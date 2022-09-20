ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, CA

Fontana Herald News

Police arrest 19-year-old San Bernardino resident on murder charge

A 19-year-old San Bernardino resident was arrested on a murder charge, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Sept. 7 at about 7:33 a.m., police responded to the 3900 block of N. Sierra Way in reference to a suspicious circumstance type call. When officers arrived on scene, they observed a male subject on the ground unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
kclu.org

Woman arrested for what investigators call unprovoked stabbing of 75-year-old man in South Coast park

There’s been an arrest in what police say was the unprovoked stabbing of a 75-year-old man in a South Coast park. The attack occurred June 6th, in Oxnard’s Lemonwood Park. Detectives say the Oxnard man was taking an early morning walk through the park when a woman ran up to him, and stabbed him in the neck. The man had to undergo emergency surgery, but he survived.
OXNARD, CA
CBS LA

18-year-old man shot to death in unincorporated area of West Covina, Industry

 An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area between West Covina and Industry, authorities said Wednesday.Deputies from the Industry Sheriff's Station were called at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Abery Avenue, near Valley Boulevard, where they discovered the victim lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.According to a sheriff's press release, it is unknown if the shooting was gang-related.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
WEST COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Fatal crash in Lancaster leaves 1 person dead, 1 hospitalized

One person has died and another was hospitalized after a two-car crash in Lancaster on Thursday. The accident took place on North 30th Street West and Avenue F Thursday morning. Firefighters and Paramedics arrived to the scene after 8:25 a.m. First responders pronounced one of the two drivers deceased at the scene. The other person was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center, according to City News Service. The cause of the crash is still unknown at this moment. 
LANCASTER, CA
nypressnews.com

San Bernardino mother opens up on son’s overdose death hoping to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl

A San Bernardino mother is opening up about about her son’s death in 2021, hoping that her story will hope raise awareness about the true dangers of fentanyl. Last August, Victor Aguilar purchased what he thought were two Percocet pills. However, they turned out to be laced with a deadly dose of fentanyl. He took one of the full pills, while his girlfriend, Alicia Hafey, took half of the other.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Redondo Beach police searching for driver who hit, dragged teenage boy riding bike

Police are searching for the suspect driving a pickup truck that struck and dragged a teenage boy riding his bike in Redondo Beach on Saturday. LeBron Godoy, 15, was on his way home from dropping his friend off at around 11 p.m. when he was hit by a white pickup truck that dragged him and his e-bike for half a block before driving off. Police are now searching for the suspect that left Godoy behind, suffering from severe road rash and other injuries."I just remember me putting my hands on the ground, feeling them burning, but I just couldn't take them...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Attempted Murder Woman Suspect Arrested￼

On June 6, 2022, at approximately 6:57 a.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department were dispatched to a stabbing victim at Lemonwood Park, located at 2055 San Mateo Place. Prior to officers arriving, the victim, a 75-year-old Oxnard resident, was transported by a private party to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Evidence of the assault was located in Lemonwood Park. Witnesses described the attacker as a white or Hispanic female in her mid 20’s.
OXNARD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspect with replica gun shot by deputies in South LA area

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. – A man, armed with what turned out to be a black replica handgun, is in the hospital Thursday after being shot in the leg by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the unincorporated area of Willowbrook, authorities said Thursday. Deputies responded about 11:30 p.m....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Sheriff's report: 2 died, several arrested for serious crimes at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival

Two people died and several arrests made at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival last weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater, authorities confirmed Thursday.During the four-day electronic music festival, at least 11 people had to be medically evaluated and taken to local hospitals for further treatment. Of those hospitalized, two people died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. It's unclear at this time if one of those people who died includes 27-year-old Eli Gillespie-Rodriguez of Montebello, whose mother came forward to demand answers."I don't want anybody else's mothers to suffer," she said Monday.Both deaths are under investigation, and authorities did...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

2 Victims Found Shot in Bullet Riddled SUV

Westmont, Los Angeles County, CA: Two unknown victims were found shot in a bullet riddled SUV at approximately 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the unincorporated community of Westmont in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County Fire and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location after multiple reports...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

