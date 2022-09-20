Read full article on original website
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
Barbara Haney and Liz Reeves-Ramos vie for FNSB Assembly seat l
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Barbara Haney and Liz Reeves-Ramos are running for seat I on the Fairbanks North Star Borough assembly. Haney said she is running because she thinks the borough government can do better. “We can do some things in the borough to bolster our snow removal capacity in the outer borough areas. The state is going to have to work out its state issues, but we have areas in the borough that are the borough’s responsibility in the road service commissions.”
webcenterfairbanks.com
Mindy O’Neall runs for reelection to FNSB Assembly seat C
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Mindy O’Neall is running for reelection to seat C in the borough assembly. She said running for reelection felt like the right thing to do after getting to know the borough better in her first term. “I think the last three years, my track record has proven that I’m dedicated to this community and that I understand the issues, that I’m approachable and I listen.”
At Alaska governor candidate forum, Gara and Walker advocate tax changes
In a Wednesday candidate forum hosted in Fairbanks by the Alaska Chamber, Democratic governor candidate Les Gara and independent candidate Bill Walker said that if elected, they would seek new state revenue to pay for a variety of projects and reverse years of cuts to state services. Both men are seeking to unseat incumbent Republican […] The post At Alaska governor candidate forum, Gara and Walker advocate tax changes appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Brandy Harty and Les Nichols run for FNSB School Board seat C
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Brandy Harty and Les Nichols are both running for seat C on the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board. Harty said she is running because she is an educator and a mom of two kids in the school district. “I truly believe that Fairbanks is a wonderful place to live and learn and I want to make sure that our schools remain a place where students love to learn and educators love to work.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
webcenterfairbanks.com
The end of an era: Strykers leave Fort Wainwright
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As the season transitions to cooler temperatures, a new chapter is being written for Fort Wainwright as Stryker vehicles are loaded up on railcars heading south to their new locations. This is the final shipment of Stryker vehicles off of the installation since they began the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers call shooting at remote Interior cabin a homicide
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A shooting at a remote cabin north of Fairbanks has caused investigators with the Alaska State Troopers to deem it a homicide. The report of the shooting came in just before 12 p.m. Sunday at a cabin near mile 42 of the Elliott Highway, which begins north of Fairbanks from the community of Fox and ends approximately 150 miles away near Manley Hot Springs.
kinyradio.com
Plane out of fuel makes emergency landing on Richardson highway
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Fairbanks-based State Troopers responded to a report Monday of a plane needing to make an emergency landing after the craft had issues with its fuel. On Monday night at 6:54, troopers in Fairbanks received a report from the U.S Army Air Traffic Control unit located at Fort Wainwright, of a plane having an inflight emergency.
webcenterfairbanks.com
TV signal problems FAQs
Frequently asked TV signal problems, concerns, and questions:. I am unable to watch my local channels KTVF Channel 11 or KXDF Channel 13. The reception on my TV screen is fuzzy. Can I watch local stations on a different channel?. What are my options for watching local TV channels?. My...
IN THIS ARTICLE
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska Volleyball wins in matinee versus Simon Fraser
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Nanooks spent Thursday afternoon playing a GNAC conference game rather than their normal afternoon practice. In the unusual 11:30 a.m. start, over 500 kids from local elementary students were in attendance, packing the Alaska Airlines gymnasium. “I have never played in an environment like...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks Police Department searches for 29-year-old Bradley West
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Police Department is looking for 29-year-old Bradley West. He is a person of interest in a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in Fairbanks in the 21st Ave. area. West could be driving a black 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 with license plate GXC686. West is...
Comments / 0