Boise, ID

KTVB

This Day In Sports: Koetter’s breakthrough game at Boise State

What a coincidence. This item was planned all along for today’s feature, but it’s ever-so-appropriate now after what happened over the weekend. This day produced one of the most storied drives in Boise State football, leading to a 31-28 upset of Utah in Salt Lake City. With 2:08 left, quarterback Nate Sparks replaced Bart Hendricks, who had a pretty good night. But coach Dirk Koetter had a hunch. The Broncos had the ball on their own one-yard-line, trailing 28-24. Sparks marched Boise State 99 yards, capping the drive on an 11-yard touchdown pass to Rodney Smith with 45 seconds left.
KTVB

Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier entering transfer portal, sources say

BOISE, Idaho — Fourth-year starting Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier is entering the transfer portal, according to sources. This is the second significant move for the offense this week, as head coach Andy Avalos fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough on Saturday. The timing of the news is significant. Bachmeier...
KTVB

UTEP takes 27-10 victory over heavily favored Boise State Broncos

EL PASO, Texas — Gavin Hardison threw for one touchdown, Marcus Bellon returned a punt for another score and UTEP defeated Boise State 27-10 on Friday night. Bellon's 47-yard punt return gave a Miners a 20-10 lead late in the third quarter. The Miners iced the game with a 14-play, 80-yard drive that took 9:10 off the clock in the fourth quarter. Reynaldo Flores capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.
