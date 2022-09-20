LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence Police are investigating after two people were shot and one was assaulted earlier this morning. First responders rushed to the scene in a wooded area behind Manchester Street Park on the Lawrence/Methuen line where three individuals were injured. Officials said two of the three individuals appeared to have non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The third person sustained injuries not related to the shooting, according to police. First responders including the Lawrence Fire Department, paramedics and EMTs from Lawrence General Hospital treated all three individuals on the scene. The individuals were then transported by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital.

