FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Barbara Haney and Liz Reeves-Ramos are running for seat I on the Fairbanks North Star Borough assembly. Haney said she is running because she thinks the borough government can do better. “We can do some things in the borough to bolster our snow removal capacity in the outer borough areas. The state is going to have to work out its state issues, but we have areas in the borough that are the borough’s responsibility in the road service commissions.”

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 22 HOURS AGO