Polygon
One of the decade’s best horror films is back — in the worst form
It might be unfair to compare remakes to their source films, but it’s also unavoidable for people who care about movies. While the common Hollywood lore says American audiences refuse to read subtitles, and English-language remakes open the film to broader audiences, it’s also true that a certain portion of the audience for any remake is made up of fans who want to see what a film has gained or lost in a second translation to the screen.
thedigitalfix.com
MCU’s Werewolf By Night is inspired by classic horror movies
During D23, Disney Plus unveiled the highly-anticipated trailer for Marvel’s latest ‘Special Presentation,’ which is set to introduce the Marvel Comics character Werewolf By Night to the MCU. The trailer revealed we were getting our first Marvel project filmed entirely in monochrome, with the sinister voiceover and jumpscares feeling reminiscent of classical monster movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
wegotthiscovered.com
An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
Fairy Tale by Stephen King review – a terrifying treat
Once upon a time there was a boy called Charlie. His mother died in a terrible accident when he was young, and his father turned to drink, but Charlie grew up to be a good, strong, clever young man. The sort who helps strangers in need – such as the misanthropic Mr Bowditch, who has an equally elderly dog and a crumbling property. Which, as this is a Stephen King novel, sits on a tunnel leading to a mysterious world in need of saving from a horrifying evil.
wegotthiscovered.com
Laid-back horror enthusiasts share the scariest movies with a ‘chill’ vibe
Is there anything more relaxing than closing the curtains, turning out the lights, and unwinding under the blanket with a bag of popcorn and a scary movie? Of course, it helps if said movie presents a particular “chill” vibe that reminds you that monsters, ghouls, and goblins are nothing but fairytale lore — and that some horror movies showcase a heavy dose of melancholy that somehow keeps the viewer calm.
CNET
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now
Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
wegotthiscovered.com
A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory
Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
Netflix's twisty Do Revenge called "biting", "fun", and an even more wicked Mean Girls in first reviews
Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes make for a "phenomenal" duo in the new bubble-gum take on Alfred Hitchcock's Strangers on a Train. Do Revenge lands on Netflix today (September 16) – and it's already proving popular with critics. So much so, in fact, that the twisty black comedy is being earnestly compared to campy cult classics Heathers and Mean Girls.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Hulu’s ‘Hellraiser’ trailer hooks fans and old and new back into the franchise
Hellraiser, the storied horror franchise whose sadistic body horror could make even David Cronenberg shift and lurch here and there, is set for a bloodcurdling reboot on Hulu later this year, and the aptly titled Hellraiser, the eleventh film of its kind, is now making the rounds on the internet with a trailer that manages to be equal parts familiar and tantalizing.
wegotthiscovered.com
A spooky but utterly superfluous horror remake haunts streaming
The world of horror is built upon several decades of trends which show what works, and what absolutely does not work. Movie studios, though, don’t mind continuing trends that repeatedly fall flat. One of the constants in Hollywood is seeing an excellent foreign-language film, and believing you can somehow...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror diehards rally around the James Wan movie nobody ever talks about
The name James Wan has become synonymous with spine-chilling horror franchises, namely The Conjuring, Insidious and a complete departure from the supernatural, Saw. The 45-year-old Australian made his directorial debut in 2004 with the first Saw film, which went on to become a globally successful and critically acclaimed biological horror saga comprising nine feature films. From there, Wan co-created Insidious with Leigh Whannell and single-handedly formed The Conjuring universe — consisting of The Conjuring trilogy, the Annabelle trilogy, and several spin-offs.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
We are all losers in the ‘woke v racist’ Little Mermaid culture war
The worst thing about the state of the culture wars is that it requires us to formulate opinions about things that absolutely do not deserve them. Exhibit A is Disney’s forthcoming live action remake of The Little Mermaid. By all accounts, this isn’t really a film that deserves to take up a lot of anyone’s brain power. It’s an old story, retold using technology that will date much faster than traditional animation, and in any other age it would be in cinemas for four weeks, gently fizzle out and never be thought of ever again.
AOL Corp
'Greater delights await' in chilling trailer of Hulu's reboot of horror classic 'Hellraiser'
After more than a decade of starts and stalls, the first look at Hulu's remake of the classic horror "Hellraiser" film franchise is here, revealing scenes of both pain and pleasure. The trailer begins much like the opening of the original film, with the reveal of a mystical puzzle box...
Digital Trends
Speak No Evil director on making a horror movie about being too damn nice
Horror films that have dealt with babysitter slashers, camp counselor-hunting psychopaths, serial killer dream killers, deadly plastic dolls, chainsaw-wielding maniacs, and even some Killer Klowns from Outer Space. But has the horror genre ever had a film about the terror caused by being too polite?. That’s the intriguing premise behind...
Fall reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
"Blonde," "The School for Good and Evil," "All Quiet on the Western Front," "My Policeman" and other books are being adapted for film and television this fall.
Would you watch 13 Stephen King movies for a chance to win $1,300?
Horror fans have been presented with the chance to win $1,300 in a movie marathon. Could you survive?. USDish.com is searching for one unlucky horror fan to watch 13 movies based on books written by legendary author Stephen King. For putting you through hell or heaven if you're a horror...
ComicBook
Netflix Launches Its "Streams & Screams" Hub for Halloween Horror
Netflix offers audiences a variety of horror movies and TV shows all year long, but to make everything a bit easier for subscribers, the streamer has compiled all of the best titles to get audiences in the spirit of Halloween on their new "Streams & Screams" hub. With more weeks to go until Halloween's official arrival, the streamer still has some frights in store for subscribers, so while the debut of this hub doesn't bring with it any fresh reveals of content, it does offer up viewers a different way to browse their horror offerings, thanks to unique genre categories.
ComicBook
Nope Featurette Explores the Creature Design of the Horrifying Jean Jacket (Exclusive)
Filmmaker Jordan Peele has been surprising audiences in a number of ways with his horror movies, with Nope continuing that trend earlier this year. While audiences were aware that the project would focus on some sort of alien visitation, when audiences finally realized the true threat of the otherworldly "Jean Jacket," it proved that Peele continues to offer unpredictable experiences. With the film headed to home video, a number of featurettes will further explore the mysteries of the narrative, including a featurette that explores how Jean Jacket was influenced by sea jellies. You can watch a clip from this featurette above and grab Nope now on Digital HD and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 25th.
