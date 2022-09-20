ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cook County Judge Carl Boyd arrested on domestic battery charges

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County judge has been arrested and charged with domestic battery and made a court appearance Wednesday. Sixth District Judge Carl Boyd works out of the courthouse in south suburban Markham. Court records show he was arrested at his Morgan Park neighborhood home Tuesday night.
Boy, 16, shot in face in Back of The Yards

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the face in the Back of the Yards neighborhood early Thursday morning. The boy was walking on the 4800 block of South Honore Street at 2:20 a.m. when a blue mini van approached and a man in the car fired shots.
Surveillance video catches Homan Square car arsonists in the act

CHICAGO — Surveillance video captured two men lighting multiple cars early Saturday morning in Chicago’s Homan Square. Around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of W. Polk, police said two men set fire to three cars before leaving the scene. No injuries were reported. No one is...
Chicago Fire’s Near West Side training site stymied

The Chicago Fire soccer club got shut out Tuesday at the City Council’s zoning committee, where most alderpersons rejected a proposal to let the team to build an $80 million training center on the Near West Side. But that’s unlikely to be the last word. Because several committee members...
Man arrested, charged with firing shots in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – A man is charged for allegedly firing shots in Naperville Tuesday evening. Shabaz Chaudhry, 25, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Police said around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired and...
Metra train strikes pedestrian in Mount Prospect

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) — A Metra train hit a pedestrian in Mount Prospect early Tuesday evening. Metra Union Pacific Northwest train service was halted in both directions after train No. 633 struck the pedestrian. Information on the pedestrian’s condition and other details were not immediately available. CHECK:...
