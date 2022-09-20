Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Words come to life in Bismarck woman’s poetry
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s important to have a creative outlet. A Bismarck woman has found a way to express herself and to share it with others. “He is a good boy, good boy, and wants a tennis ball, or any ball, ball, ball as his toy,” said Deb Carpenter.
KFYR-TV
The Designer Genes Walk for Down Syndrome in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The rain didn’t stop residents from showing up at The Bismarck Capitol on Saturday morning. Participants showed their support at the Walk for Down Syndrome by circling the grounds three times. The walk was put on by BECEP, and The Bismarck Public Schools District, and many other donors.
Kids Being Kids, Or Time For Authorities To Step In? — Have You Seen This?
Over the past couple weeks, I've stumbled across a few posts documenting an issue that keeps happening at our local parks. Trash, trash, and more trash... people are saying teenagers are throwing their trash all around our parks, leaving Parks and Rec personnel with quite the task in the mornings.
Carino’s Bismarck Lonely Parking Lot – Classy Goodbye Post
It was only a week ago Bismarck and Mandan's residents woke up to a broken heart. The rumors were flying last Saturday about another popular restaurant permanently closing its doors. On their Facebook page, nothing was said or even hinted that they were indeed shutting down for good. However, a phone call to Carino's the very next morning ( last Sunday ) sadly confirmed what so many were afraid of - "....we are closing on the 25th of this month..." an employee told me. In the past week, it's been hard for everyone. I can't even imagine the pain and sorrow the staff and managers must have felt, one of them, in particular, was telling me what hurt so much was knowing how many would be out of work. She is now doing her best to steer her "family" towards new possibilities in town. Yes, as much as you might think the word "family" is corny, it is absolutely not. Unless you have ever worked in a restaurant, you won't understand the bond you feel with each other. Fast-paced, and teamwork is so critical for a successful restaurant.
Bismarck Gun Show fires off this weekend
One of the gun show's vendors, who is a store owner himself, talks about why he enjoys coming to the gun show every year.
KFYR-TV
Federal Duck Stamp Competition held in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Federal Duck Stamp competition was held in Bismarck this year. 190 artists submitted their work to have it judged. Artists could choose between five waterfowl species. The competition has a junior category and an adult category. The money raised from the duck stamps funds conservation...
In Case You Missed It: 9/19-9/25 2022
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — While it hasn’t entirely been a week since our last In Case You Missed It, there has been plenty of news since the previous post… more than enough to fill this week’s list. Unfortunately, it’s not a lot of good news. Crime and traffic are once again in the spotlight, with […]
Little evidence of political argument before teen’s death
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — There is little indication that an 18-year-old who died after being struck by an SUV in North Dakota was a political extremist as the driver claimed. Investigators say none of the witnesses they have interviewed support the idea that there was a political argument before authorities say Shannon Brandt struck Cayler […]
kfgo.com
16-year-old in custody in connection with Bismarck murder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 16-year-old suspect from Bismarck connected to a Bismarck, N.D. murder at a motel early Friday morning is in custody. The Bismarck Police Department said their investigation led detectives to Warren, Minn. The teenager was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department shortly after 7 a.m. in connection with the murder of Maurice Thunder Shield, 28, of McLaughlin S.D.
Man found dead in Mandan, homicide suspected
UPDATE- 9/26: 1:00 P.M. MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — An autopsy regarding the death of Kevin Greybull is scheduled for Tuesday, September 27. According to the Mandan Police Department, they have received information from numerous individuals about Greybull’s daily routine which they say is a valuable asset to their investigation. The investigation is still ongoing and […]
KFYR-TV
‘Very grateful’: Father, three sons work as deputies in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement officers are united by wearing the badge. For a North Dakota family, the bond runs even deeper. It’s not every day you see these four sheriff’s deputies in the same place. Three work in Dunn County and the other in Burleigh County.
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Early Friday morning murder at Bismarck motel
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 16-year-old is in custody and a 28-year-old is dead after an early morning shooting at a motel in north Bismarck. Police say they received a report of a shooting at around 12:40 a.m. where they found one man dead. Bismarck Police say witnesses and other...
kfgo.com
Mandan police asking for public’s assistance in homicide investigation
MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – Mandan Police responded to a report of an unresponsive male in the 1900blk of 3rd St SE in the Fort Lincoln Trolley Bridge area on Friday around 7 PM. Officers found Kevin Greybull, age 65, deceased. Police are investigating the death as a homicide. The...
KFYR-TV
I-94 Exit 161 will get a new look
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Exit 161 on I-94 and Centennial Road Bismarck Expressway will soon get a new look. The exit was surveyed and 75% of people said the interchange was congested due to the growing development in the area. A single point urban interchange was chosen as the design...
KFYR-TV
Huff Hills Ski Patrol Safety Training
HUFF HILLS, N.D. (KFYR) - Before you can hit the slopes this winter, Ski Patrol at Huff Hills is training for the ski and snowboard season. Although these paths are empty now, skiers and snowboarders will be here shortly, and ski patrol is here to ensure everyone’s safety. For...
KNOX News Radio
Police: Homicide investigation underway at Bismarck motel
Police say they are investigating a homicide at a motel in North Dakota’s capital city Friday. According to a statement from police, officers responded to the Motel 6 in Bismarck about 12:40 a.m. on a report of a person who had been shot in the chest. Police found a 28-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. According to the statement, officials believe it was a targeted attack and that there is no danger to the public. Police did not say if detectives have identified a suspect. It’s the fifth homicide in Bismarck this year.
Vehicle driven by juvenile in Bismarck rolls over
UPDATE – 9/21, 3:30 P.M. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The vehicle that rolled over in Bismarck that shut down part of Century Ave on Tuesday was driven by a juvenile, according to the Bismarck Police Department. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with what police called, serious injuries. The youth’s condition is not known […]
Three car rollovers in one week in Bismarck
Police also say two people are okay after they were involved in a van rollover that happened along State Street and 43rd avenue on Monday.
Here’s Why Bismarck’s Applefest Is Like A Warm Apple Pie
Comforting. That's the word. A community tradition for 16 years. Here's what's happening at Applefest!
