XRP was the biggest gainer among the 10 largest coins by market capitalization, while most other top 10 tokens were little changed.
Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License
Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
CoinTelegraph
South Korean gov has confiscated 260B won in crypto for non-payment of taxes since 2021
According to regional news outlet mk.co.kr, the South Korean government has seized over 260 billion Korean won ($180 million) worth of cryptocurrencies over the past two years due to tax arrears. The country’s politicians enacted regulations allowing for the seizure of digital currencies for tax delinquencies and began enforcing them last year.
CoinDesk
Estonia Grants First Crypto License to LastBit's Striga
Crypto banking company Striga is the first firm to be awarded a license under a new Estonian legal regime that was significantly toughened earlier this year. Striga was given the authorization to operate on Sept. 20, the Estonian financial intelligence unit (FIU), an anti-money laundering enforcer, said in a statement dated Wednesday. The company, part of Bitcoin Lightning startup LastBit, is now registered under an anti-money laundering law which seeks to clamp down on a previously liberal regime for regulating crypto firms.
CNBC
Robinhood jumps, then fades after report that SEC will not ban payment for order flow
Shares of retail brokerage Robinhood closed lower on Thursday, giving up early gains, after a report that U.S. regulators would not ban payment for order flow, a key part of the company's business model. Bloomberg News reported before the market opened that the Securities and Exchange Commission would stop short...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon to Raise $500,000,000 for Crypto and Private Equity Investments: Report
Hong Kong billionaire and real estate tycoon Adrian Cheng’s investment firm is reportedly raising funds to invest in the crypto space as the selloff further pushes down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital assets market. According to Bloomberg, C Capital is planning to pool...
