Shang-Chi 2 to drop before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – Destin Daniel Cretton to direct both

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
 2 days ago
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the highlights of the Multiverse Saga and one of the MCU Phase 4 movies that deserves a sequel. Marvel announced many new titles at Comic-Con 2022 and expanded on those reveals at D23 Expo. But the studio has still yet to share any details about a release date for Shang-Chi 2.

However, rumors say Destin Daniel Cretton will also direct the sequel after helming Legend of the Ten Rings. Avengers fans might already know that Cretton will also direct The Kang Dynasty, or Avengers 5. And rumors say that both of these sequels will hit theaters in 2025. Mind you, some spoilers follow below.

Why we need a Shang-Chi sequel

One big reveal from Legend of the Ten Rings is that the Avengers welcomed Shaun (Simu Liu) to their superhero team. This is the closest thing we got to an Avengers introduction for Shang-Chi. It was also a rare instance where Marvel integrated the Avengers’ reacting to the events of Phase 4 in real-time.

Not only that, but Shaun is in possession of an incredibly powerful weapon. One that the Avengers can’t explain. Moreover, that weapon might bring future challenges for the person using it. And that’s another reason for the Avengers to want to have Shang-Chi on the team.

All that makes Shang-Chi 2 a necessity. Or, at the very least, we need to see Shang-Chi in The Kang Dynasty. Especially with Cretton directing the latter.

It’s also worth noting that Marvel confirmed a Shang-Chi sequel was in the works long ago. And that Cretton would write and direct the film.

Comic-Con 2022: MCU Phase 6 titles and release dates. Image source: YouTube

The Shang-Chi 2 release date mystery

Speculation aside, a new Shang-Chi 2 rumor offers us a release date for the sequel. The film should hit theaters on February 14th, 2025. We know from Marvel’s Comic-Con 2022 panel that one of the untitled MCU Phase 6 projects has a winter 2025 release. Shang-Chi 2 might be it.

The Shang-Chi 2 release date rumor comes from the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit. A trusted source reportedly revealed the date. But it so happens that Disney has an Untitled Marvel project set for February 14th: 2025:

The same Charles Murphy says that Cretton will direct the sequel, no matter how big The Kang Dynasty will be. As a reminder, the first Avengers movie of the Multiverse Saga hits cinemas on May 2nd, 2025.

But, again, Marvel already confirmed an extended deal with Cretton.

What will Marvel call the sequel?

Finally, another piece of evidence supports the Shang-Chi 2 release date rumor. Marvel hasn’t introduced the sequel’s title at Comic-Con or D23 Expo. But MCU fans who remember the big trademark leaks that preceded Comic-Con will know that the Shang-Chi 2 title might have leaked back then.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters September 3rd, 2021. Image source: Marvel Studios

That’s Shang-Chi and The Wreckage of Time. And the title makes sense, considering that the Avengers are about to fight Kang (Jonathan Majors) in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. And that time travel is a big theme of the current saga.

We’ll remind you that Marvel already confirmed many of those trademark leaks. Therefore, it’s probably only a matter of time before Shang-Chi and The Wreckage of Time becomes official.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

