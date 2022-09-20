DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas County Sheriff's Department announced on Friday that human remains found in an open field in August have been identified as those of a missing woman. A spokesperson for the department said that on Aug. 7, human remains were found in an open field in the 1700 block of Hash Road in an unincorporated area near Lancaster. Forensic scientists and police were able to identify the remains as those of Sydney Palmer, a Black woman who was 26 years old when she was reported missing on Sept. 8, 2021.The Dallas County Sheriff's Department is working with Dallas police to investigate the case.Anyone with information about Palmer's disappearance is asked to contact either department.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO