Read full article on original website
Mike King
3d ago
I think that it doesn't matter where a candidate is from what matters is what they can do for the people and Tim Ryan is not my choice he goes to far with his empty promises and he claims to be with Trump so all the people who say Vance is a Trumper needs to rethink things
Reply
5
Tony kohl
3d ago
Vote red we have had enough country is in very bad shape it needs to be fixed now
Reply
8
Related
Sidney Daily News
Lifelong Republicans gather in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A group of five lifelong Republicans gathered in Cincinnati on Wednesday to call on Ohioans to vote for Democrat Tim Ryan over Republican J.D. Vance in November’s US Senate election. “We’re here today to appeal for our Republican friends throughout Ohio to vote for candidates who...
Poll: DeWine holds wide lead in Ohio governor race
Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide survey of 855 likely voters shows that it will be a close race for a U.S. Senate seat, but the race for governor shows a clear leader. According to a poll run by the Baldwin Wallace Community Research Institute, Democrat Tim Ryan holds a three-point lead over Republican J.D. Vance […]
Policy Decisions Are Driving Ohio Voting Registration Numbers
One organization is urging Ohioans to learn about the powers elected officials will have.
cleveland19.com
Ohio Republican Governor, U.S. Senate candidates decline ODC debates
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Republican candidate for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat, J.D. Vance, have declined to participate in the Ohio Debate Commission’s general election debates, according to a release from the organization. The ODC planned their gubernatorial debate for Oct. 10, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Election deniers on the ballot
Ohio and 25 other states will field at least one 2020 presidential election denier on the Nov. 8 ballot. Why it matters: Widespread election denial from GOP candidates has major implications for our democracy and shows how former President Trump has reshaped the Republican Party, Axios' Jonathan Swan and Josh Kraushaar write.
13abc.com
Ohio midterm election outlook discussion with ABC News political director
Washington is watching Ohio this election season to see whether former president Trump's support of candidates like JD Vance is enough to push them to victory in November. "Sweater weather" is upon us, with patchy frost west of I-75 tomorrow morning. Dan Smith has the latest.
Ohio lawmakers continue to fight to restore Delphi retirees’ pensions
DAYTON — Thousands of Dayton area workers living without their pension are watching time run out on the chance of getting their money back. There are 2,000 salaried, retired Delphi workers in the Dayton area and they’re to get their pensions back. Hundreds of those retired workers joined together two weeks ago for a rally at Sinclair College to gain support for the Susan Muffley Act.
buckeyefirearms.org
Yes, it's legal to carry switchblades, brass knuckles, and other weapons in Ohio
Thanks to a couple laws backed by Buckeye Firearms Association and signed by Gov. DeWine, it's now legal to carry knives in Ohio. And cities cannot regulate them. SB 140 went into effect on April 12, 2021, making it legal to carry knives of any kind openly or concealed. They are considered weapons or deadly weapons only if you use them as such.
RELATED PEOPLE
Three reasons why Republicans are favored to hold onto Ohio’s down-ticket statewide offices
COLUMBUS, Ohio—While Ohio’s races for U.S. Senate and governor this year have garnered a lot of attention, far less focus has been given to the campaigns for the four other statewide executive offices on the ballot this November. The offices of attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer...
Laura Kelly holds narrow lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) narrowly leads state Attorney General Derek Schmidt (R) in the state’s gubernatorial race, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released on Wednesday. Kelly leads Schmidt 45 percent to 43 percent among very likely voters in the state, falling well within the survey’s 3-point margin of error. Another…
States sending stimulus checks in 2022: How Ohio stacks up
Faced with inflation coming out of the pandemic, Americans are having to make tough budgetary choices.
U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Democrats' Chances of Beating J.D. Vance, Mike DeWine as Trump Visits Ohio
Polls show the two major party candidates in a tight race for an open Ohio Senate seat, while Governor DeWine has a major advantage in his reelection campaign.
Courthouse News Service
Ohio clerk can’t dodge First Amendment case over delayed access to civil complaints
CINCINNATI (CN) — Courthouse News will continue its fight for same-day access to newly filed complaints in Hamilton County, Ohio, following a ruling Wednesday from a federal judge that denied the court clerk's motion to dismiss on various grounds, including a doctrine that says federal courts should not interfere with state courts.
wcbe.org
Many Ohioans speak out against state school board resolution that opposes LGBTQ protections
The Ohio State Board of Education meeting was packed with 61 people Tuesday morning who testified against a controversial resolution supporting bills and legal actions that they say would allow schools to discriminate against LGBTQ students. One by one, people who opposed, and a few who supported, the resolution explained...
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After squandering $116 million on slush funds and Med Mart, Cuyahoga County has no money for a courthouse: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council generally favors building a new jail -- but that would require generally extending the quarter-percent sales tax by at least 40 years to pay a now estimated $2 billion total debt service. We’re talking about how the county has devoted tens of millions of...
Ready to ‘call a strike,’ Ohio union schedules one more negotiation with Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing Kroger employees said Wednesday that Kroger will come back and bargain, as both the grocery chain and union simultaneously take measures to prepare for a labor strike that could come. “We are working to secure a deal that works for them, and have scheduled a time to return […]
Ohio breaks 10-week pattern in COVID-19 cases
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 14,536 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, accelerating a downward trend for the virus.
lovelandmagazine.com
Local counties are now “Green” level of COVID 19 transmission
According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week’s report, the community level...
Comments / 15