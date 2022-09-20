Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Related
Bill Banning ‘Right on Red’ Passes D.C. Council
The D.C. Council passes a bill banning right on red. The post Bill Banning ‘Right on Red’ Passes D.C. Council appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. Council to vote on migrant bill
The D.C. Council will vote Tuesday on an emergency bill to establish an Office of Migrant Services to handle the thousands of migrants being bused to the city. However, lawmakers are fielding some criticism over how to provide services for those in need. Why it matters: Mayor Muriel Bowser proposed...
Washington DC woman runs over and kills boyfriend with car: police
A Maryland woman was arrested and charged with killing her boyfriend by mowing him down with her car. Prince George’s County police charged 38-year-old Udele Burno with vehicular manslaughter in the death of 40-year-old Shamatto Clarke. On August 20, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a call for...
D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, Maryland's highest court says
The Maryland Court of Appeals said, however, it's very unlikely Malvo would ever be released from custody, because he is also serving separate life sentences for murders in Virginia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Top Lawyer for the Oath Keepers Has Been Arrested in Connection with the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol
"The lawyer, Kellye SoRelle, was charged with obstructing the certification of the 2020 election and tampering with evidence in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol riot." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger.
Former NYPD officer gets 10 years in longest U.S. Capitol attack sentence
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Former New York City police officer Thomas Webster, who assaulted police in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in prison, the longest sentence yet handed down in a case related to the attack.
Founder of Proud Boys chapter in Hawaii pleads guilty in connection to Capitol riot
The Hawaii chapter leader of the Proud Boys has plead guilty to charges stemming from the riot at the US Capitol.Department of Justice officials announced in a news release on Friday that 36-year-old Nicholas Ochs of Honolulu had pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding. The charge is more serious that some unaffiliated participants of the riot have faced, but ultimately far less than some members of right-wing militia groups now face.“Ochs traveled from Honolulu to Washington, D.C., arriving on Jan. 5,” states the DoJ’s news release.He and a friend from Texas, who also plead guilty on Friday, battled...
Republican congressman presents convicted January 6 rioter with flag flown over US Capitol after her release from prison
Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas presented an honorary American flag recently flown above the US Capitol to a convicted January 6 rioter after she was released from prison Friday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Justice Dept. to seek longest sentence in any Jan. 6 Capitol riot case so far
The Justice Department will seek the longest prison sentence in any U.S. Capitol riot case next week, when it argues at the sentencing of former New York City police officer and U.S. Marine Thomas Webster.Webster, who once served on the protective detail of former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, was convicted in a Washington, D.C., federal court in May on charges of assaulting law enforcement. In a new court filing ahead of Thursday's sentencing hearing, the Justice Department seeks a sentence of 210 months in prison for Webster — more than 17 years. The sentence is nearly the double...
Rep Jamie Raskin unloads on GOP congressman for obsessing over ‘poor schmuck’ Ray Epps
Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin on Wednesday smacked down one of his Republican colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee after he was asked to respond to a repeatedly debunked conspiracy theory regarding an alleged agent provocateur who has become a central figure in Trumpworld claims about the January 6 riot.After Kentucky Republican Rep Thomas Massie began asking Mr Raskin about Ray Epps – an Arizona man who supporters of the ex-president who incited the Capitol riot claim was acting at the behest of the government when he allegedly ordered a man called Ryan Samsel to begin attacking police officers –...
Washington Monument Vandalized by Indiana Man, U.S. Park Police Make Arrest: PHOTOS
The vandalization, which contains profanity, was hastily completed with red paint on the base of D.C.’s Washington Monument. The last of the red paint is currently being removed, but photos have immortalized the vandalism. There, at the base of the Reconstruction era U.S. Military-erected monument, read the words:. “Have...
Jan. 6 hearing witness avoids jail time for Capitol riot
An Ohio man who testified at a congressional hearing about why he stormed the U.S. Capitol avoided a term of imprisonment when a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday to two years of probation for his role in the mob's attack.After his televised testimony at a U.S. House committee's hearing in July, Stephen Ayres approached and apologized to a group of police officers who had struggled to repel the crowd of rioters on Jan. 6, 2021.Ayres apologized again on Thursday — this time to the court and the “American people” — before U.S. District Judge John Bates sentenced him to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nazi sympathizer and Army reservist who stormed the Capitol sentenced to 4 years in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter who has dressed up as Adolf Hitler and held a security clearance was sentenced to four years in federal prison Thursday. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 32, of New Jersey, who was an Army reservist when he stormed the U.S. Capitol in January 2021, was convicted in May after he failed to convince jurors that he didn’t know that Congress met at the Capitol, a claim he made on the stand to avoid a conviction for obstruction of Congress.
Michigan man gets 5 years in prison for role in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Michigan man was sentenced on Friday to five years in federal prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack by a mob that disrupted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Chief Judge Beryl Howell also sentenced Anthony Robert Williams, 47, of Southgate, Michigan, to three years of supervised release after his prison term and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution and a $5,000 fine, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release. In June, a jury convicted Williams of a felony count of obstructing the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress for certifying the Electoral College vote. Jurors also convicted him of four related misdemeanor offenses. Prosecutors had recommended a prison sentence of five years and four months for Williams, who was arrested in Detroit in March 2021.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. cuts ribbon on new, high-demand affordable housing
Prince George’s County leaders helped cut the ribbon on the Gateway at Peerless, a new development aimed at boosting the stock of high-demand affordable housing in the region. The project brings more than 60 apartments to a plot of land off U.S. Route 301 just north of downtown Upper...
What happened to the Washington Monument?
The Washington Monument was vandalized and now has the National Park Service conservators working to restore the statue. The beloved monument was vandalized in red paint by a man who is now in custody.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Namesake of landmark Supreme Court case scores another Second Amendment win in DC
A Washington, D.C. , regulatory limit on how much ammunition a concealed carry handgun permit holder can carry was removed after a local resident filed a lawsuit in federal court this summer. On Sept. 14, Robert J. Contee III of the Metropolitan Police Department gave notice to the U.S. District...
D.C. reacts to proposed ban on right turns at red lights
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Council is moving forward on a proposal that could affect your commute. The Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022 would effectively ban right turns at red lights across the District. It’s proving to be pretty controversial to both pedestrians and cyclists as well as drivers. Some say it will […]
DCPS Deputy Chancellor Melissa Kim Announces Resignation
Within a matter of weeks, Melissa Kim, a polarizing figure in District public education, will step down from her role as deputy chancellor of D.C. Public Schools. The post DCPS Deputy Chancellor Melissa Kim Announces Resignation appeared first on The Washington Informer.
CNBC
Single-family rent increases cool for the third straight month
Rents for single-family homes are still higher than they were a year ago, but increases are slowing down. Miami continues to see the biggest gain, with rents up nearly 31% from the year before. Rent growth has risen a bit in some large Northeastern markets, like Philadelphia, New York City...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0