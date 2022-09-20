ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Mike King
3d ago

I think that it doesn't matter where a candidate is from what matters is what they can do for the people and Tim Ryan is not my choice he goes to far with his empty promises and he claims to be with Trump so all the people who say Vance is a Trumper needs to rethink things

Tony kohl
3d ago

Vote red we have had enough country is in very bad shape it needs to be fixed now

Sidney Daily News

Lifelong Republicans gather in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A group of five lifelong Republicans gathered in Cincinnati on Wednesday to call on Ohioans to vote for Democrat Tim Ryan over Republican J.D. Vance in November’s US Senate election. “We’re here today to appeal for our Republican friends throughout Ohio to vote for candidates who...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Poll: DeWine holds wide lead in Ohio governor race

Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide survey of 855 likely voters shows that it will be a close race for a U.S. Senate seat, but the race for governor shows a clear leader.  According to a poll run by the Baldwin Wallace Community Research Institute, Democrat Tim Ryan holds a three-point lead over Republican J.D. Vance […]
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Ohio Republican Governor, U.S. Senate candidates decline ODC debates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Republican candidate for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat, J.D. Vance, have declined to participate in the Ohio Debate Commission’s general election debates, according to a release from the organization. The ODC planned their gubernatorial debate for Oct. 10, and...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Election deniers on the ballot

Ohio and 25 other states will field at least one 2020 presidential election denier on the Nov. 8 ballot. Why it matters: Widespread election denial from GOP candidates has major implications for our democracy and shows how former President Trump has reshaped the Republican Party, Axios' Jonathan Swan and Josh Kraushaar write.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Ohio lawmakers continue to fight to restore Delphi retirees’ pensions

DAYTON — Thousands of Dayton area workers living without their pension are watching time run out on the chance of getting their money back. There are 2,000 salaried, retired Delphi workers in the Dayton area and they’re to get their pensions back. Hundreds of those retired workers joined together two weeks ago for a rally at Sinclair College to gain support for the Susan Muffley Act.
DAYTON, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Yes, it's legal to carry switchblades, brass knuckles, and other weapons in Ohio

Thanks to a couple laws backed by Buckeye Firearms Association and signed by Gov. DeWine, it's now legal to carry knives in Ohio. And cities cannot regulate them. SB 140 went into effect on April 12, 2021, making it legal to carry knives of any kind openly or concealed. They are considered weapons or deadly weapons only if you use them as such.
OHIO STATE
The Hill

Laura Kelly holds narrow lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) narrowly leads state Attorney General Derek Schmidt (R) in the state’s gubernatorial race, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released on Wednesday.  Kelly leads Schmidt 45 percent to 43 percent among very likely voters in the state, falling well within the survey’s 3-point margin of error. Another…
KANSAS STATE
Cleveland.com

U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
CLEVELAND, OH
#Ohio Senate#Election Local#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#U S Senate#Middletonians
lovelandmagazine.com

Local counties are now “Green” level of COVID 19 transmission

According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week’s report, the community level...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

