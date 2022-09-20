Read full article on original website
thelocalne.ws
Minor injury, arrest in Thursday afternoon crash
IPSWICH — A man was treated on scene but not hospitalized after a one-car collision on Thursday afternoon. He was also taken into custody by police after he was given a field sobriety test. The crash happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Liberty Street, near the intersection of Washington...
whdh.com
Lawrence Police investigate after two people shot, one assaulted
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence Police are investigating after two people were shot and one was assaulted earlier this morning. First responders rushed to the scene in a wooded area behind Manchester Street Park on the Lawrence/Methuen line where three individuals were injured. Officials said two of the three individuals appeared to have non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The third person sustained injuries not related to the shooting, according to police. First responders including the Lawrence Fire Department, paramedics and EMTs from Lawrence General Hospital treated all three individuals on the scene. The individuals were then transported by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital.
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been taken to the hospital after police responded to a shooting in Roxbury. K9s were on the scene sniffing the area near Weaver Way. Police also taped off a white SUV with crime scene tape and searched the area for clues. This is a...
whdh.com
BU Police searching for suspect involved in campus stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston University Police is searching for a woman who they said is a suspect in a stabbing that occurred on campus Thursday night. The suspect is described as a 35-year-old Asian female of slim build with shoulder-length black hair. Anyone with information about this incident or the location of the suspect is asked to call BU Police at 617-353-2121.
whdh.com
Man arrested in connection with Charlestown stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 25-year-old Boston man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Charlestown. Hakeem Jackson is facing assault charges. At about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of 41 Polk St. and found an adult male suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. He was transported to an area hospital for further treatment. A further investigation led officers to Jackson, who surrendered to officers in Dorchester without incident.
Authorities investigating triple shooting in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a triple shooting in Lawrence on Thursday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Manchester Street just after 7 a.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Lawrence Fire Department. All three...
manchesterinklink.com
Police surround apartment, deploy SWAT, after wanted man flees during pursuit
MANCHESTER, NH – On September 21, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the Manchester Police Special Enforcement Division observed a wanted man inside a vehicle in the area of Pine and Central streets. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the individual, identified by police as Khamin Todd, 36, of Manchester, got out of the vehicle and ran from police, and entered a building on Central Street.
WMUR.com
Wanted man arrested after running from police in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A wanted man was arrested Wednesday after running from police in Manchester, according to authorities. Manchester police said around 5:30 p.m., members of the Special Enforcement Division saw a wanted man inside a vehicle in the area of Pine and Central Streets. Police tried to stop...
Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Lowell Man On Gun, Drug & Driving Offenses
A 47-year-old man from Lowell was arrested on several gun, drug and driving offenses during a routine traffic stop in Tewksbury, authorities said. Daniel DiGiovanni was arrested after a Tewksbury Police detective noticed him driving a vehicle with an expired registration around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports.
whdh.com
Police arrest rideshare driver linked to 5 other incidents
BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Boston Police and Milton Police arrested 43-year-old William Mancortes of Hyde Park this morning pursuant to five outstanding warrants for incidents dating back to 2017. Mancortes, who law enforcement sources confirm was a rideshare driver, had warrants issued out of Boston Municipal Court for...
NECN
Investigation Underway After Puppy Is Shot to Death by Brockton Police Officer
An investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after one of the city’s police officers shot and killed a dog. The department said the officer was only trying to protect himself from injury, but the dog’s owner disagrees and is demanding answers. Angela Cordero said the officer was responding...
whdh.com
Shelter in place warning lifted at Northeastern University after police respond to bomb threat
BOSTON (WHDH) - A shelter in place warning has been lifted at Northeastern University after being issued late Thursday night, after a bomb threat was allegedly made according to Boston Police. The university’s police department said at 10:40 p.m. that police activity was underway at the Curry Student Center. In...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Woman claims employee randomly attacked her at gas pump
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
whdh.com
Woman accused in January death of Boston Police officer appears in court
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mansfield woman accused of backing her SUV into her boyfriend and killing him was back in court on Thursday. Defense attorneys for Karen Read asked a judge in Dedham to have evidence in the case preserved for independent, forensic testing. Read has pled not guilty...
whdh.com
Shoebert the seal-ebrity of Beverly gives himself up to police
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Shoebert the seal is finally in the care of authorities after evading capture for weeks while living in a Beverly pond, where he drew crowds of adoring fans. The town’s beloved marine mammal had been evading capture after mysteriously appearing in Shoe Pond a few weeks...
whdh.com
Another truck falls victim to being ‘Storrowed’
BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor trail truck was the latest to collect the honor of being “Storrowed” on Thursday. The vehicle was traveling on the inbound side of Storrow Drive when it ended up getting wedged under an MBTA-owned bridge next to the BU bridge. The MBTA does...
Ethiopian man allegedly involved in Roxbury shooting caught after 8 years on the run
The man had escaped the country but recently flew to Chicago where he was arrested. An Ethiopian man who has been on the run from police for eight years following an alleged attempted murder in Roxbury has been caught and extradited back to Massachusetts to face charges. Members of the...
nbcboston.com
Mansfield Woman Appears in Court in Police Officer Boyfriend's Death
A woman accused of hitting a her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, with her car and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton, Massachusetts, this January appeared in court Thursday to present a new theory to clear her name. Karen Read's attorneys argued there was a large-scale coverup...
liveboston617.org
Overnight Shooting in Milton Leaves One Victim Hospitalized
On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 23:35 hours, Fallon EMTs, Milton Police officers, and Milton Fire responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that there were two separate locations with different pieces of evidence. Ballistic casings were...
whdh.com
UPDATE: N.H. State Police locate vulnerable adult reported missing
BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials in New Hampshire have cancelled an alert after locating a 24-year-old man who was reported missing. In an update posted on social media at 2:08 p.m., State Police said Kyle Frisbie had been safely located after authorities issued a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert earlier in the day.
