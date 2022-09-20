ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

Comments / 12

Don'tMessWithTexas
2d ago

Some idiot that doesn't know how to merge into traffic pulled in front of him going way too slow! Learn how to drive and be aware of all the vehicles around you..We can't always stop for you..

Meka Hall
3d ago

Ouu, I hope this driver didn’t have a spouse & kids. My condolences to him & his family man.🙌🏾🙇🏾‍♀️

KTEN.com

Suspect sought in fatal Sherman hit-and-run

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police said they are looking for a suspect after a fatal hit-and-run accident Thursday night. Someone called 911 around 7 p.m. to report seeing a man on the ground in the 500 block of East Taylor Street, between U.S. 75 and Texoma Parkway. The...
SHERMAN, TX
WFAA

Police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run on I-30

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Police are searching for the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run along Interstate 30 on Sept. 11. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said it was dispatched to eastbound I-30 at Buckner Boulevard involving a pedestrian in the roadway. Witnesses told them the victim, identified as 52-year-old Ghale H. Clark, was struck by a gray or silver Audi sedan.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth shooting victim turns to homeowner for help

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was badly injured in a shooting Thursday night in Fort Worth. A homeowner called 911 just before 11 p.m. saying someone was outside complaining about being shot near East Loop 820 and Brentwood Stair Road. Police believe the shooting happened in an area between...
FORT WORTH, TX
Washington Examiner

Dashcam captures semitruck flipping off Texas overpass and bursting into flames

A car's dashcam caught the moment a semitruck flipped over the side of an interstate overpass, catching on fire as it crashed to the street below, in Allen, Texas, on Tuesday. The 18-wheel semitruck was heading northbound on a U.S. 75 overpass when suddenly it collided with another vehicle, sending it over the edge. The driver of the semi-truck died as a result of the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, according to Allen police.
ALLEN, TX
CBS DFW

Human remains found in Dallas County field ID'd as missing woman

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas County Sheriff's Department announced on Friday that human remains found in an open field in August have been identified as those of a missing woman. A spokesperson for the department said that on Aug. 7, human remains were found in an open field in the 1700 block of Hash Road in an unincorporated area near Lancaster. Forensic scientists and police were able to identify the remains as those of Sydney Palmer, a Black woman who was 26 years old when she was reported missing on Sept. 8, 2021.The Dallas County Sheriff's Department is working with Dallas police to investigate the case.Anyone with information about Palmer's disappearance is asked to contact either department.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

2 flown to hospital after rollover crash in Colbert

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - OHP said two people were flown to the hospital after a vehicle going more than 100 mph crashed and rolled over Sunday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said one of their troopers was conducting a traffic stop for a vehicle going 85 mph near South Franklin Road, but the driver took off, going even faster and reaching speeds between 120 to 130 mph.
COLBERT, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Video Shows the Moment a Car Rear-Ends a Truck on Dallas North Tollway

If driving in Dallas-Fort Worth makes you a nervous wreck, you probably don’t want to watch this. Or maybe you do, if for nothing more than to justify your anxiety. A first-person video shared on Twitter shows a car speeding down The Dallas North Tollway, flying past cars along the way while the driver and passenger jam out to some tunes. The incredibly distracted (and most likely intoxicated driver) eventually rear-ends a pickup truck.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested

KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. The driver involved unhitched the burning...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth detectives searching for Honda CRV linked to fatal hit-and-run

FORT WORTH ( CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are searching for a black 2017-18 Honda CRV they say is linked to a deadly hit-and-run on Sept. 16. A motorcyclist traveling south in the 2500 block of East Loop 820 near Craig Street was struck from behind and killed.It happened between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m.Police said the car left the scene and has not been identified.Anyone who can identify the car and its driver is asked to call 817.392.4889.
FORT WORTH, TX

